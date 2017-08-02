From Bullring To Highbanks for URSS Rebels This Weekend

The United Rebel Sprint Series will go to extremes this weekend as they first visit the ¼ mile “Bullring” at the Rush County Fairgrounds in LaCrosse Ks on Friday night and then will pack up and head to the big ½ mile at the famed Belleville Highbanks on Saturday to fill the card of the Belleville Midget Nationals Championship night.

Leading the Rebels into the $500 to win show in LaCrosse, KS on Friday night will be point leader Steven Richardson out of Liberal KS, who recently won the first night of the Wheatshocker Natls. in Hays KS. Looking for their first URSS win of the season will be Plainvilles Jed Werner who sits a mere 20 points behind in second and also Quinter’s Zach Blurton, only 2 points behind Werner in 3rd. Oklahoma’s Ty Williams who won in Lexington, NE sits 4th with North Plattes winner, McCook Nebraska’s Darren Berry rounding out the top 5. As of yet there are no repeat winners this year in the series.

The “Bullring” is one of the driver’s favorite tracks as it is always immaculately prepared and never disappoints when it comes to wheel to wheel action. Many fans have described it as the most exciting dirt track racing in the state of Kansas. Races start at 7pm and along with the sprints will be the KAR Vintage racers.

On Saturday the Rebels will pack up, make a big gear change and head to Belleville KS to be part of Championship night for the USAC Belleville Midget Nationals on the famed Belleville Highbanks.

Last years winner, JD Johnson will return to defend his title and will once again try to lay claim to the $2000 winners share with a minimum of $300 to start. Ty Williams will once again return and try to better his last performance there this year, as he was the class of the field as he rim rode on the fence and came from last to third before being involved in a mishap and ending his night. Other hard runners coming will be Zach Blurton who always runs hard at Belleville as does Jed Werner, Brian Herbert, and a host of cars from Kansas, Nebraska, Colorado and Oklahoma.