DeCarlo, Lindt, Garner, Swank Score Antioch Speedway Wins

Antioch, CA…August 26…Nick DeCarlo won his third All Star Series A Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. DeCarlo started back in the fifth row. After Bobby Montalvo spun in Turn 3, resulting in a pileup, Scott Busby took the lead on the restart. Jeff Decker was an early second ahead of Eric Berendsen. DeCarlo took third from Berendsen on lap two, and a lap four restart provided DeCarlo his opportunity to race underneath Busby in Turn 4 to gain the lead. There were several spins during the race, and Busby spun from second on lap ten. DeCarlo led Decker on the restart, and they ran in that order to the checkered flag. Busby rebounded to finish third ahead of Berendsen and Trevor Clymens.

David Lindt Jr. won the 20 lap Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event. Lindt is a five time Petaluma Speedway champion. After three start attempts resulted in crashes and yellow flags, Lindt raced into the lead ahead of point leader Marissa Polizzi and Art McCarthy. The battle was for second, and McCarthy made an inside pass on the back stretch to gain the position on lap 12. However, Lindt went on to win ahead of McCarthy, Polizzi, Jacob Tuttle and Matt DeMartini.

Mark Garner won the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. Nick Caughman Jr. continues to run strong, and he was leading when the caution flag flew on lap ten. Garner was sixth at that point, and he moved into fourth on the restart. Garner made a strong inside move in Turn 2 on lap 12 to take over second with point leader K.C. Keller following into third. Garner was challenging Caughman for the lead and made a low pass in Turn 4 to grab the spot on lap 14. Caughman raced underneath Garner in Turn 2 to reclaim the lead a lap later. The two ran closely until Garner made an inside pass on the back stretch on the last lap to take the lead again. Garner scored the impressive win ahead of Caughman, Keller, Les Friend and Walt Harper.

Cameron Swank won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. After four second place finishes, this was his first career win. Swank raced into the lead at the start of the non stop race. Ken Rhoades took over second on lap two. Swank built a good lead as the race went on, leaving Rhoades and Brent Curran to compete for second. Curran batted side by side with Rhoades in the waning laps, but Rhoades prevailed in the end. Nobody could stop Swank from earning his first win ahead of Rhoades, Curran, Chris Sorensen and Chris Bennett.

Bob Newberry won his fourth Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. Brandon Burd raced into the lead ahead of Rick Panfili, but Newberry quickly moved into second. Newberry made a pass on Burd for the lead, only to have that pass negated by a lap four yellow flag. When the race resumed, Newberry again passed Burd in Turn 2 for the lead. Point leader Bryan Grier and Panfili quickly moved into second and third. Newberry led the rest of the race to win ahead of Grier, Panfili, Shannon Newton and Roy Fisher.

Jim Freethy won his second 20 lap Limited Late Model Main Event. The story of the race was rookie Buddy Kniss. Kniss charged into the lead at the start and led the first 16 races. Mark Garner was running a close second, but his championship hopes took a hit when he blew a motor on the back stretch for a lap 16 caution flag. With his motor overheating, Kniss retired from the race, handing the lead to Paul Hanley. However, Freethy led point leader Kimo Oreta around the outside of Hanley when the race restarted. Oreta gave it a good effort, but Freethy stayed cool under pressure for the victory. Hanley settled for third ahead of Mike Gustafson and Terry DeCarlo Sr.

Komo Oreta won his third Bay Area Hardtop Main Event ahead of Tommy Thomson and Ken Retzloff. Oreta also won the heat race.

After a Labor Day weekend break, racing returns on September 9th with an All Star Series lineup that will feature Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Wingless Spec Sprints, A Modifieds, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and the Chet Thomson Memorial for Bay Area Hardtops. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Marissa Polizzi, Jacob Tuttle. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Lindt Jr., Art McCarthy, Marissa Polizzi, Jacob Tuttle, Matt DeMartini.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Shannon Newton, Bob Newberry. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Newberry, Bryan Grier, Rick Panfili, Shannon Newton, Roy Fisher.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Scott Busby, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 Laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Jeff Decker, Scott Busby, Eric Berendsen, Trevor Clymens.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chuck Golden, Les Friend. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Garner, Nick Caughman Jr., K.C. Keller, Les Friend, Walt Harper.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mike Gustafson, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jim Freethy, Kimo Oreta, Paul Hanley, Mike Gustafson, Terry DeCarlo Sr.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Chris Bennett, Brent Curran. Main Event (20 Laps)-Cameron Swank, Ken Rhoades, Brent Curran, Chris Sorensen, Chris Bennett.

Bay Area Hardtops

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Tommy Thomson, Ken Retzloff.