NASCAR TV Schedule – July 6-8….Kentucky

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Thursday, July 6 – Kentucky

3:00 p.m – Camping World Truck Series Qualifying – FS1

4:00 p.m – XFINITY Final Practice – NBCSN

5:00 p.m – Camping World Pre-race – FS1

5:30 p.m – Camping World – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 – FS1

7:30 p.m – Camping World Post-Race Show – FS1

Friday, July 7

10:00 a.m – K&N Pro East Series: Stars and Stripes 150, NBCSN

11 a.m – Cup Final Practice – NBCSN

2:30 p.m – XFINITY Qualifying – NBCSN

4:00 p.m – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN

5:30 p.m – XFINITY Pre-race – NBCSN

6:00 p.m – XFINITY – Alsco 300 – NBCSN

8:30 p.m – XFINITY Series Post- NBCSN

Saturday, July 8

(R) 7:00 a.m – Camping World Truck – Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 – FS2

(R) 2:30 p.m – Cup Qualifying – NBCSN

5:00 p.m – Cup Pre-race – NBCSN

5:30 p.m – Cup – Quaker State 400 – NBCSN

9:00 p.m – Cup Post-Race – NBCSN

