JAKE SWANSON TOPS VENTURA’S SECOND “BATTLE OF THE BEACH”

JULY 12, 2017… Inheriting the lead on lap 29, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) held off all challengers to claim last Saturday’s “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #2” at Ventura Raceway. Co-sanctioned with the VRA Sprints, the 30-lap USAC West Coast Sprint Car win paid Swanson $1,500 for his efforts. Hard charger Austin Liggett, Max Adams, Tristan Guardino, and Cory Elliott followed the new point leader to the checkered flags.

Visiting Arizona driver Landon Cling started on the pole position and led the first three laps. After applying heavy pressure, Tristan Guardino slid past last season’s USAC SouthWest Rookie of the Year and took command. Guardino managed to build up a sizable lead as a huge battle raged for the runner-up spot. Debuting a brand new car from Melinda Buckley, Troy Rutherford broke through from eighth and began to reel in Guardino. As traffic began to play a factor, Rutherford got the better of Guardino and seized the lead on the twenty-second lap.

Once out front, the former track champion looked to score his first win of the year until heartbreak struck. A steering bolt broke, sending Rutherford’s mount into the wall and ended his night. The second running Swanson was now in control and the USAC/CRA standout sailed to the first USAC win for car owner Matt Dale.

Racing Matt Dale’s #12 Gage Huntley Design / West Evans Motorsports Maxim, Jake Swanson claimed his second win of the campaign and took over the point lead. Qualifying seventh out of the twenty-five car roster, Swanson won the night’s Extreme Mufflers Heat Race #1, and started ninth in the feature. Heading to Watsonville with a 70-point lead, Jake has posted two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger Award, nine top-10 finishes, and 48 feature laps led.

Austin Liggett (Tracy, California) earned his second BR Motorsports / King Racing Products Hard Charger / “Best Passing Job” honors with a second place run from seventeenth. Piloting the family owned #83 Excel Environmental / Lucas Oil entry, Liggett was third fast in time trials, flipped in his heat race to score seventh, and ran second to Max Adams in the semi-main. To date, the 2012 Rookie of the Year is second in points with two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, nine top-10 finishes, and 34 feature laps led to his credit.

Max Adams (Loomis, California) raced from sixteenth to take third in the “Battle at the Beach.” Driving his #5M ART Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams qualified second overall, placed seventh in his heat race, and won the 12-lap Competition Suspension Inc. Semi-Main. The 2016 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has climbed to tenth in points with six top-10 finishes on the year.

After leading eighteen laps, Tristan Guardino (Fremont, California) ran fourth at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. Racing the family owned #15T Dorso’s Automotive / Allied Auto Sales Maxim, Guardino was fourth quick in time trials and placed third in his heat race. At press time, Tristan is sixth in the point chase with two heat race victories, seven top-10 finishes, and 22 feature laps led in the campaign.

Making his second start, Cory Elliott (Bakersfield, California) charged from fourteenth to fifth at the “Battle of the Beach.” Piloting the family owned #11E FK Indy / Oilwize CS9, Elliott qualified seventeenth overall and placed fifth in his heat race. The 2015 USAC Western States Midget Rookie of the Year left Ventura tied with Shon Deskins for 35th in the point standings.

“Showtime” Danny Sheridan (Santa Maria, California) earned the night’s Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award. Driving Keith Ford’s #73 Edgewater Construction / Sun Valley AG Transport Triple X, Sheridan ran second to Jake Swanson in his heat race and scored fourteenth in the feature after an early exit. In limited appearances, Danny ranks 48th in championship points.

Troy Rutherford (Ojai, California) raced to victory in the Brown & Miller Racing Solutions Heat Race #2. Racing a new Melinda Buckley #79 Derek Buckley Masonry / Drake & Makayla Maxim, Rutherford was eighth fast in time trials and scored thirteenth in the main event. Running a limited schedule, the 2010 VRA Sprint Car Champion is 27th in the point chase.

Making his first start, Josh Lakatos (Pasadena, California) won the night’s Keizer Aluminum Wheels / Saldana Racing Products Heat Race #3. Piloting Cory Kruseman’s #4K Lucas Oil / Kruseman Sprint Car & Midget Driving School entry, Lakatos qualified ninth overall and took twenty-first in the main event after an early flip.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will return to action with a special doubleheader at Watsonville and Petaluma. On Friday, July 28th, the traditional 360s will invade Ocean Speedway in Watsonville, California. Located on the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds at 2601 E. Lake Avenue, the action packed card will also feature IMCA Sport Mods, American Stocks, 4 Bangers, and Police-n-Pursuit. For more information, visit www.racepmg.com or call 831.662.9466 (WINN). NOTICE TO COMPETITORS: Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway has a strict sound rule and the Flowmaster “Suitcase” (Part 53545-USAC) is the ONLY track legal muffler.

