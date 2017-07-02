Lynch, Deines, Yackey, Vanderwal Take Night One of Independence Day Double-Header

(07-01-2017 Dacono, CO) A hot summer night at Colorado National Speedway was the setting for the Great Scott’s Eatery All American Race which was the first night of the Independence Day double-header at the track. The packed house at CNS was treated to a fantastic night of racing as well as a extended and explosive fireworks display. Double-feature events were on tap for both the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks as well as the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models. Also competing were the Lincoln College Pure Stocks, Legend Cars and the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s making for a very full night of action.

Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks

On the first night of the Independence Day double-header the Snap-On Tools Pro Trucks ran two full feature events. The first feature being a make-up race for the rained out Memorial Day show. 15 Trucks started the first feature and 14 year old Conner Snow in the #96 truck jumped out the early lead. Not only was Snow a bit of a surprise out front he was actually pulling away from the field leaving #7 Adam Deines and #82 Michael Scott in his dust.

However bad luck hit Snow when his driveline broke and the car snapped around coming to a halt in turn 4. Sadly Conner’s shot at his first Pro Truck feature was over. After the restart it was Deines who was the race leader and had clearly found a groove he liked as he checked out from the rest of the field. Deines went on to take feature one win with #82 Michael Scott and #9 Curtis Heldenbrand in 2nd and 3rd. #42 Kody Vanderwal took the 4th spot and Chris Eggleston who jumped in the #65e truck for the night took 5th after starting in the back of the field.

In the second Pro Truck feature former champion Rudy Vanderwal in the #34 truck started on the pole and led every single lap to take the huge win. Rudy’s truck was so dominant that all eyes turned to the battle for 2nd place between #8 Jeff Walbaum and #65e Chris Eggleston. Back and forth they went trading the position on every lap with Chris down low and Walbaum up high thrilling the large CNS crowd.

Probably the most dramatic lap of the race was the final lap as two separate incidents changed the outcome dramatically. #9 Curtis Heldenbrand lost a tire and began to slow in a shower of sparks down the back straight. Heldenbrand was running in the top 5 but fell to 9th place as he limped across the line. Also at the finish #5w Troy Witthar and #82 Michael Scott made contact coming out of turn 4 which sent Scott’s truck head on into the front straightaway wall. Scott did slide across the line in 7th just behind Witthar but Scott’s truck appeared to have suffered major damage. Thankfully Scott was uninjured in the crash.

Vanderwal took home the win with Walbaum just in front of Eggleston for 2nd and 3rd. #7 Adam Deines finished 4th and #43 Kody Vanderwal was the final truck in the top 5.

FEATURE 1: #37 Adam Deines

FEATURE 2: #34 Rudy Vanderwal

Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models

Just like the Pro Trucks the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models ran two full feature events on the first night of the CNS Independence Day double-header. Bear Lynch in the #33 Camaro had a bitter-sweet night as he cruised to an easy win in the first feature but got caught up in a crash at the start of the second feature which ended his night.

#22 Brian Yackey had a solid run in both features as he nabbed the second spot in feature number one and then proceeded to follow-up with a dominating win in the second feature. Mackey finishing in the top two in both races has solidified his spot atop the Late Model championship point standings.

Gering Nebraska’s Derek Smith in the #31 car who sits second in points also had a very solid night taking 4th place in the first feature event and second in the final feature. The best salvaged night of the event went to #3 Wade Grove who was blacked flagged in the first feature for leaking fuel onto the race track yet came from the rear in feature number two to score an impressive 3rd place finish. Pueblo’s Aaron Paulsen was competitive as well taking 3rd and 4th in the double features. And the consistency award of the night would have to go to former Late Model champ Lee Kemmit in the #98 car who finished 5th in both main events.

The Late Models return to action Saturday July 8th.

FEATURE 1: #33 Bear Lynch

FEATURE 2: #22 Brian Yackey

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

The Pure Stock division at CNS is designed for beginning drivers but that doesn’t mean they don’t put on one of the best shows at the track. On night one of the Independence Day double-header it was no exception as 23 Pure Stocks rumbled to the green flag. At the start of the race #7 David Robinson snuck past the two front row cars of #8 David Lewis and #99s of Sam Messerli.

Messerli would hound Robinson for the duration of the event as the two leaders navigated lapped traffic. However Robinson drove a near perfect race and held off the #99s car to take his first win of the 2017 season.

The most impressive run of the night came from points leader #98 Natalie Phelps who started in 10th and clawed her way to a 3rd place finish. Tyler Mander in the #03 and Michael Mathiesen in the #31 took 4th and 5th.

The Pure Stocks return to action on Saturday July 8th.

FEATURE: #7 David Robinson

FAST DASH: #7 David Robinson

DASH: #82 Justin Karrol

QUICK TIME: #98 Natalie Phelps 20.437

Legend Cars

You would be hard-pressed to find a better group of Legend cars and drivers anywhere on the planet than the group that runs at CNS from the Rocky Mountain Legends Racing Association. An amazing 29 Legend cars started the 25 lap feature event which created drama as there was literally action in every corner of the race track on every lap. The fans were on the edge of their seats as the Legend Cars buzzed around the 3/8ths mile oval in furious fashion.

