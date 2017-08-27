Big Boost For Cinderella Team

.
photo credit: Ron Olds (file)
Jeremy Clements driving the family owned # 51 RepairableVehicles.com Chevrolet raced his way into a spot for the NASCAR XFINITY series playoff with a victory in the Johnsonville 180 at Road America.
“I don’t even know what to say,” Clements said in Victory Lane. “I’m just shocked.”
Hard racing between Clements and Matt Tifft would have both cars spinning off course and through the corner after contact. Clements was able to get his car pointed in the right direction and back on the track taking the lead away from Tifft with 2 laps remaining
“I want to say sorry to Matt Tifft, I definitely didn’t mean to spin him out there. I got in there hot and we collided. That was my fault, that was definitely not his fault.”
“Obviously, no matter what, it’s tough,” Tifft said. “I wish we could have raced it out to the last lap. It’s tough to come that close.”
NASCAR XFINITY Series Race Number 23
Unofficial Race Results for the 8Th Annual Johnsonville 180 – Sunday, August 27, 2017
Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI – 4.048 Mile Road
Total Race Length – 45 Laps – 182.16 Miles
1 – 51 Jeremy Clements
2 – 5 Michael Annett
3 – 19 Matt Tifft
4 – 42 Justin Marks
5 – 62 Brendan Gaughan
6 – 9 William Byron
7 – 11 Blake Koch
8 – 00 Cole Custer
9 – 98 Casey Mears
10 – 46 Parker Kligerman
11 – 7 Justin Allgaier
12 – 8 Josh Bilicki
13 – 4 Ross Chastain
14 – 1 Elliott Sadler
15 – 21 Daniel Hemric
16 – 22 Austin Cindric
17 – 14 JJ Yeley
18 – 2 Ben Kennedy
19 – 18 Christopher Bell
20 – 39 Ryan Sieg
21 – 07 Ryan Ellis
22 – 28 Dakoda Armstrong
23 – 3 Scott Lagasse Jr.
24 – 23 Spencer Gallagher
25 – 33 Brandon Jones
26 – 90 Dexter Bean
27 – 0 Garrett Smithley
28 – 99 David Starr
29 – 17 Nicolas Hammann
30 – 74 John Graham
31 – 48 Brennan Poole
32 – 52 Joey Gase
33 – 24 Dylan Lupton
34 – 78 Stephen Young
35 – 16 Ryan Reed
36 – 40 Tim Cowen
37 – 20 James Davison
38 – 01 Sheldon Creed
39 – 13 Ernie Francis Jr.
40 – 93 Jeff Green
.
.