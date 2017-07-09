Hibbard, Burkett Win Southern Oregon Speedway Races

White City, Oregon…July 8…Bailey Hibbard won the 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. It was the second win of the season for B. Hibbard, and it nearly got away at the end. After winning the four lap Scramble to earn the pole for the feature, B. Hibbard sped into the lead and built nearly a straightaway advantage in the Main Event. During the final five laps, the leaders caught the fourth place battle between Merissa Henson and Camden Robustelli. Kyler Barraza took the white flag right behind B. Hibbard. As they entered Turns 3 and 4, Barraza spun trying to take the lead. B. Hibbard brought it home to a satisfying victory ahead for Trophy Dash winner David Hibbard, Henson, Robustelli and Barraza.

Bob Burkett won his first career Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites Main Event. The 2016 Mini Stock champion won the four lap Trophy Dash and spent 17 laps chasing leader Charlie Eaton before making an inside pass in Turn 2 to grab the lead. A yellow flag for a Danny Prewitt spin bunched the field. Burkett appeared to lose power on the back stretch and was momentarily passed by Eaton. However, Burkett regained the lead a lap later and held off Eaton for the win. Prewitt finished third ahead of Dustin Aos and Eric Aos.

Rich McCoy turned in a dominant performance in winning his first 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event of the season. While McCoy was building a half-lap advantage, David Marble won a thrilling duel with point leader Mike Medel for a second place finish. Trophy Dash winner Willie McFall and Mike Helwig rounded out the Top 5.

Brock Peters won his third 20 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Brock was chasing his A Dash winning son Cody for most of the race before Cody spun in Turn 4 for the only yellow flag on lap 16. B. Peters led the rest of the race for the win, while Ryan Smith battled Chad Cardoza for a second place finish. Fred Hay was fourth, and a last turn pass allowed C. Peters to salvage a fifth place finish.

Gary Anderson won his second 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event. The 2014 champion led from the start with 2013 champion Steve Goetz following him early. By lap eight, young Michael Johnson moved up to challenge Goetz, and he took the second position on lap ten with his outside groove effort. On the last lap, Johnson made a last ditch attempt to move underneath Anderson, only to spin across the finish line in second as Anderson won. Goetz held of Kristopher Mix in a good battle for third as Trophy Dash winner Dillen Lausen finished fifth.

Tim Hedges won his second straight 20 lap JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. It capped a clean sweep as he also won the four lap Trophy Dash and his six lap heat race. T. Hedges raced into the lead from the drop of the green flag and led the entire distance. Derrel Nelson Jr. followed not too far behind in second. Ashland High School’s race car was driven to a third place finish by John Cordery as Ashton Hedges and Brandon Wonsyld completed the Top 5.

There will be no racing next week due to the County Fair. Racing returns on July 22nd with Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars, Late Models, IMCA Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Pro Stocks, SODCA Dwarf Cars and OTRO Hardtops. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winner (8 Laps)-Kyler Barraza. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-David Hibbard. Scramble (4 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard. Main Event (25 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard, David Hibbard, Merissa Henson, Camden Robustelli, Kyler Barraza.

IMCA Sport Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Willie McFall, Rich McCoy. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Willie McFall. Main Event (20 Laps)-Rich McCoy, David Marble, Mike Medel, Willie McFall, Mike Helwig.

Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Bob Burkett, Charlie Eaton. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Bob Burkett. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Burkett, Charlie Eaton, Danny Prewitt, Dustin Aos, Eric Aos.

Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Gary Anderson, Kristopher Mix. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Dillen Lausen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Gary Anderson, Michael Johnson, Steve Goetz, Kristopher Mix, Dillen Lausen.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-John Cordery, Tim Hedges. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Tim Hedges. Main Event (20 Laps)-Tim Hedges, Derrel Nelson Jr., John Cordery, Brandon Wonsyld, Ashton Hedges.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Cody Peters, Brock Peters. A Dash (4 Laps)-Cody Peters. B Dash (4 Laps)-Ryan Smith. Main Event (20 Laps)-Brock Peters, Ryan Smith, Chad Cardoza, Fred Hay, Cody Peters.