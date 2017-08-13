Larson Grabs 3

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

In dramatic fashion Kyle Larson picked his up his third consecutive win at Michigan Speedway today during the Pure Michigan 400. Bill Elliott holds the record for consecutive wins at Michigan with four straight from 1985-86. 7 years before the 25 year old Larson was born. As the race was nearing the finish, a spin by Michael McDowell dropped oil on the racing surface forcing NASCAR to throw the red flag halting racing action for clean up and forcing overtime.

The restart would pit Martin Truex series point leader on the point with team mate Eric Jones who is looking for his first W on the inside. Larson outside row 2, and Matt Kenseth who needs a win to advance to the playoff round on the inside. When the green flag dropped Larson would stick the nose of the #42 Target Chevy between Truex and Jones making it three wide racing into turn one, Larson would power through to take the lead and victory.

During the after race interview Larson said,”I felt like I was going to win when I woke up this morning, and then we got to the midpoint of the race, and I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’m going to win now.’ We just kept fighting and got it done.”

Martin Truex Jr had this to say about the final restart, “We got beat fair and square,”. “The double-file restarts are tricky, and sometimes you do them right, sometimes you screw them up, and unfortunately I screwed the one up that mattered the most today.”

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MICHIGAN

Pure Michihigan 400

unofficial results

1 – Kyle Larson

2 – Martin Truex Jr

3 – Erik Jones

4 – Ryan Newman

5 – Trevor Bayne

6 – Chris Buescher

7 – Austin Dillon

8 – Chase Elliott

9 – Jamie McMurray

10 – Kyle Busch

11 – Kurt Busch

12 – Aric Almirola

13 – Kevin Harvick

14 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

15 – Ryan Blaney

16 – Denny Hamlin

17 – Brad Keselowski

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

19 – Jimmie Johnson

20 – AJ Allmendinger

21 – Ty Dillon

22 – Danica Patrick

23 – Clint Bowyer

24 – Matt Kenseth

25 – Landon Cassill

26 – Matt DiBenedetto

27 – Michael McDowell

28 – Joey Logano

29 – Cole Whitt

30 – David Ragan

31 – Corey Lajoie

32 – Brett Moffitt

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Paul Menard

35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 – BJ McLeod

37 – Daniel Suarez

38 – Kasey Kahne

39 -Derrike Cope

.