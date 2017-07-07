Starting Line Up – Quaker State 400

.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file)

SPARTA, Ky. (July 7, 2017) – Martin Truex Jr. qualified second and Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified 14th for Saturday night’s Quaker State 400 after rain cancelled the pole round at Kentucky Speedway.

It was the fifth runner-up qualifying effort in 2017 for Truex Jr., who will line up the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry on the outside of Row 1. His lap of 28.392 seconds at 190.194 mph was 0.013-of-a-second slower than pole winner Kyle Busch’s lap of 28.379 at 190.282.

“We definitely wanted another crack at it,” said Truex Jr. “I definitely left some out there in round two, but really proud of everybody on this Furniture Row Toyota. We had a good day at the race track here today. I think we’ve qualified second like five times now which stinks a little bit, but we’ll get our pole soon and we’ll go get them tomorrow night.”

Jones will start from the outside of Row 7 in the No. 77 SiriusXM Toyota Camry for the 267-lap, 400-mile race on the high-banked 1.5-mile oval. His second-round lap was 28.609 at 188.752.

“I thought we had a little bit more in the SiriusXM Toyota but we fell just a little short,” said Jones. “But I know Chris (Gayle, crew chief) and the engineers will put something together tomorrow that will make up for it. With the rain postponing the NASCAR Xfinity race until Saturday, I’ll run 700 miles by the end of the day but I’m more than ready.” (D.H./FRR/pr-7/7/17)

Starting Line Up:

7th Annual Quaker State 400 presented by

Advance Auto Parts

Kentucky Speedway

1 – Kyle Busch

2 – Martin Truex Jr

3 – Matt Kenseth

4 – Jamie McMurray

5 – Denny Hamlin

6 – Ryan Blaney

7 – Kevin Harvick

8 – Jimmie Johnson

9 – Daniel Suarez

10 – Brad Keselowski

11 – Joey Logano

12 – Chase Elliott

13 – Dale Earnhardt Jr

14 – Erik Jones

15 – Kurt Busch

16 – Clint Bowyer

17 – Darrell Wallace Jr

18 – Ricky Stenhouse Jr

19 – Trevor Bayne

20 – Danica Patrick

21 – Michael McDowell

22 – Chris Buescher

23 – Kasey Kahne

24 – Paul Menard

25 – Austin Dillon

26 – David Ragan

27 – Ty Dillon

28 – AJ Allmendinger

29 – Ryan Newman

30 – Matt DiBenedetto

31 – Ryan Sieg

32 – Cole Whitt

33 – Reed Sorenson

34 – Joey Gase

35 – Landon Cassill

36 – Jeffrey Earnhardt

37 – BJ McLeod

38 – Timmy Hill

39 – Gray Gaulding

40 – Kyle Larson

