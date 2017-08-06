Cranston King of URSS Belleville 305 Nationals

Luke Cranston’s smooth on the fence driving style has always been a good fit at the Belleville High Banks and Saturday night proved no different as the “semi” retired driver jumped into Danny King’s mount and claimed his 4th victory in the 8th Annual Belleville URSS 305 Nationals in Belleville, Ks.

North Platte Ne. native John Webster and Zach Blurton out of Quinter, Ks, led the 19 car field to the green with 3rd starting Nebraska’s Tyler Drueke taking an early lead going into turn one. Fifth starting Cranston would make a bold move around the top to settle into second and by the end of lap one it was Drueke, Cranston, Webster, Blurton and Oklahoma’s Ty Williams rounding out the top five.

Cranston wasted no time getting around Drueke as he drove around him on lap two and began a blistering pace in clean air.

Blurton would make quick work of Webster also on lap two as did Williams on lap 4. Lap 5 got extremely dicey as Blurton would drive under Drueke and Williams would use the very top rim to pass both Blurton and Drueke to move into second and begin his charge to run down the high flying Cranston who had already built up a 15-20 car lead over the field. Wichita’s JD Johnson and Nebraska’s Toby Chapman moved into the top 5 by the halfway point in the 20 lap feature.

As each lap progressed Williams began cutting into Cranston’s lead and by lap 15 was within two car lengths and on lap 17 was on his bumper. Catching Cranston was the easy part, passing him was another. Williams tried one last move driving down to the bottom hard in turns 3 and 4 on the final corner to pull beside Cranston coming off of four but momentum is the key to Belleville and Cranston had it, beating Williams by less than a car length at the finish and collecting the $2000 winners share.

Zach Blurton would finish 3rd with JD Johnson and 13 starting Toby Chapman rounding out the top five and earning him the Keizer Wheels Hard Charger Award.

Heats were won by Webster, Blurton and Williams.

The Next race for the Rebels will be Friday night Aug the 18th at the Rooks County Fairgrounds in Stockton, KS and then Saturday and Sunday, the 19th and 20th they will visit the Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, KS for the $1000 to win Bob Salem Memorial.

Results

Feature

1 Luke Cranston

2 Ty Williams

3 Zach Blurton

4 JD Johnson

5 Toby Chapman – Also winning the Keizer Aluminum Wheels Hard Charger Award by moving up 9 spots

6 Jed Werner

7 Tyler Drueke

8 Steven Richardson

9 Darren Berry

10 Ryan Oerter

11 Tracey Hill

12 John Webster

13 Austin McLean

14 Matt Richards

15 Terry Richards

16 Aaron Ploussard

17 Ken Lutters

18 Howard Van Dyke

19 Jason Becker

Heat Race Winners – Webster, Blurton, Williams