The following night, Saturday, July 29th, the series will make their debut at Rick Faeth’s Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, California. Located on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds, the event will also showcase Super Stocks, Dwarf Cars, and Mini Stocks. For more information, visit www.petaluma-speedway.com or call 707.763.RACE (7223). NOTICE TO COMPETITORS: Petaluma Speedway has a strict sound rule and the Flowmaster “Suitcase” (Part 53545-USAC) is the ONLY track legal muffler. In addition, tarps are required under all cars in the pit area.

USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS:

July 8, 2017 – Ventura, California – Ventura Raceway – “ARP Battle of the Beach Race #2” – Co-sanctioned with VRA

WOODLAND AUTO DISPLAY QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Danny Sheridan, 73, Ford-12.320; 2. Max Adams, 5M, Adams-12.346; 3. Austin Liggett, 83, Liggett-12.351; 4. Tristan Guardino, 15T, Guardino-12.391; 5. Cody Majors, 81M, Watt-12.576; 6. Bruce Douglass, 13, Davis-12.579; 7. Jake Swanson, 12, Dale-12.676; 8. Troy Rutherford, 79, Buckley-12.810; 9. Josh Lakatos, 4K, Kruseman-12.829; 10. Tom Hendricks, 14, Hendricks-12.910; 11. Steve Hix, 57, Hix-12.944; 12. Rick Hendrix, 15, Hendrix-12.953; 13. Brandon Wiley, 33B, Team 33-12.996; 14. Kyle Smith, 55, Smith-13.015; 15. Landon Cling, 16K, Kruseman-13.030; 16. Ryan Timmons, 29T, Timmons-13.101; 17. Cory Elliott, 11E, Elliott-13.103; 18. Charlie Butcher, 96, Butcher-13.119; 19. Luis Espinoza, 09, Espinzoa-13.209; 20. Sterling Cling, 21K, Kruseman-13.252; 21. Patrick Clark, 2K, Kruseman-13.256; 22. Guy Woodward, 24, Woodward-13.316; 23. Jeremy Ellertson, 98, Ellertson-13.345; 24. Geoffrey Strole, 09S, Strole-13.415; 25. Ryan Stolz, 63, Stolz-13.943.

EXTREME MUFFLERS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Swanson, 2. Sheridan, 3. Guardino, 4. Hendricks, 5. Wiley, 6. Woodward, 7. Timmons, 8. Espinoza, 9. Stolz. NT

BROWN & MILLER RACING SOLUTIONS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Rutherford, 2. Majors, 3. Hix, 4. Smith, 5. Elliott, 6. Ellertson, 7. Adams, 8. S.Cling. NT

KEIZER ALUMINUM WHEELS / SALDANA RACING PRODUCTS THIRD HEAT: (10 laps)

1. Lakatos, 2. Douglass, 3. L.Cling, 4. Clark, 5. Butcher, 6. Strole, 7. Liggett, 8. Hendrix. NT

COMPETITION SUSPENSION INCORPORATED SEMI: (12 laps)

1. Adams, 2. Liggett, 3. Hendrix, 4. Woodward, 5. Espinoza, 6. Strole, 7. S.Cling, 8. Ellertson, 9. Timmons, 10. Stolz. NT

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positons)

1. Jake Swanson (9th), 2. Austin Liggett (17th), 3. Max Adams (16th), 4. Tristan Guardino (3rd), 5. Cory Elliott (14th), 6. Tom Hendricks (10th), 7. Charlie Butcher (15th), 8. Rick Hendrix (18th), 9. Steve Hix (2nd), 10. Luis Espinoza (20th), 11. Bruce Douglass (4th), 12. Kyle Smith (11th), 13. Troy Rutherford (8th), 14. Danny Sheridan (6th), 15. Guy Woodward (19th), 16. Landon Cling (1st), 17. Geoffrey Strole (21st), 18. Sterling Cling (22nd), 19. Brandon Wiley (13th), 20. Cody Majors (5th), 21. Josh Lakatos (7th), 22. Patrick Clark (12th). NT

—————————-

**Liggett flipped during the third heat. Lakatos flipped on lap 1 of the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Cling, Laps 4-21 Guardino, Laps 22-28 Rutherford, Laps 29-30 Swanson.

BR MOTORSPORTS / KING RACING PRODUCTS HARD CHARGER: Austin Liggett (17th to 2nd)