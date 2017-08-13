Larson Grabs 3

.
photo credit: Ron Olds
In dramatic fashion Kyle Larson picked his up his third consecutive win at Michigan Speedway today during the Pure Michigan 400. Bill Elliott holds the record for consecutive wins at Michigan with four straight from 1985-86. 7 years before the 25 year old Larson was born. As the race was nearing the finish, a spin by Michael McDowell dropped oil on the racing surface forcing NASCAR to throw the red flag halting racing action for clean up and forcing overtime.
The restart would pit Martin Truex series point leader on the point with team mate Eric Jones who is looking for his first W on the inside. Larson outside row 2, and Matt Kenseth who needs a win to advance to the playoff round on the inside. When the green flag dropped Larson would stick the nose of the #42 Target Chevy between Truex and Jones making it three wide racing into turn one, Larson would power through to take the lead and victory.
During the after race interview Larson said,”I felt like I was going to win when I woke up this morning, and then we got to the midpoint of the race, and I’m like, ‘Man, I don’t think I’m going to win now.’ We just kept fighting and got it done.”
Martin Truex Jr had this to say about the final restart, “We got beat fair and square,”. “The double-file restarts are tricky, and sometimes you do them right, sometimes you screw them up, and unfortunately I screwed the one up that mattered the most today.”
MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES AT MICHIGAN
Pure Michihigan 400
unofficial results
1 – Kyle Larson
2 – Martin Truex Jr
3 – Erik Jones
4 – Ryan Newman
5 – Trevor Bayne
6 – Chris Buescher
7 – Austin Dillon
8 – Chase Elliott
9 – Jamie McMurray
10 – Kyle Busch
11 – Kurt Busch
12 – Aric Almirola
13 – Kevin Harvick
14 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
15 – Ryan Blaney
16 – Denny Hamlin
17 – Brad Keselowski
18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr
19 – Jimmie Johnson
20 – AJ Allmendinger
21 – Ty Dillon
22 – Danica Patrick
23 – Clint Bowyer
24 – Matt Kenseth
25 – Landon Cassill
26 – Matt DiBenedetto
27 – Michael McDowell
28 – Joey Logano
29 – Cole Whitt
30 – David Ragan
31 – Corey Lajoie
32 – Brett Moffitt
33 – Reed Sorenson
34 – Paul Menard
35 – Jeffrey Earnhardt
36 – BJ McLeod
37 – Daniel Suarez
38 – Kasey Kahne
39 -Derrike Cope
