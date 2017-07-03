(07-02-2017 Dacono, CO) The 2nd night of the Independence Day double-header at Colorado National Speedway featured a warm summer night of racing and fireworks for the fans on a Sunday evening. Chris Eggleston won the first of two Super Late Model feature events and Jace Hansen got the monkey off his back by winning the second Super Late Model feature. In the Super Stocks Jax Hughes won his first ever Super Stock feature at CNS and Kyle Clegg dominated the Legend car feature.

Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

For the Famous Dave’s BBQ Special two Gillett Vet Super Late Model feature events were on the schedule. The first 40 lap main event was won by #22 Chris Eggleston who made an incredible early race move to the front from his 7th place starting spot. At the green flag the cars in the first two rows bunched up heading into turn 1. Somehow Eggleston threaded the needle and found himself in 3rd place. Shortly after Eggleston worked his way around #11 Darren Robertson and #08 Jace Hansen to lead the race.

A few caution flags created double-file restarts in which Eggleston and Hansen used to take turns leading the race.

Disaster struck for Mark Neff in the #42 car who was bottled up when #58 Kyle Ray got sideways in turn one. Neff had no place to go and bounced up and then head-on into the turn 1 wall. While Neff was uninjured his car was destroyed and his night was done.

On the final restart with 5 laps to go Eggleston made no mistake and got a huge jump on Hansen to cruise to his 2nd feature win of 2017. Hansen and Robertson were 2nd and 3rd while #82 Michael Scott took 4th. Kyle Ray in the #58 car was the final car in the top 5.

In the 2nd feature the Super Late Models would need 50 laps to determine the outcome and the drivers had some time in-between races to tweak their cars in preparation for the final race. The lineup of the race put the top two cars in the point standings on the front row. #08 Jace Hansen and #11 Darren Robertson paced the field to the drop of the green flag. Robertson flexed his muscle early leading the first several laps but Hansen used the low groove to take away the lead.

Chris Eggleston pulled up along side Robertson and the two cars battled for 2nd place side by side for almost the entire race. Eventually Eggleston would get by Robertson but now he was well behind Hansen.

Hansen’s lead evaporated when #2w AJ Warren and #9 Justin Simonson brought out a caution for a crash in turn 4. Eggleston had been slowly catching Hansen so the yellow flag was not what Hansen needed. However on the restart it appeared that maybe Hansen was holding something back as he bolted back out in front of the 22 car by 3 car lengths regaining control of the race.

With 2 laps to go Eggleston made a last gasp effort to catch Hansen but it was not to be as Jace captured the checkered flag. Hansen has finished in 2nd place four times in 2017 so he breathed a huge sigh of relief in victory circle as the crowd cheered him on. Eggleston was 2nd with Robertson in 3rd place. #12 Bruce Yackey was 4th and another strong finish for #82 Michael Scott who took home the 5th spot.

The Super Late Models return to action on Saturday July 15th.

50 LAP FEATURE: #08 Jace Hansen

40 LAP FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #42 Mark Neff

DASH: ​#91 Chris Atkinson

QUICK TIME: #08 Jace Hansen 16.515

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks

The Super Stock feature event was marred by several yellow flags and one long cleanup after a serious crash in turn 1. Car #21 Christopher Nelson went up against the wall and was submarined by the #02 of Darrel Smith. With Smith’s car literally under the back of Nelson’s car a long red flag delay was in order. The scary crash caused a lot of damage to the two cars but neither of the drivers were injured in the incident.

Prior to the crash it was a battle for the lead between #43 Kody Vanderwal and #5b of Bubba Willox who was filling in for Glenn Poston who is ill. Willox pushed a bit too hard and knocked Kody out of the race. Willox was sent to the rear for taking out the leader.

The race was then in the hands of #49 Chris Cox who has won every single Super Stock main event so far in 2017. Cox went on to take the checkered but faced a 2 position penalty after the race. Therefore taking his first ever feature win in the Super Division was hard-charging Jax Hughes from Lakewood in the gorgeous #51 car. Hughes has been getting closer and closer to victory circle and now has a feature win under his belt! The remaining top 5 finished as follows: #3 Michael Cox from Englewood, #49 Chris Cox from Lochbuie, #60 Jonathan Lindberg, and rookie driver #32 Cody Milan from Ft. Collins.

FEATURE: #51 Jax Hughes

FAST DASH: #49 Chris Cox

DASH: #82e James Larsen

QUICK TIME: #49 Chris Cox 20.058

Legend Cars

27 Legend Cars took the green flag for the second race in two nights at Colorado National Speedway and this time around #6 Scotty Scott and #25 Adam Pechman occupied the front row. Extra pressure was on the drivers to perform as this race was a national qualifier for the legend car division.

Scott led lap one but was overcome by the #22 of Chris Eggleston by lap two. #15 Danny Medina was hounding Chris for the lead but it was #66 Kyle Clegg who appeared to be the fastest car on the track after setting quick time and winning the fast dash.

After starting in 8th position Clegg slipped by Medina and then dove to the inside of Eggleston to take the lead he would never relinquish. With just 11 laps to go there was trouble in turn 4 as Clegg spun after a close call with a lapped car. While Clegg was able to continue on without stopping Eggleston also spun to avoid the incident and was clobbered by Scott who had nowhere to go. None of the drivers suffered injury but their chances at finishing the race were over.

After the cleanup Clegg blazed a trail to the checkered flag winning his 2nd feature at CNS of the 2017 season. Medina crossed the line 2nd and #21 Ryan Jones was third. In 4th spot was Pechman and #98 Brent Scheidemantle was 5th.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #1w Jereme Wall

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.611

DEMOX

Lite Division: #37 Nathan Brasz

Heavy Division: #01 Sean Orth

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

40 Lap Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

5. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

6. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

7. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

8. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

9. 34K Kody Vanderwal (R) LaSalle

10. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

11. 2W AJ Warren (R) Mead

12. 22X Mark Jones Denver

13. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

14. 42 Mark Neff Westminster

15. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

DNS 74 Dan Savage Aurora

50 Lap Feature

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

5. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

6. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

7. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

8. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

9. 22X Mark Jones Denver

10. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

11. 34K Kody Vanderwal (R) LaSalle

12. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

13. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

14. 2W AJ Warren (R) Mead

DNS 42 Mark Neff Westminster

DNS 74 Dan Savage Aurora

Super Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

2. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

3. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

4. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

5. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

6. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

7. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

8. 5B Bubba Willox Wellington

9. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

10. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

11. 56 Eric Pierce Ft Lupton

12. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

13. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

14. 24x Aaron Masters

15. 53 David Noah (R) Lakewood

16. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

17. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

18. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

19. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

20. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

21. 1 Makayla Grote Greeley

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

3. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

4. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

5. 98 Brent Scheidemantle Broomfield

6. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

7. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

8. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

9. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

10. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

11. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

12. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

13. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Evans

14. 13 Jason Hulvey (R) Thornton

15. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

16. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

17. 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

18. 97 Bill Blevins* Arvada

19. 88 Paul Himler Erie

20. 17 BreAnn Adkison Cheyenne

21. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

22. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

23. 57 Adam Osborne Fountain

24. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

25. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

26. 2 Floyd Whiting (R) Lochbuie

27. 23o Gary Radosta Pueblo