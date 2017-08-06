Bender, Wheeler Grab Victories at Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…August 5…The WSDCA Dwarf Car Nationals produced a 66 car field for their Saturday night event at Southern Oregon Speedway. Matt Sargent was leading the pro Division 30 lap Main Event as of the ninth lap, but full results were unavailable at press time.

Jake Wheeler reminded the Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car drivers who the reigning champion is with a flag to flag romp to the 20 lap Main Event victory. Wheeler was chased all race long by point leader Kyler Barraza. Slower traffic with two laps to go shrunk Wheeler’s lead, but he held off Barraza for the win. Hedger Carter finished third ahead of impressive rookie Enrique Jaime and David Hibbard.

Kevin Bender backed up his Friday night Veteran Dwarf Car victory with another 20 lap Main Event win. Bender led four laps before Jack Haverty rode the outside groove from third into the lead with a Turn 4 pass. When Haverty nearly spun in Turn 4 on lap 13, Bender regained the lead. Haverty recovered in second. Bender led the rest of the way as Haverty, Kevin Miraglio, Scott Dahlgren and Mark Biscardi rounded out the Top 5.

Randy Hansen won his first 20 lap Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites Main Event. Hansen is the fourth different Main Event winner of the season. For 18 laps, point leader Bob Burkett led the race with Hansen closely shadowing his every move in second. Working the 18th lap on the back stretch, the lead duo were side by side behind a slower car. It drifted high into the path of Burkett, and Hansen used that opportunity to race by for the lead and victory. Burkett increased his point lead with a second place finish as Charlie Eaton, Greg Arnold and Eric Aos completed the Top 5. Reigning champion Lee Doty was not injured when he hit the front wall in his heat race and rolled, but he was a Main Event scratch.

Fourteen year old Josh Wiesz won the 20 lap Sportsman Dwarf Car Main Event. Wiesz led the first six laps before Mike Clark raced by on a lap seven restart. Clark led until spinning in Turn 4 for a lap nine yellow flag. Wiesz led the restart and the remaining laps for his second feature win of the weekend. Teagon Fisher rebounded from an early spin to finish second ahead of Clayton Parsons, Chris Wright and Travis Gergel.

Racing Resumes next Saturday with Hall Of Fame Night. The first seven members of the Southern Oregon Racing Hall Of Fame will be inducted. Featured divisions will include IMCA Modifieds, Late Models, IMCA Sport Modifieds, JOAT Labs Hornets and SODCA Dwarf Cars. There will also be Outlaw Kart Racing on Friday night. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

WSDCA Pro Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (10 Laps)-Kyle Jones, Matt Sargent, Josh King. Fast Dash (10 Laps)-Dusty Loughton. C Main (10 Laps)-Jake Van Ortwick, Andy Lemmons, Brandon Gentry. B Main (15 laps)-Matt Sargent, Cody Peters, Kyle Jones. Main Event (30 Laps)-Results Not Available.

WSDCA Veteran Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 laps)-Buddy Olschowka, Scott Dahlgren. Fast Dash (10 Laps)-Kevin Bender. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kevin Bender, Jack Haverty, Kevin Miraglio, Scott Dahlgren, Mark Biscardi.

WSDCA Sportsman Dwarf Cars

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Mike Clark. Fast Dash (10 Laps)-Teagon Fisher. Main Event (20 Laps)-Josh Wiesz, Teagon Fisher, Clayton Parsons, Chris Wright, Travis Gergel.

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Jake Wheeler, Hedge Carter. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jake Wheeler, Kyler Barraza, Hedge Carter, Enrique Jaime, David Hibbard.

Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Randy Hansen, Dusty Aos. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)- Main Event (20 Laps)-Randy Hansen, Bob Burkett, Charlie Eaton, Greg Arnold, Eric Aos.