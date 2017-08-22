Bubak Tops URSS Bob Salem Memorial Finale

Oberlin, Kansas – August 20, 2017 – Colorado’s Jake Bubak took the lead with two laps remaining to claim the final night of the annual “Bob Salem Memorial” Sunday night at Oberlin Speedway in Oberlin, Kansas.

Taylor Velasquez and Nick Haygood started on the front row for the thirty-lap feature with Velasquez taking the lead as the green flag fell. Hayood, sixth starting Toby Chapman, Blurton and Criag Jecha gave chase with Velasquez comfortably out front.

Saturday night’s feature winner Chapman passed Haygood for the runner-up position on lap two while lap six saw Blurton pass Haygood for the third position. Chapman would take the lead on lap 11 only to have his night come to an end when he tangled with a lapped car, sending both off turns three and four with Chapman turning over bringing our the only red of the night. Chapman was okay but done for the night.

The lap eleven restart saw Velasquez still out front with Blurton now second, Haygood third, eighth-starting Bubak fourth and Ty Williams fifth.

A couple caution flags slowed the pace on laps sixteen, seventeen and twenty-one to slow the leaders pace and once race action resumed, so did the battle up front.

Bubak passed Blurton for the runner-up position with five laps to go then caught the rear bumper of Velasquez with three laps remaining. With two laps remaining, Bubak caught the leader and pulled a slide job in turn one and would lead the final two laps to claim his second URSS victory of the season, a $1022 payday and first since May 27th in Hays, Kansas.

Velasquez would settle for second while Haygood came home third. Jed Werner came home fourth and earned $1500 bonus for being the two-day point champion. Ty Williams rounded out the top five while Blurton rebounded from an earlier excursion off the top of the track to finish sixth.

Nate Berry came from his nineteenth starting position to finish seventh and claim the overall Keizer Aluminum Wheels “hard charger” award for the two day event and an additional $500 from Lawrence Marshall Trucking.

The $100 dollar Hard Luck Award went to Toby Chapman when his exceptional weekend performance came to an end while leading.

The four, heat race winners for the twenty-five-car field were won by Blurton, Werner, Bubak and Todd Plemons while Kaden Taylor claimed the night’s “B” feature.

B Feature (12 Laps): 1) Kaden Taylor, 2) Monty Ferriera, 3) Koby Walters, 4) Craig Jecha, 5) Austin McLean, 6) John Webster, 7) Justin Fifield, 8) Nate Berry, 9) Steven Richardson, 10) Howard Van Dyke, 11) Mike Taylor, 12) Shane Sundquist, 13) Aaron Ploussard

A Feature: 1) Jake Bubak, 2) Taylor Velasquez, 3) Nick Haygood, 4) Jed Werner, 5) Ty Williams, 6) Zach Blurton, 7) Nate Berry, 8) Tracey Hill, 9) Steven Richardson, 10) Lonnie Cox, 11) Buddy Tubbs, 12) Craig Jecha, 13) John Webster, 14) Justin Fifield, 15) Kaden Taylor, 16) Todd Plemons, 17) Monty Ferriera, 18) Scott Cochran, 19) Toby Chapman, 20) Austin McLean