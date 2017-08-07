CVOR Highlights Rain Shortened Race at CNS

(08-05-2017 Dacono CO) On what started out as a nice Colorado summer evening quickly turned into a torrential downpour and a dangerous lightning storm. After 7 of the 11 races were complete the race night was cut-short for the safety of the fans, crews, and CNS employees. However there were some great races run prior to the storm most notably the Pure Stock fast dash where #7 David Robinson just barely held off the charging Natalie Phelps in the #98 car and Tyler Mander in the #03 car. Kyle Clegg came from the back of his Legend Car fast dash to take the win as did #15 Jereme Wall in the Figure 8 division.

The most important result of the night was Michael Scott finishing second to #9 Curtis Heldenbrand in the Pro Truck fast dash. The second place fast dash finish will place Scott in a tie with Adam Deines for the championship hunt. The Pro Trucks will race again on Saturday August 26th.

And finally the Colorado Vintage Oval Racers were on hand to display their gorgeous and masterfully restored vintage race cars as well as give a intermission show on the track. Unfortunately that is just about the same time Mother Nature showered down Her wrath on the Speedway.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

FEATURE:

FAST DASH: #9 Curtis Heldenbrand

DASH: #11j Steve Johnson

QUICK TIME: #82 Michael Scott 17.438

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

FEATURE:

FAST DASH: #7 David Robinson

DASH: #31x Richard Barwinski

QUICK TIME: #7 David Robinson

Legend Cars

FEATURE:

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #26 Chris Brunker

QUICK TIME: #21 Ryan Jones 18.864

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

FEATURE:

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall