Busch Looking To Repeat

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Kyle Busch is looking to repeat history after winning the Camping World UNOH 200 Truck Race on Wednesday, backing that victory up with a win on Saturday in the XFINITY Food City 300. Busch is poised to sweep the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, if Busch is able to pull off the win Sunday it would be the second time in his career to sweep a weekend at Bristol, a feat he accomplished in 2010.
Busch would overcome a speeding penalty, and an overtime finish to win the truck race on Wednesday. On Saturday Busch was again caught for speeding, but the #18 Toyota was just to strong for the field leading a race high 186 of 300 laps.
“At least I didn’t have to come through in the last stage because everybody was pretty fast there tonight in the last stage,” said Busch, whose Truck Series comeback came in the final stage. “I don’t know if I would have been able to make it all the way back up through there.”
Unofficial Results
NASCAR XFINITY Series
Food City 300
1 – 18 Kyle Busch
2 – Daniel Suarez
3 – Elliott Sadler
4 – Ty Dillon
5 – Justin Allgaier
6 – Brennan Poole
7 – Daniel Hemric
8 – Austin Dillon
9 – Joey Logano
10 – Cole Custer
11 – Tyler Reddick
12 – Michael Annett
13 – Dale Earnhardt Jr
14 – Blake Koch
15 – Ross Chastain
16 – JJ Yeley
17 – Matt Tifft
18 – Jeremy Clements
19 – Ben Kennedy
20 – Brandon Jones
21 – Ray Black Jr
22 – William Byron
23 – Spencer Gallagher
24 – Dakoda Armstrong
25 – Brandon Brown
26 – BJ McLeod
27 – Joey Gase
28 – Chad Finchum
29 – Jeb Burton
30 – Brendan Gaughan
31 – Harrison Rhodes
32 – Ryan Sieg
33 – Tommy Joe Martins
34 – Garrett Smithley
35 – Mike Harmon
36 – Timmy Hill
37 – Ryan Reed
38 – Aric Almirola
39 – Jeff Green
40 – David Starr
Unofficial Results
Camping World Truck – UNOH 200
1 – Kyle Busch
2 – Matt Crafton
3 – John Hunter Nemechek
4 – Grant Enfinger
5 – Ben Rhodes
6 – Johnny Sauter
7 – Christopher Bell
8 – Parker Kligerman
9 – Austin Cindric
10 – Brandon Jones
11 – Justin Haley
12 – Chase Briscoe
13 – Jesse Little
14 – Regan Smith
15 – Noah Gragson
16 – Ryan Truex
17 – Cody Coughlin
18 – Harrison Burton
19 – JJ Yeley
20 – Landon Huffman
21 – T.J. Bell
22 – Austin Hill
23 – Wendell Chavous
24 – Austin Wayne Self
25 – Josh Reaume
26 – Clay Greenfield
27 – Jordan Anderson
28 – Kaz Grala
29 – Stewart Friesen
30 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
31 -Norm Benning
32 – Joe Nemechek
