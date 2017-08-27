Big Boost For Cinderella Team

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

Jeremy Clements driving the family owned # 51 RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet raced his way into a spot for the NASCAR XFINITY series playoff with a victory in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Clements said in Victory Lane. “I’m just shocked.”

Hard racing between Clements and Matt Tifft would have both cars spinning off course and through the corner after contact. Clements was able to get his car pointed in the right direction and back on the track taking the lead away from Tifft with 2 laps remaining



“I want to say sorry to Matt Tifft, I definitely didn’t mean to spin him out there. I got in there hot and we collided. That was my fault, that was definitely not his fault.”

“Obviously, no matter what, it’s tough,” Tifft said. “I wish we could have raced it out to the last lap. It’s tough to come that close.”

NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 23

Unofficial Race Results for the 8Th Annual Johnsonville 180 – Sunday, August 27, 2017

Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI – 4.048 Mile Road

Total Race Length – 45 Laps – 182.16 Miles

1 – 51 Jeremy Clements

2 – 5 Michael Annett

3 – 19 Matt Tifft

4 – 42 Justin Marks

5 – 62 Brendan Gaughan

6 – 9 William Byron

7 – 11 Blake Koch

8 – 00 Cole Custer

9 – 98 Casey Mears

10 – 46 Parker Kligerman

11 – 7 Justin Allgaier

12 – 8 Josh Bilicki

13 – 4 Ross Chastain

14 – 1 Elliott Sadler

15 – 21 Daniel Hemric

16 – 22 Austin Cindric

17 – 14 JJ Yeley

18 – 2 Ben Kennedy

19 – 18 Christopher Bell

20 – 39 Ryan Sieg

21 – 07 Ryan Ellis

22 – 28 Dakoda Armstrong

23 – 3 Scott Lagasse Jr.

24 – 23 Spencer Gallagher

25 – 33 Brandon Jones

26 – 90 Dexter Bean

27 – 0 Garrett Smithley

28 – 99 David Starr

29 – 17 Nicolas Hammann

30 – 74 John Graham

31 – 48 Brennan Poole

32 – 52 Joey Gase

33 – 24 Dylan Lupton

34 – 78 Stephen Young

35 – 16 Ryan Reed

36 – 40 Tim Cowen

37 – 20 James Davison

38 – 01 Sheldon Creed

39 – 13 Ernie Francis Jr.

40 – 93 Jeff Green

.

.