It’s Just Business

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Looking around NASCAR and all the changes in silly season, it appears there is one thing in common. When does your contract end, and how much money is involved.

Martin Truex Jr. has won four races, including last weekend’s event at Watkins Glen International, for Furniture Row Racing and has accumulated enough playoff points that he should go deep into the postseason.

Asked on “The Morning Drive” about the health of the business side of the sport going into 2018, Furniture Row Racing owner Barney Visser said: “I’d certainly like to see it better. I’m sure if you can run up front you can deliver to the sponsors what you’re promising them. I don’t even know how to answer that question. It’s a pretty tough business right now.”

“Martin, he took a real chance and he’s not paid anywhere near as these other guys,” Visser told SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. “Martin is pure athlete. He’s out there because he wants to be out there. That’s just who he is. I’m not saying that he’s not well compensated, but he doesn’t have – Read more at: “He did it