Up front it was the usual suspects #22 Chris Eggleston, #66 Kyle Clegg and #15 Danny Medina battling for the lead. However unlike most nights Clegg and Medina didn’t have the setup that Eggleston had and they never mounted a serious challenge to his lead. Eggleston went on to win his 5th Legends feature of 2017. Behind Clegg and Medina who finished second and third #21 Ryan Jones and #25 Adam Pechman rounded out the top 5.

The Legends will also compete in night two of the Independence Day double-header at CNS on July 2nd.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #16 Travis Roe

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.777

Chick-fil-A Figure 8s

It was with heavy hearts that the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8 cars took to the track on night one of the Independence Day double header. Just a week earlier they had lost their friend Michael Haywood to a automobile accident. Not only was Michael a friend but a fierce fellow competitor who ran in the top 5 on a weekly basis. All of the cars displayed the customary tape crossed through their number in honor of Michael and the field raced their hearts out just as they knew he would have wanted it.

#50 Justin McKeachie was Haywood’s teammate and close friend and McKeachie ran a fantastic race snagging a well-earned 3rd place finish. While #15 Jereme Wall would go on to win yet another feature event this time he got a lot more resistance, especially from his brother Jared “Wally” Wall in the #52 car. Jereme fought with Wally and couldn’t get by him until 8 laps remained in the race which is an accomplishment considering how dominant the 15 car has been.

After the race McKeachie sent up a cloud of smoke for his fallen friend in the form of some serious donuts in the infield. Race winner Wall dedicated the win to Michael in winner’s circle. McKeachie’s donuts and Wall’s interview were a touching moment for the drivers, the track staff, and the fans in attendance.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall

DASH: #81 Dave Smith

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Pro Trucks

Feature 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

2. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

3. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

4. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

5. 65e Chris Eggleston

6. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

7. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

8. 07 Adam Hilton

9. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

10. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

11. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

12. 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

13. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

14. 1 Jay Fields Pueblo West

15. 05 Duane Lighthill Jr (R) Littleton

16. 96 Connor Snow Morrison

Feature 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 34 Rudy Vanderwal La Salle

2. 8 Jeff Walbaum Brighton

3. 65e Chris Eggleston

4. 7 Adam Deines Longmont

5. 43 Kody Vanderwal La Salle

6. 5W Troy Witthar Eastlake

7. 82 Michael Scott Cheyenne

8. 1 Jay Fields Pueblo West

9. 9 Curtis Heldenbrand Arvada

10. 07 Adam Hilton

11. 33 Tyler Davis (R) Thornton

12. 36 Matt Burton Englewood

13. 04 Bobby Durand Thornton

14. 11J Steve Johnson Loveland

15. 05 Duane Lighthill Jr (R) Littleton

DNS 96 Connor Snow Morrison

Late Models

Feature 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

2. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

3. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

4. 31 Derek Smith Gering

5. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

6. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

7. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

8. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins

9. 16 Steve Mills

10. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

11. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

12. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

13. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

14. 30b Dave Brown

15. 60 Rick Duckworth Arvada

16. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

DNS 53 William Peruti (R) Westminster

Feature 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 31 Derek Smith Gering

3. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

4. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

5. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

6. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

7. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

8. 16 Steve Mills

9. 72 Gary Cagle Ft Collins

10. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

11. 53 William Peruti (R) Westminster

12. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

13. 30b Dave Brown

14. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

15. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

16. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

DNS 60 Rick Duckworth Arvada

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

2. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

3. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

4. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

5. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

6. 8 David Lewis Firestone

7. 9 Darin Wainwright Littleton

8. 77 Michael Merchant* LaSalle

9. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

10. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

11. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

12. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

13. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

14. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

15. 51 Joseph Dike

16. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

17. 85 Ryan Bourassa Greeley

18. 54 Zach Trujillo

19. 20 Mike Vail Aurora

20. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

21. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

22. 13 Issac Slinker Greeley

DNS 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

5. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

6. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

7. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

8. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

9. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

10. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

11. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

12. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

13. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

14. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

15. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

16. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

17. 13 Jason Hulvey (R) Thornton

18. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

19. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

20. 88 Paul Himler Erie

21. 8 Eric Hipkins* Woodland Park

22. 2 Floyd Whiting Lochbuie

23. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

24. 41 Gregory Lee Broomfield

25. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

26. 23o Gary Radosta Pueblo

27. 57 Adam Osborne Fountain

DQ 08 Jace Hansen Loveland

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

4. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

5. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

6. 5 Curtis Chavez Loveland

7. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

8. 27 Luke Zike Morrison

9. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

10. 97 Adam Gastineau Aurora

11. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

12. 81 Dave Smith

13. 71 Tyler Dowler Englewood

14. 25 Phil Taylor Henderson