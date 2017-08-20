White City, Oregon…August 19…David Hibbard won his first 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event of the season Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Hedge Carter led the first 18 laps of the race. Working lap 19, the lead two bumped wheels on the back stretch with Carter spinning. Officials put Barraza to the back with Carter, giving Cottage Grove point leader Ricky Ashley the lead. On the restart, Ashley lost a wheel in Turn 4 for another caution flag. Hibbard raced past Camden Robustelli on the restart and led the rest of the way to win. Robustelli settled or second ahead of Barraza, Merissa Henson and Bailey Hibbard.

Nathan Augustine won his second 30 lap Late Model Main Event. He swept his six lap heat and the four lap Trophy dash for a perfect evening. Augustine got the lead on lap two when incoming point leader Dustin Knight hit the wall on the back stretch for a caution flag. Augustine led the rest of the way and stretched his lead to over a straightaway. California visitor David Newquist battled John Dees for the first 18 laps before grabbing second for good on lap 18. Bob Dees finished third, followed by J. Dees and Mike Linder.

David Steele rebounded from his July slump to win the 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. Steele won his six lap heat race and then proceeded to lead every lap to win his third 20 lap Main Event. Trophy Dash winner Michael Johnson made a pair of passes in the first ten laps to grab a second place finish ahead of Kristopher Mix, Dillen Lausen and Steve Goetz.

Rhett Lange won the 20 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event. Bruce Wilkerson led early, and Lange took over second on lap seven. Lange quickly closed in on Wilkerson and ran on his back bumper for several laps. Lange made a back stretch pass on lap 13 to take the lead from Wilkerson. After that, Lange pulled away to an impressive victory. Wilkerson settled for second ahead of Bill Trotter, Jamie Britton and Max Augustine.

Scott Bennett won the 15 lap Pro Stock Main Event. Bennett has been letting Jeffrey Hudson drive his car all season, and his first time behind the wheel this year resulted in a sweep of the six lap heat race, four lap Trophy Dash and feature. Bennett made good laps and won a by a good margin ahead of rookie Bryan Hammond, Josh Kralicek and Dean Hackworth.

Next week is the Cascade Sprint Car Challenge Race, which pays $3,000 to win the Wingless Sprint Car Main Event. Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites, Mini Stocks and JOAT Labs Hornets are also racing that night. For further information, go to www.southernoregnspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprints Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Hedge Carter, David Hibbard. Scramble (6 Laps)-Kyler Barraza. Main Event (25 Laps)-David Hibbard, Camden Robustelli, Kyler Barraza, Merissa Henson, Bailey Hibbard.

Late Models

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Nathan Augustine, Dustin Knight. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Nathan Augustine. Main Event (25 Laps)-Nathan Augustine, David Newquist, Bob Dees, John Dees, Mike Linder.

Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Dillen Lausen, David Steele. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Michael Johnson. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Steele, Michael Johnson, Kristopher Mix, Dillen Lausen, Steve Goetz.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Rhett Lange, Bruce Wilkerson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dean Cast. Main Event (20 Laps)-Rhett Lange, Bruce Wilkerson, Bill Trotter, Jamie Britton, Max Augustine.

Pro Stocks

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Scott Bennett. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Scott Bennett. Main Event (15 Laps)-Scott Bennett, Bryan Hammond, Josh Kralicek, Dean Hackworth.