DAVIS, HAHN & JOHNSON TOP USAC SOUTHWEST “FREEDOM TOUR” STOPS

AUGUST 23, 2017… Showcased for four nights at three racetracks in three states, three different drivers claimed victory during the “5th Annual Freedom Tour.” The Arizona based Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car Series ventured to I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas), Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Oklahoma), and 81 Speedway (Wichita, Kansas) before returning home.

Opening on Wednesday, August 16th, twenty-three drivers checked into the first series event at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Arkansas. Starting sixth, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) took the lead from R.J. Johnson on lap 29 and scored his fourth win of the campaign. Tim Crawley, Dennis Gile, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, and hard charger Dustin Morgan rounded out the top-five drivers. Heat races were claimed by “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Davis, and Johnson as Davis earned top-qualifier honors. Morgan raced to victory in the 8-lap semi-main event.

The following night, Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Oklahoma hosted the second round of the “Freedom Tour.” A stout field of thirty-two drivers checked in and the night belonged to hometown driver Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, Oklahoma). Dustin Morgan led the first two circuits and Hahn took command to score his second career series win over Stevie Sussex, Morgan, Jonathan Beason, and R.J. Johnson. Sussex, Forrest Sutherland, Fred Mattox, and “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. topped the heat races and Mattox posted top-qualifier honors. Kyle Clark and Craig Carroll transferred to the feature after winning the twin semi-mains.

On Friday, August 18th, the USAC SouthWest Sprints returned to 81 Speedway in Wichita, Kansas. Sixteen racers signed in and R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) earn his first win at the popular 3/8-mile oval. Taking the lead from “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. on the tenth lap, Johnson took the checkered flags ahead of Davis, top qualifier Dennis Gile, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, and Dustin Morgan. Mihocko, Johnson were heat race winners and Davis and Johnson took the qualifying races.

After rains forced Caney Valley Speedway officials to cancel the scheduled finale, Series Director Kevin Montgomery made arrangements for the Wichita oval to host the Saturday event. After four official lead changes, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) emerged victorious over the fourteen car field and became the tour’s only repeat winner. Hard charger R.J. Johnson “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Michelle Decker, and Shon Deskins rounded out the top-five drivers in the 25-lap main event. Chris Bonneau and Mihocko topped the heat races, while Davis was the night’s top qualifier.

AUGUST 16TH LITTLE ROCK FEATURE: (30 laps)

1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Tim Crawley, 3. Dennis Gile, 4. Tye Mihocko, 5. Dustin Morgan, 6. Cody Gardner, 7. Casey Wills, 8. Kyle Clark, 9. Anthony Nicholson, 10. Mike Martin, 11. Zach Pringle, 12. Ty Hulsey, 13. R.J. Johnson, 14. Kevin Hinkle, 15. Danny Smith, 16. Howard Moore, 17. Jeremy Middleton, 18. Chris Bonneau, 19. Rick Pringle, 20. Shon Deskins. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Wills, Laps 2-3 Smith, Laps 4-28 Johnson, Laps 29-30 Davis.

HARD CHARGER: Dustin Morgan (15th to 5th)

BEAVER STRIPES TOP QUALIFIER: Charles Davis Jr.

AUGUST 17TH SAPULPA FEATURE: (30 laps)

1. Blake Hahn, 2. Steve Sussex, 3. Dustin Morgan, 4. Jonathan Beason, 5. R.J. Johnson, 6. Ty Hulsey, 7. Shon Deskins, 8. Anthony Nicholson, 9. Craig Carroll, 10. Chris Bonneau, 11. Danny Smith, 12. Kyle Clark, 13. Charles Davis Jr., 14. Forrest Sutherland, 15. Mike Martin, 16. Andrew Deal, 17. Tye Mihocko, 18. Tim Kent, 19. Seth Bergman, 20. Fred Mattox, 21. Chad Boespflug, 22. David Stephenson. NT

**Clark flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-2 Morgan, Laps 3-30 Hahn.

HARD CHARGER: Shon Deskins (21st to 7th)

BEAVER STRIPES TOP QUALIFIER: Fred Mattox

AUGUST 18TH WICHITA FEATURE: (25 laps)

1. R.J. Johnson, 2. Charles Davis Jr., 3. Dennis Gile, 4. Tye Mihocko, 5. Dustin Morgan, 6. Wyatt Burks, 7. Mike Martin, 8. Jeremy Campbell, 9. Chris Bonneau, 10. Shon Deskins, 11. Ty Hulsey, 12. Craig Carroll, 13. Anthony Nicholson, 14. Forrest Sutherland, 15. Stevie Sussex. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-9 Davis, Laps 10-25 Johnson.

HARD CHARGER: Shon Deskins (14th to 10th)

BEAVER STRIPES TOP QUALIFIER: Dennis Gile

AUGUST 19TH WICHITA FEATURE: (25 laps)

1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. R.J. Johnson, 3. Tye Mihocko, 4. Michelle Decker, 5. Shon Deskins, 6. Mike Martin, 7. Craig Carroll, 8. Anthony Nicholson, 9. Forrest Sutherland, 10. Ty Hulsey, 11. Dennis Gile, 12. Chris Bonneau, 13. Dustin Morgan, 14. Jeremy Campbell. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Martin, Laps 4-18 Campbell, Lap 19 Morgan, Laps 20-25 Davis.

HARD CHARGER: R.J. Johnson (10th to 2nd)

BEAVER STRIPES TOP QUALIFIER: Charles Davis Jr.