It’s Chapman in a URSS Thriller in Night One of Bob Salem Memorial

Oberlin, Kansas – August 19, 2017 – Toby Chapman proved patience is a virtue as he passed race-long leader Jed Werner on the final lap to claim the thrilling United Rebel Sprint Series feature victory on Saturday night in front of a packed house at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas on night one of the two-day “Bob Salem Memorial.”

Tracey Hill and Werner started on the front row for the twenty-five-lap feature with Werner grabbing the lead as the green flag fell. Werner, Ty Williams, Koby Walters and Steven Richardson were the top five after lap one with Werner comfortably out front.

The feature quickly went red on lap six for a Lonnie Cox flip. He was uninjured but done for the night.

On the restart it was still Werner, followed by Hill and Chapman, who had worked his way up through the field from his ninth starting position.

The feature would be slowed one last time on lap nine for John Webster and when race action resumed, so did Werner’s pace out front.

It looked to be Werners night but Chapman had other ideas as the Nebraska veteran passed Hill for the runner-up position with three laps remaining and set his sights on the lead. On the last lap Chapman put a slide job on Werner in turn one with Werner crossing under and they would go side by side down the backstretch. Werner drove hard into the bottom of turn three and slid up back into the lead with Chapman crossing under and nipping Werner at the line by a half car length.

Eleventh starting and current series point leader Zach Blurton came through the field to finish third while Hill settled for fourth. Fourteenth starting and Keizer Aluminum Wheels “hard charger” Nick Haygood rounded out the top five.

The four, eight lap heat races for the twenty-five-car field were won by Walters, Buddy Tubbs, Mark Walinder and Ty Williams while Blurton won the twelve-lap “B” feature.

August 19, 2017

25 Cars

B Feature (12 Laps): 1) Zach Blurton, 2) Kaden Taylor, 3) Nick Haygood, 4) Nate Berry, 5) Lonnie Cox, 6) Aaron Ploussard, 7) Nick Nichols, 8) Mike Taylor, 9) Darren Berry, 10) Ryan Ellinger, 11) Shane Sundquist, 12) Howard Van Dyke, 13) JD Johnson DNS

A Feature (25 Laps): 1) Toby Chapman, 2) Jed Werner, 3) Zach Blurton, 4) Tracey Hill, 5) Nick Haygood, 6) Koby Walters, 7) Steven Richardson, 8) Buddy Tubbs, 9) Nate Berry, 10) John Webster, 11) Nick Nichols, 12) Kaden Taylor, 13) Scott Cochran, 14) Ty Williams, 15) Aaron Ploussard, 16) Mike Taylor, 17) Mark Walinder, 18) Ryan Ellinger, 19) Keefe Hemel, 20) Lonnie Cox