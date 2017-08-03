GARDNER-ROA USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT BATTLE HEADS TO SANTA MARIA

AUGUST 2, 2017… This Saturday, August 5th, the powerful AMSOIL USAC/CRA 410 Sprint Cars will make their last Santa Maria Raceway appearance of 2017. Promoted by Mike Kappmeyer, the ninth point race will also showcase IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, Dwarf Cars, Legends of Kearney Bowl Super Modifieds, Senior Mini Dwarfs, and Junior Midgets.

Since June 18, 2005, Santa Maria Raceway has held 22 USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and 15 different drivers have claimed victory. Ryan Bernal leads all drivers with three wins and “The Bullet” Blake Miller set the 1-lap qualifying record of 13.230 on June 14, 2008. On July 1st, Max Adams raced Dwight Cheney’s #42 Maxim to victory at the “Doug Fort Memorial.” A complete Santa Maria USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a twenty-six point advantage over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #4 S.P. Beagle Plumbing / Scott Sales Company Spike, Gardner ran third at Perris Auto Speedway on July 22nd. To date, the five-time champion has three feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, seven heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 60 feature laps led on the season. “The Demon” leads all USAC/CRA drivers with 73 victories and will be looking to extend his lead with a victory at Santa Maria.

Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Racing the #91R BR Performance owned HD Industries / Burris Racing Maxim, Roa scored fifth in the Perris main event. At press time, last year’s USAC West Coast Champion has posted two heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 44 feature laps led to his credit. Brody has one career USAC/CRA triumph and will have his sights on gaining valuable points with a victory on Saturday night.

Mike Spencer (Temecula, California) sits third in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting the Gansen Engineering Motorsports #4S Trench Shoring / Ram-Bull Racing Maxim, Spencer placed tenth at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the five-time champion has one feature win, three heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 28 feature laps led on the year. Mike has 38 career USAC/CRA wins and will be looking to win at Santa Maria Raceway.

Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) is fourth in the championship point chase. Driving Tom and Laurie Sertich’s #92 Huntington Beach Glass & Mirror / Clackamas Rigging and Transfer Triple X, Swanson ran second to R.J. Johnson at Perris. At press time, the 2012 Rookie of the Year has three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one Competition Suspension Incorporated Semi-Main win, and six top-10 finishes on the season. Jake has one career USAC/CRA victory and will have his sights on his first Santa Maria triumph.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Piloting Jack Jory’s #2 John Jory Corporation / AMA Plastics Spike, Williams finished sixth in the July 22nd main event. To date, the 2009 Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, two Saldana Racing Products / Rod End Supply Hard Charger Awards, and seven top-10 finishes in the campaign. Austin is tied with Garrett Hansen for twentieth on the USAC/CRA win list and will be looking to claim his sixth main event.

Currently eleventh in points, Matt McCarthy (Riverside, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Kyle Edwards (Fountain Valley, California) is also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Logan Williams, Richard Vander Weerd, Chris Gansen, Max Adams, “The Bear” Jeremy Ellertson, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jace Vander Weerd, A.J. Bender, and more.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS:

2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner.

2017 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

3-Damion Gardner, 2-R.J. Johnson, 1-Max Adams, 1-Mike Spencer, 1-Richard Vander Weerd.

SANTA MARIA AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS:

3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Damion Gardner, 2-Rickie Gaunt, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Max Adams, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Danny Sheridan, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Rip Williams.

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS:

1. Damion Gardner-598, 2. Brody Roa-572, 3. Mike Spencer-518, 4. Jake Swanson-514, 5. Austin Williams-469, 6. Cody Williams-396, 7. Logan Williams-367, 8. Richard Vander Weerd-345, 9. Chris Gansen-330, 10. Max Adams-298, 11. Matt McCarthy-274, 12. Jeremy Ellertson-259, 13. Tommy Malcolm-250, 14. Danny Faria Jr.-245, 15. R.J. Johnson-227, 16. Jace Vander Weerd-221, 17. Ronnie Gardner-210, 18. A.J. Bender-198, 19. Verne Sweeney-189, 20. Kyle Edwards-182.