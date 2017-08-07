Kahne Joins The Unemployed List for 2018

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

NASCAR Silly Season continues to unfold, today Hendrick Motorsports and Kasey Kahne announced that they will end their six-year run together following the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series season. The driver has been released from the final year of his contract, allowing him to immediately pursue opportunities for 2018.

“Kasey has worked extremely hard,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “He’s a tremendous teammate and person, and he has been totally dedicated to our program since day one. I’ve always believed that he’s a special talent, and I know he will thrive in the right situation. We will do everything we can to finish the season as strong as we can.”

“I’d like to thank Rick and everyone at Hendrick Motorsports for their hard work and dedication, along with providing me a great opportunity and success over the last six years,” said Kahne, who most recently won July 23 at Indianapolis. “We won six races together and I’m coming off of one of the biggest wins of my career at the Brickyard, which has given the (No.) 5 team a lot of momentum heading into the playoffs. We still have a lot of racing left in 2017 and finishing strong is our top priority. I look forward to what the next chapter in my career holds.” (http://www.hendrickmotorsports.com)

As of today we have Kurt Busch, and Kasey Kahne two driver that have qualified for the playoffs are without rides for 2018. Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced his retirement, Matt Kenseth, and Danica Patrick also join the senior drivers without sponsorship money or seats for 2018.

Could this be a signal that a sport correction is coming, Dale Earnhardt earlier this week made the comment that sponsorship dollars are not as plentiful as what they used to be, and there is a whole group of new kids on the block willing to drive for less money.

It’s going to continue to be crazy for a couple more weeks as drivers, owners and sponsors come to make cents of the new opportunity that presents itself. And I predict there is one more major shake coming at the end of the season.

