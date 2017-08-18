Busch Looking To Repeat

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Kyle Busch is looking to repeat history after winning the Camping World UNOH 200 Truck Race on Wednesday, backing that victory up with a win on Saturday in the XFINITY Food City 300. Busch is poised to sweep the weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, if Busch is able to pull off the win Sunday it would be the second time in his career to sweep a weekend at Bristol, a feat he accomplished in 2010.

Busch would overcome a speeding penalty, and an overtime finish to win the truck race on Wednesday. On Saturday Busch was again caught for speeding, but the #18 Toyota was just to strong for the field leading a race high 186 of 300 laps.

“At least I didn’t have to come through in the last stage because everybody was pretty fast there tonight in the last stage,” said Busch, whose Truck Series comeback came in the final stage. “I don’t know if I would have been able to make it all the way back up through there.”

Unofficial Results

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Food City 300

1 – 18 Kyle Busch

2 – Daniel Suarez

3 – Elliott Sadler

4 – Ty Dillon

5 – Justin Allgaier

6 – Brennan Poole

7 – Daniel Hemric

8 – Austin Dillon

9 – Joey Logano

10 – Cole Custer

11 – Tyler Reddick

12 – Michael Annett

13 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

14 – Blake Koch

15 – Ross Chastain

16 – JJ Yeley

17 – Matt Tifft

18 – Jeremy Clements

19 – Ben Kennedy

20 – Brandon Jones

21 – Ray Black Jr

22 – William Byron

23 – Spencer Gallagher

24 – Dakoda Armstrong

25 – Brandon Brown

26 – BJ McLeod

27 – Joey Gase

28 – Chad Finchum

29 – Jeb Burton

30 – Brendan Gaughan

31 – Harrison Rhodes

32 – Ryan Sieg

33 – Tommy Joe Martins

34 – Garrett Smithley

35 – Mike Harmon

36 – Timmy Hill

37 – Ryan Reed

38 – Aric Almirola

39 – Jeff Green

40 – David Starr

Camping World Truck – UNOH 200

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Matt Crafton

3 – John Hunter Nemechek

4 – Grant Enfinger

5 – Ben Rhodes

6 – Johnny Sauter

7 – Christopher Bell

8 – Parker Kligerman

9 – Austin Cindric

10 – Brandon Jones

11 – Justin Haley

12 – Chase Briscoe

13 – Jesse Little

14 – Regan Smith

15 – Noah Gragson

16 – Ryan Truex

17 – Cody Coughlin

18 – Harrison Burton

19 – JJ Yeley

20 – Landon Huffman

21 – T.J. Bell

22 – Austin Hill

23 – Wendell Chavous

24 – Austin Wayne Self

25 – Josh Reaume

26 – Clay Greenfield

27 – Jordan Anderson

28 – Kaz Grala

29 – Stewart Friesen

30 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

31 -Norm Benning

32 – Joe Nemechek

.