Knight, Fettinger Win At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…August 12…Dustin Knight won the 25 lap Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. It was Knight’s second win of the season and came on Hall Of Fame Night. Knight won his six lap heat race and the four lap Trophy Dash. Knight led 11 laps before Nathan Augustine surprised him by taking the lead in Turn 4. Augustine looked like he would win until traffic slowed him up on lap 19. Knight used traffic to regain the lead in Turn 4. Once he got the lead, Knight went on to a crowd pleasing victory. Augustine settled for second ahead of Bob Dees, Mike Linder and Scott Lenz.

Zach Fettinger won his first 25 lap IMCA Modified Main Event. Preston Jones led the first eight laps of the race, but he slowed to a stop in Turn 2 on the ninth lap, handing the lead to Fettinger. Fettinger had Mark Wauge and Jesse Bailey behind him when a slower car veered into his path on the front stretch, resulting in a spin for Bailey in Turn 1 on lap 19. The yellow flag was charged to the slower car with Bailey placed back in third. Fettinger led the remaining laps for the win despite pressure from Wauge. Bailey beat Wauge back to the checkered flag for second as Matt Duste and Duane Orsburn were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Rich McCoy won his second 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. McCoy took the lead from Willie McFall on the third lap and led the rest of the way to add the feature win to his earlier six lap heat and four lap Trophy Dash triumphs. McFall helped his championship hopes with a season best second place finish after a good battle with David Marble. Justin McCreadie and Jorddon Braaten rounded out the Top 5.

Brock Peters won his fourth 20 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. The reigning champion led the race from the start to the finish. B. Peters had a late challenge from Camden Robustelli, but he stayed smooth during the remaining laps for the win. Robustelli settled for second. Randy Slater held off Cody Peters and Kalvin Morton for his best effort of the season in third.

Point leader Scott Lenz had a flag to flag romp for his third 20 lap Pro Stock Main Event win. It capped a clean sweep of his six lap heat race and four lap Trophy Dash. Lenz pulled ahead on four restarts and scored the impressive victory. Scott Flowers made a lap 19 pass on son James Flowers to finish second. Jeffrey Hudson and Ken Irving completed the Top 5.

Jason Stoutenburgh won his second straight 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. It wrapped up a clean sweep of his six lap heat race and the four lap Trophy Dash and put him into the point lead. Even a yellow flag for Brandon Wonsyld’s bumper on the back stretch on lap 13 failed to stop Stoutenburgh as he led all the way for his impressive win. Two time Cottage Grove Speedway champion Chris Pierce finished second ahead of Derrel Nelson Jr., Jenna Hedges and Tim Hedges.

After the heat races, the track inducted Don Harper, Don Hood, Peggy Henry, Jerry McGrew, Bert Beck, Ben Neel and Harold Hardesty into the Southern Oregon Racing Hall Of Fame in a special ceremony conducted by announcer Bryce Burtner. Hood and McGrew were on hand to accept their awards. Family members accepted on the other’s behalf. A moment of silence for prayer was held for Hardesty, who has been missing for several months.

Racing continues next Saturday night with Kendall Oil Winged Sprints Cars, Late Models, Pro Stocks and OTRO Hardtops. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Preston Jones, Matt Duste. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Ray Kniffen Jr. Main Event (20 Laps)-Zach Fettinger, Jesse Bailey, Mark Wauge, Matt Duste, Duane Orsburn.

Late Models

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Bob Dees, Dustin Knight. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dustin Knight Main Event (20 Laps)-Dustin Knight, Nathan Augustine, Bob Dees, Mike Linder, Scott Lenz.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Willie McFall, David Marble. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Rich McCoy. Main Event (20 Laps)-Rich McCoy, Willie McFall, David Marble, Justin McCreadie, Jorddon Braaten.

Pro Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jeffrey Hudson, Scott Lenz. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Scott Lenz. Main Event (20 Laps)-Scott Lenz, Scott Flowers, James Flowers, Jeffrey Hudson, Ken Irving.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh, Jenna Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh, Chris Pierce, Derrel Nelson Jr., Jenna Hedges, Tim Hedges.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Camden Robustelli, Brock Peters. A Dash (4 Laps)-Camden Robustelli. B Dash (8 Laps)-Mason Lewman. Main Event (20 Laps)-Brock Peters, Camden Robustelli, Randy Slater, Cody Peters, Kalvin Morton.