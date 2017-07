.

photo credit: Ron Olds (file 2015)

One piece the silly season has beed answered today when Hendrick Motorsports announced that Alex Bowman has been selected to replace Dale Earnhardt Jr in the No. 88 car. The 24-year-old Bowman substituted when Earnhardt missed 18 races with a concussion last year. This comes as no real surprise, although it closes one door for Matt Kenseth.