(07-22-2017 Dacono, CO) Michael Scott from Cheyenne Wyoming used the high groove to make a late race pass on Curtis Heldenbrand from Arvada to win his second Snap-On Tools Pro Truck feature of 2017 at Colorado National Speedway. In the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models division Greeley Colorado’s Brian Yackey was victorious while Westminster’s Kyle Clegg won a caution free and action-packed Legend Car feature. Jereme Wall from Commerce City once again ended up in winner’s circle in the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8 division.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

Two young drivers filled out the front row for the start of the Snap-On Tools Pro Truck feature event with #9 Curtis Heldenbrand and #96 Conner Snow along side. While Snow was able to lead lap one Heldenbrand working the low side took over the lead on lap two.

Heldenbrand was holding off Snow as well as #82 Michael Scott from Cheyenne during the early stages of the race. With nine laps to go the caution flag flew for Tyler Davis in the #33 truck who spun in turn 4. This gave Scott his best chance at taking the lead as he now started outside Heldenbrand for the double-file restart.

Heldenbrand and Scott battled for the lead and it looked as if Scott was starting to take the advantage as Heldenbrand was running a very low line coming out of turn 4.

As the laps wound down #7 Adam Deines and #43 Kody Vanderwal began to make their move towards the front but nobody seemed to have enough for Scott who was cruising out front.

At the finish line it was Scott taking his 2nd win of the season with Deines passing Heldenbrand late in the race for second place. Heldenbrand hung on for 3rd and Kody Vanderwal grabbed 4th. Conner Snow was the final truck in the top 5.

The Pro Trucks return to action on Saturday August 5th.

FEATURE: #82 Michael Scott

FAST DASH: #96 Conner Snow

DASH: #36 Matt Burton

QUICK TIME: #43 Kody Vanderwal 17.550

Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models

The car to beat in the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models in 2017 has been the #22 of Brian Yackey. Brian flexed his muscle once again taking his fourth feature win of the season. Yackey had some work to do staring in the 3rd row and having to get passed #31 Derek Smith and #98 Lee Kemmit who were having a great battle for the lead.

But Yackey’s smooth driving style allowed him to methodically work his way to the front and never look back.

Possibly the biggest surprise of the night was the #53g of Nathan Gasser who not only won the dash but also came from 8th position to battle Kemmit for 3rd place in the feature ultimately settling for 4th spot.

Derek Smith was 2nd behind Yackey and Kemmit did secure 3rd place. Behind Gasser in 4th was #44 Tommy Powers who was the final car in the top 5. The Late Models return to racing on Saturday August 12th.

FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

FAST DASH: #9 Brent Cave

DASH: #53 Nathan Gasser

QUICK TIME: #31 Derek Smith 17.959

Legend Cars

32 Legend cars checked in to the pits on this night and when the green flag dropped in the feature event 29 cars buzzed down the front straight. #08L Jace Hansen and #15 Danny Medina were on the front row and quickly began a battle for the lead leaving a gaggle of cars in their wake. As Medina and Hansen began to remove themselves from the field #21 Ryan Jones ran 3rd but felt the presence of #66 Kyle Clegg on his bumper. Clegg had started all the way back in 8th place but was making quick work to the front.

As Medina and Hansen approached lapped traffic in turns 3 and 4 they slowed just enough to allow Clegg and Jones to catch them and create 4 car battle. Clegg muscled his way to the lead only to have Medina retake the lead a lap later. Once again the top dogs in the Legends division were putting on a great show for the fans.

After Clegg was able to clear Medina for the lead with 5 laps to go he began to pull away and take the checkered flag, his third of the season and second in a row. Behind Clegg, Medina settled for 2nd place, Hansen was 3rd, Jones 4th and #25 Adam Pechman rounded out the top 5.

Besides the great battle for the lead the story of the race was that the there were no yellow flags. 29 Legend cars battling all over the track for 25 laps and not a single caution flag!

The Legend cars return to CNS on Saturday July 29th.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #15 Danny Medina

DASH: #51 AJ Canada

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.879

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

Jereme Wall in the #15 Stephanie’s Coffee Shop Chevy continued his dominance in the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8 division by crushing the competition in yet another feature event at CNS. Jereme didn’t start dead last this week as that honor went to Jared Wall who won the fast dash putting him at the rear of the field. But in the main event it was all Jereme leaving Jared to battle with #50 Justin McKeachie for 2nd place.

At the checkered flag the top 5 finished with Jereme and Jared Wall 1st and 2nd. McKeachie was 3td and #17 Harry Livermore Jr. was 4th. Harvey Webb in the #12 Camaro grabbed an impressive top 5 finish.

The Figure 8s are back in action on Saturday August 5th.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #52 Jared Wall

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

2. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

4. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

5. 96 Conner Snow Morrison

6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

7. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

8. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

9. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

10. 37S Scotty Scott Arvada

11. 6D Rick Duckworth

12. 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

13. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 31 Derek Smith Gering

3. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

4. 53G Nathan Gasser Westminster

5. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

6. 16 Steve Mills

7. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

8. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

9. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

10. 94 Kyle Morse

11. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

12. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

13. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

14. 82 Paul Green

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 08L Jace Hanson Loveland

4. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

5. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

6. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

7. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

8. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

9. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

10. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

11. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

12. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

13. 13 Jason Hulvey (R) Thornton

14. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

15. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

16. 88 Paul Himler Erie

17. 34 Al Matthews Frederick

18. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

19. 2 Johnathan Lindberg

20. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

21. 62 Roy Dunlap (R) Cheyenne

22. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

23. 33x Dean Kallas Golden

24. 08k Krystal Faulkingham Cheyenne

25. 17 BreAnn Adkison Cheyenne

26. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

27. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

28. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

29. 57 Adam Osborne Fountain

Figure 8

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

4. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

5. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

6. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

7. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

8. 81 Dave Smith

9. 71 Tyler Dowler Englewood