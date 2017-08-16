MAX ADAMS JOINS USAC WEST COAST WIN LIST AT SANTA MARIA’S “BUD STANFIELD MEMORIAL”

AUGUST 15, 2017… After winning USAC/CRA’s “Doug Fort Memorial” at Santa Maria Raceway on July 1st, Max Adams (Loomis, California) returned to the 1/3-mile oval and won last Saturday’s “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” In addition to earning the first $1,500 USAC West Coast Sprint Car victory of his career, Adams also set a new series track record in time trials. “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Tristan Guardino, Brandon Wiley, and Cory Elliott followed Max to the checkered flags.

Racing past outside front row starter Ryan Stolz on the fifth lap, Max Adams set a torrid pace on the fast 1/3-mile oval. Starting third in his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams powered his way around the slower traffic and held off a hard charging Faria. While several caution flags plagued the main event, Max escaped several challenges by Faria with great restarts and sailed to the 30-lap victory.

Earlier in the program, Adams posted his second career Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and broke Ryan Bernal’s six year old track record in the process. After topping the twenty-one car roster in qualifications, Max placed third in his heat race. At press time, last season’s USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year is seventh in the West Coast point chase with one feature win, one fast time award, one heat race victory, one Competition Suspension Inc. Semi-Main win, nine top-10 finishes, and 26 feature laps led to his credit.

Starting eighth, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr. (Tipton, California) pressured Adams for the top spot, but had to settle for second. Piloting his #17V Buster & Ziggy Enterprises / DeBoer & Sons Trucking Spike, Faria was second quick in time trials and won the night’s Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat Race #2. The two-time champion has climbed to fourth in points with one feature win, one pole shuffle win, seven heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 62 feature laps led on the season.

Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) charged from tenth to score third at the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Sales Maxim, Guardino qualified fourth overall and finished fourth in his heat race. To date, the young driver has risen to third in the point standings with three heat race victories, ten top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led in the campaign.

Brandon Wiley (Santa Maria, California) had his best USAC West Coast finish with a fourth place run from eleventh at his hometown track. Driving the Team 33 owned #33B Sandy’s Registration Service / Kittle Motorsports Schnee, Wiley was eleventh fast in time trials and took fourth in his heat race. At press time, the rookie contender is tenth in points with two BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Awards and five top-10 finishes on the year.

Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) earned his second BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger / “Best Passing Job” honors with a fifth place run from thirteenth. Piloting the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy CS9, Elliott qualified thirteenth overall and claimed fifth in his heat race. To date, the 2015 USAC Western Midget Rookie of the Year is twentieth in points with four top-10 finishes to his credit.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) raced to victory in the Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. Driving Matt Dale’s #12 Gage Huntley Design / West Evans Motorsports Maxim, Swanson was seventh quick in time trials and finished seventh at Santa Maria Raceway. The 2012 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has secured the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Championship on the strength of two feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four heat race victories, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, eleven top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led.

Kyle Smith (Moorpark, California) returned to USAC West Coast action and won the Keizer Aluminum Wheels / Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #3. Racing the family owned #55 California RV Service / Roy’s Towing Spike, Smith qualified ninth overall and scored ninth at the “Bud Stanfield Memorial.” The two-time Ventura Sprint Car Champion ranks eighteenth in the point chase with two top-10 finishes and 21 feature laps led on the year.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series will take a break in the schedule before returning to action at Santa Maria Raceway on October 7th. Co-sanctioned with the Santa Maria 360 Sprints, the “Championship Night” will also feature Hobby Stocks, Santa Maria Dwarf Cars, American Stocks, NMRA TQ Midgets, USAC Micro Sprints, Senior Mini Dwarfs, and Junior Midgets. Santa Maria Raceway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $16 and for more event information, visit the track’s website at www.santamariaraceway.com or call 805.922.2232.

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-13.384 (New Track Record), 2. Danny Faria Jr., 17V, Faria-13.437; 3. Joe Stornetta Jr., 8, Richardson-13.456; 4. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-13.505; 5. Jimmy Thompson, 71, Thompson-13.552; 6. Trent Carter, 13, Carter-13.613; 7. Jake Swanson, 12, Dale-13.622; 8. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-13.647; 9. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-13.786; 10. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-13.787; 11. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team33-13.801; 12. Dalton Hill, 81, Double D-14.048; 13. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-14.105; 14. Ryan Stolz, 63, Stolz-14.235; 15. Gary Nelson Jr., 2K, Keller-14.323; 16. Garrett Long, 38, Long-14.357; 17. Jordan Linson, 10J, Linson-14.434; 18. Matt Day, 97, Day-14.458; 19. Steve Demott, 16J, Herrera-14.488; 20. James Herrera, 5J, Herrera-15.562; 21. Austin Ervine, 51, AJ-15.942.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Swanson, 2. Hix, 3. Adams, 4. Guardino, 5. Elliott, 6. Long, 7. Demott. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Faria, 2. Timmons, 3. Stolz, 4. Wiley, 5. Linson, 6. Herrera, 7. Thompson, NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Smith, 2. Stornetta, 3. Hill, 4. Carter, 5. Nelson, 6. Day, 7. Ervine. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positions)

1. Max Adams (3rd), 2. Danny Faria Jr. (8th), 3. Tristan Guardino (10th), 4. Brandon Wiley (11th), 5. Cory Elliott (13th), 6. Ryan Stolz (2nd), 7. Jake Swanson (9th), 8. Dalton Hill (1st), 9. Kyle Smith (7th), 10. Garrett Long (16th), 11. Steve Demott (19th), 12. Steve Hix (6th), 13. James Herrera (17th), 14. Austin Ervine (21st), 15. Joe Stornetta Jr. (4th), 16. Trent Carter (12th), 17. Jordan Linson (14th), 18. Jimmy Thompson (20th), 19. Gary Nelson Jr. (15th), 20. Ryan Timmons (5th), 21. Matt Day (18th). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-4 Stolz, Laps 5-30 Adams

BR MOTORSPORTS / KING RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Cory Elliott (13th to 5th)