Harry Livermore Jr. Breaks Jereme Wall’s Winning Streak at CNS

(Dacono CO 08-26-2017) The Chick-Fil-A Don’t Count Yer Chickens night at Colorado National Speedway was a night packed full of close racing and exciting passing. The Snap On Tools Pro Trucks and Figure 8’s both had two main events. Michael Scott took the first action packed Pro Truck A Main. Curtis Heldenbrand led the second A Main and ran away from the field to take his first Pro Truck main event win. In the Figure 8’s Harry Livermore Jr. dethroned Jereme Wall for the first time this season but Jereme Wall battled his way to the front to take the second A Main event win. Nick Brinlee lead an action packed super stock race wire to wire and Bear Lynch dominated the Late Model field to win.

Pro Truck Main #1

The First of two A Main events was a very exciting one. Adam Deines lead the first third of race but Michael Scott made a pass on the high side and pulled away from the field. After a late race caution Scott held off a hard charging Curtis Heldenbrand and Adam Deines to win the main event.

Pro Truck Main #2

The Second A Main for the Snap On Tools Pro Trucks was a caution free sprint to the finish line. Curtis Heldenbrand made a daring move on the green flag taking it three wide to move into the top five and slowly started picking off the trucks in front him. Adam Hilton put up a bit of fight but couldn’t hold off Heldenbrand as Heldenbrand ran away from the field to win his first Pro Truck Main Event.

Late Model Main

In the Late Models Bear Lynch was the man to beat. He won the Fast Dash and Quick time for the night. The race started off with great side by side racing but the Lynch lead every lap of the 30 lap A Main event Wade Grove, Lee Kemmit, and Paul Deinse got together going down the front stretch sending Kemmit spinning into the infield and Paul Deinse spinning into turn 1 bring out the only caught in the event.

When the green flag came back out Lynch pulled out front to a massive lead as Brett Yackey battled his way through the field to second place finish.

Dash Winner: Windy Lewis

Fast Dash Winner: Bear Lynch

Quick Time: Bear Lynch 17.837

Super Stocks

As always the super stocks put on an amazing show. Adam Hilton and Nick Beinlee battled hard the first 5 caution filled laps. The first caution was brought out when Brian Yackey and Jonathan Lindberg got together in turn 4 and spun into front of the whole field. The second caution came the next lap as Damian Lockhart stopped on the backstretch.

The Next restart set the pace for the rest of the race as Hilton pushed Brinlee to the front of the field and to a huge lead which is where he stayed the rest of the race. Brinlee couldn’t be touched the rest of the race as he held a huge lead over Hilton two take the main event win.

Dash Winner: Scott Trantham

Fast Dash Winner: Nick Brinlee

Quick Time: Brett Yackey 19.917

Figure 8 #1

The First A Main for the Figure 8’s was led most in part by Adam Gastineau as the field was inverted. The Jared Wall, Livermore Jr, Jereme Wall and McKeachie had to fight their way through a very hard charging field.

The Livermore Jr and Jared Wall navigated through the field and started pulling away form the field as the Jereme Wall and McKeachie got caught in traffic that slowed their progress to the front.

A late race caution brought the top runners together and made for a very entertaining last couple of laps. When the green flag flew Livermore, Jared Wall, and Jereme Wall battled hard for the win but ultimately Livermore Jr. took the nights first Main Event win. With the win Livermore Jr. has broken Jereme Wall’s long winning streak in the division.

Figure 8 Main #2

The second Figure 8 Main Event was even more action packed than the first. Yet again the field was totally inverted so when the green flag dropped Joe Gastineau took off with the lead as the Jereme Wall, Jared Wall, Livermore Jr and McKeachie raced their way to the front.

A caution flag brought the pack back to Adam Gastineau, who had pulled out to big lead. When the green flag flew the Jared Wall and Jereme Wall took full advantage and rocketed to take the top two spots and pulled away from the field.

The two brothers battled hard but in the end Jereme Wall took the lead and never looked back to win the second main event for Figure 8s.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Truck Feature 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

2. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

3. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

4. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

6. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

7. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

8. 07 Adam Hilton

9. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

10. 43K Brett Yackey

11. 65 George Green Firestone

12. 77 Reggie Brown Sr Arvada

13. 6D Rick Duckworth

14. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

DNS 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

Pro Truck Feature 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

2. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

3. 07 Adam Hilton

4. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

5. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

6. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

7. 43K Brett Yackey

8. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

9. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

10. 6D Rick Duckworth

11. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

12. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

13. 77 Reggie Brown Sr Arvada

14. 65 George Green Firestone

DNS 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

2. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

3. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

4. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

5. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

6. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

7. 91 George Burke Colo Springs

8. 17d Dave Deines Frederick

9. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

10. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins

11. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

12. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

13. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

14. 16 Steve Mills

15. 30b Dave Brown

16. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 99 Nicholas Brinlee Broomfield

2. 06H Adam Hilton Brighton

3. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

4. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

5. 60 Jonathan Lindberg (R)

6. 1 Scott Trantham Colo Springs

7. 22T Brett Yackey Greeley

8. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

9. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

10. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

11. 24x Aaron Masters (R)

12. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

13. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

14. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

15. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

16. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

17. 04 William Simmons II Pueblo

18. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

19. 22K Jay Hill

20. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

21. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

22. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

23. 13 Issac Slinker Greeley

Figure 8 Feature 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

2. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

3. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

4. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

5. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

6. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

7. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

8. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

9. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora

10. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

11. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr

12. 00 James Naranjo Denver

Figure 8 Feature 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

4. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

5. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

6. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora

7. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

8. 3 Mike Wolfe Jr

9. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

10. 00 James Naranjo Denver

11. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

12. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland