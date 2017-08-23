CORY ELLIOTT WINS SHOWDOWN AT SANTA MARIA

AUGUST 22, 2017… Leading all 30-laps, Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) scored last Saturday’s Light Up the World Beverages USAC Western States Midget victory at Santa Maria Raceway. Four-time champion Ronnie Gardner, fast qualifier Jake Swanson, David Prickett, and Mason Daniel followed the 2015 Rookie of the Year to the checkered flags.

Starting on the pole position, Elliott got the jump on outside front row starter Gardner to grab the early lead. Setting a blistering pace on the Santa Maria clay oval, Cory looked to run away from the field at the 1/3-mile clay oval. However, a couple of early yellow flags and a red for a Frankie Guerrini flip halted the action. Once racing resumed, Elliott sliced his way past the slower cars at will, but Gardner began to catch the young driver. Despite a couple of close calls with traffic, Elliott shook free from all challengers and earned the popular victory.

After claiming his first USAC Western Midget feature at Hanford on October 3, 2015, Cory Elliott broke through at Santa Maria to post his second series win. Racing the family owned #11E Capital E Trucking / FK Indy Spike, Elliott qualified third out of the eighteen racers and won the night’s Keizer Aluminum Wheels / Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #3. At press time, Cory is second in the point chase with one feature win, four heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led.

Ronnie Gardner (Corona, California) looked to challenge Elliott, but had to settle for second in the 30-lap main event. Driving the Six8 Motorsports’ #68 PAC Springs / Wilwood Brakes Stewart, Gardner was second quick in time trials and won the Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat Race #2. To date, the four-time champion leads the standings with two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, five top-10 finishes, and 40 feature laps led to his credit.

Making his first start in Keith Ford’s #73 Naturipe / Sun Valley AG Transport TCR, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) earned the night’s Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger / Best Passing Job honors with a third place run from seventh. At press time, the USAC/CRA Sprint Car standout earned the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and placed third in his heat race. In limited appearances, Swanson ranks thirteenth in points with two top-10 finishes and 24 feature laps led in the campaign.

David Prickett (Fresno, California) had a solid night at Santa Maria Raceway with a fourth place finish. Piloting the Neverlift Motorsports #22Q Crysalli Artesian Water / Mt. Rose Cocktail Mixes Spike, Prickett qualified seventh overall and won the night’s Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1. To date, the 2012 USAC Western Dirt Series Midget Champion is sixth in the point chase with one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award, one Light Up The World Beverages Hard Luck Award, and three top-10 finishes.

Mason Daniel (Visalia, California) scored fifth in the August 19th main event at Santa Maria. Racing the family owned #33M Young’s Racing / Dylon Risk Management Spike, Daniel was fourth fast in time trials and ran second to David Prickett in his heat race. As this writing goes to press, the rookie contender is eleventh in the point standings with one Esslinger Engineering Hard Charger Award and three top-10 finishes on the season.

The Light Up The World Beverages USAC Western States Midgets will return for two nights of action at Calistoga Speedway on September 2nd and 3rd. The 2-day “10th Annual Louie Vermeil Classic” at the Napa County Fairgrounds is part of a Northern California swing that includes Chico’s Silver Dollar Speedway on Thursday, September 7th.

LIGHT UP THE WORLD BEVERAGES USAC WESTERN STATES MIDGET SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 19, 2017 – Santa Maria, California – Santa Maria Raceway

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Jake Swanson, 73, Ford-14.344; 2. Ronnie Gardner, 68, Six8-14.356; 3. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-14.427; 4. Mason Daniel, 33, Daniel-14.460; 5. Shannon McQueen, 7, McQueen-14.537; 6. Geoff Ensign, 3F, Finkenbinder-14.600; 7. David Prickett, 2Q, Neverlift-14.636; 8. C.J. Sarna, 20, Sarna-14.721; 9. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-14.861; 10. Terry Nichols, 1P, Nichols-15.018; 11. Courtney Crone, 25, Rodela-15.038; 12. Maria Cofer, 57, Cofer-15.262; 13, Frankie Guerrini, 63, Guerrini-15.274; 14. Randi Pankratz, 8, Pankratz-15.360; 15. Brennan Rogers, 20X, Rogers-15.635; 16. Clayton Ruston, 7R, Ruston-15.714; 17. Bryan Drollinger, 71, Drollinger-18.178; 18. Ron Hazelton, 15, Hazelton-NT.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Prickett, 2. Daniel, 3. Swanson, 4. Guerrini, 5. Ruston. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Gardner, 2. Sarna, 3. McQueen, 4. Crone, 5. Pankratz, 6. Drollinger. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Elliott, 2. Dalby, 3. Ensign, 4. Cofer, 5. Rogers, 6. Hazelton. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Cory Elliott, 2. Ronnie Gardner, 3. Jake Swanson, 4. David Prickett, 5. Mason Daniel, 6. Robert Dalby, 7. Shannon McQueen, 8. Maria Cofer, 9. Geoff Ensign, 10. Courtney Crone, 11. Randi Pankratz, 12. C.J. Sarna, 13. Clayton Ruston, 14. Bryan Drollinger, 15. Brennan Rogers, 16. Frankie Guerrini, 17. Terry Nichols. NT

**Guerrini flipped on lap 3 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Elliott

ESSLINGER ENGINEERING HARD CHARGER: Jake Swanson (7th to 3rd)