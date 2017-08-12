Wallace Jr. Back In Victory Lane

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Darrell (Bubba) Wallace, Jr. won the LTi Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday after an intense battle with multiple drivers in the closing laps. When it was all said and done, Wallace took the checkered flag over Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch, who claimed two stage wins earlier in the day.

In what marked his return to Truck Series action after focusing on competition in the XFINITY and Cup Series, it was his first win since 2014, and his sixth series win overall.

Michigan International Speedway

LTi Printing 200

Saturday, August 12th | 1:00 PM

1 – Darrell Wallace Jr

2 – Christopher Bell

3 – Kyle Busch

4 – Ryan Truex

5 – Austin Cindric

6 – Matt Crafton

7 – Noah Gragson

8 – Grant Enfinger

9 – Chase Briscoe

10 – Justin Haley

11 – Ben Rhodes

12 – Kaz Grala

13 – Stewart Friesen

14 – Tyler Young

15 – Austin Wayne Self

16 – T.J. Bell

17 – Wendell Chavous

18 – Johnny Sauter

19 – Josh Reaume

20 – Norm Benning

21 – Cody Coughlin

22 – Jennifer Jo Cobb

23 – Jordan Anderson

24 – BJ McLeod

25 – Camden Murphy

26 – Ray Ciccarelli

27 – Mike Senica

28 – Todd Peck

29 – John Hunter Nemechek

30 – Joe Nemechek

.