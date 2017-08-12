Wallace Jr. Back In Victory Lane

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Darrell (Bubba) Wallace, Jr. won the LTi Printing 200 at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday after an intense battle with multiple drivers in the closing laps. When it was all said and done, Wallace took the checkered flag over Christopher Bell, and Kyle Busch, who claimed two stage wins earlier in the day.
In what marked his return to Truck Series action after focusing on competition in the XFINITY and Cup Series, it was his first win since 2014, and his sixth series win overall.
Michigan International Speedway
LTi Printing 200
Saturday, August 12th | 1:00 PM
1 – Darrell Wallace Jr
2 – Christopher Bell
3 – Kyle Busch
4 – Ryan Truex
5 – Austin Cindric
6 – Matt Crafton
7 – Noah Gragson
8 – Grant Enfinger
9 – Chase Briscoe
10 – Justin Haley
11 – Ben Rhodes
12 – Kaz Grala
13 – Stewart Friesen
14 – Tyler Young
15 – Austin Wayne Self
16 – T.J. Bell
17 – Wendell Chavous
18 – Johnny Sauter
19 – Josh Reaume
20 – Norm Benning
21 – Cody Coughlin
22 – Jennifer Jo Cobb
23 – Jordan Anderson
24 – BJ McLeod
25 – Camden Murphy
26 – Ray Ciccarelli
27 – Mike Senica
28 – Todd Peck
29 – John Hunter Nemechek
30 – Joe Nemechek
.