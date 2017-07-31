Kansas Thunder Series returns to Norton

NORTON, KS (July 29)—The Kansas Thunder Series took Friday night off after a 2-day show at Osborne (KS) Speedway Wednesday & Thursday, then took to the half-mile at Elmwood Park Speedway in Norton, KS, Saturday evening, July 29, before a big crowd.

Adam Webber led the opening lap of the IMCA Northern Sport Mod feature before Thursday night’s feature winner Tracy Holloway took the lead. But as the field came to the white flag, Dakota Sproul of Ellis took over the top spot and beat Holloway to the finish line. Weber finished third, followed by Wednesday night’s winner Tyler Watts, and Rodger Peck. Holloway and Sproul won the two heat races.

The IMCA Stock Car feature saw the top 6 drivers in a close race with Jason Rogers of Selden in command. A late race wreck involving heat one winner Kyle Pfeifer and Tony Blickenstaff set up a green-white-checkered finish. Rogers was able to hold off heat two winner Casey ‘The Weiner’ Woken, Dustin McClurg, Jason Rogers and Travis Demitt to the checkers for the win.

‘The Wild Child’ Garrett Hager of Hays took the lead from Cody Williams on lap 2 of the 12-lap IMCA Hobby Stock feature and drove away for the win. Brady Bencken made a late charge to finish second ahead of Williams. They were followed by Travis Coop and Spencer Hilbrink. Heat race winners were Hager and Jeromy Wagner.

Oberlin’s David Murray Jr. took advantage of his pole starting spot in the IMCA Modified feature and powered away for the 15-lap victory. Tanner Black, Mike Petersilie, Jesse Richter and Cole Hodges completed the top five. ‘The Iceman’ also won the heat race.

The Kansas Thunder Series concludes at Rooks County Speedway during the Rooks County Fair in Stockton, KS, on Thursday & Friday, August 17-18. The IMCA classes wrap up their season on Thursday night, with the URSS 305 Sprint Cars, Kansas Antique Racers, Bombers and ‘Crazy’ Cruisers will compete on Friday night.

RESULTS

IMCA Hobby Stocks

Heat race winners: Garrett Hager, Jeromy Wagner

Feature: 1. Hager, 2. Brady Bencken, 3. Cody Williams, 4. Travis Coop, 5. Spencer Hilbrink, 6. Brian Stich, 7. Joel Dix, 8. Roger Garrison, 9. Nicole Woods, 10. Michael Smith, 11. Justin Rohr, 12. Brett Henke (DNF), 13. Wagner (DNF), 14. Justin Meserve (DNF), 15. Robert Derauf (DNS)

IMCA Northern Sport Mods

Heat race winners: Tracy Holloway, Dakota Sproul

Feature: 1. Sproul, 2. Holloway, 3. Adam Weber, 4. Tyler Watts, 5. Rodger Peck, 6. Brady Skrdlant, 7. Kolton Vogel, 8. Jason Gray, 9. Bentley Pywell, 10. Zach Schultz (DNF), 11. Jeremy Couse (DNF), 12. Dan Lauer (DNS)

IMCA Stock Cars

Heat race winners: Kyle Pfeifer, Casey Woken

Feature: 1. Jason Rogers, 2. Woken, 3. Dustin McClurg, 4. Jason Davis, 5. Travis Demitt, 6. Eric Kinderknecht, 7. Jeff Whiting, 8. Robert Rutherford, 9. Dusty Eagleburger, 10. Tony Blickenstaff (DNF), 11. Pfeifer (DNF)

IMCA Modifieds

Heat race winner: David Murray Jr.

Feature: 1. Murray, 2. Tanner Black, 3. Mike Petersilie, 4. Jesse Richter, 5. Cole Hodges, 6. Randy Wilson, 7. Tyler Sutton, 8. Tim Watts, 9. Kaid Calhoon (DNF)