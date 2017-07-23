Gill, Dees Win At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…July 21…It was a wild night at Southern Oregon Speedway. Albert Gill made his intentions known before the races. He is racing for his third IMCA Modified championship, and the point leader backed it up with his first 20 lap IMCA Modified Main Event win of the season. Gill took the lead from Preston Jones on a lap five restart. Gill held off Matt Duste in the closing laps before grabbing the win. Zach Fettinger finished third, followed closely by Ray Kniffen Jr. and Shane Everson.

The Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event was still going at press time. The race was red flagged at the start after David Hibbard, Enrique Jaime and Shane Forte got together in Turn 4, resulting in Forte and Jaime both flipping. Neither driver was injured. Reigning champion Jake Wheeler earned the Main Event pole with his impressive six lap Scramble victory ahead of point leader Kyler Barraza. Bailey Hibbard and Forte won six lap heat races.

Bob Dees won his first 20 Late Model Main Event and became the fourth different winner of the season in the process. Dees gained the lead when Mike Linder pushed in Turn 2 on lap three, collecting Dustin Knight. After a lap seven caution flag for a Knight spin in Turn 4. B. Dees led the restart, but Kristy Grout rolled on the front stretch /a lap later after she and John Dees got together. Grout was not injured. Dees led the restart and held off a determined Knight for the win. Dave Foote, Nathan Augustine and Grout were scored in the Top 5.

Josh King won the 20 lap SODCA Dwarf Car Main Event. Reigning champion Brock Peters raced into the lead on lap eight in his bid for a fourth straight win, but a low pass in Turn 2 on lap ten gained King the lead from B. Peters. As King pulled away to an impressive win. B. Peters held off his son Cody Peters for second. Randy Slater and Fred Hay rounded out the Top 5. The race had an early red flag when Hay got sideways in Turn 4, collecting Steve Walker. Walked barrel rolled twice, but he was not injured.

Michael Johnson won his first career Mini Stock Main Event after winning his six lap heat race. David Steele battled with Gary Anderson for the early lead before a yellow flag waved on lap seven for Kristopher Mix. Anderson pitted during the caution. Steele led the restart and seemed headed for victory until pitting on lap 13. Suddenly, Johnson had the lead, and he held off Steve Goetz the rest of the way for the win. Mix followed the lead duo in third as Dillen Lausen and Steele made up the rest of the Top 5.

Jamie Britton won his second 15 lap OTRO Hardtop Main Event of the season. Britton led three laps before being passed by Bruce Wilkerson. Wilkerson’s crew had repaired front end damage suffered in a Trophy Dash crash, but the he had steering issues drop him from contention on lap six. Britton gained the lead and went on to win ahead of Trophy Dash winner Bill Trotter, Kevin Lowell, Wilkerson and Jimmy Del Castille.

Jeffrey Hudson won the 15 lap Pro Stock Main Event. Hudson won the heat and Trophy Dash, and he was followed in the Main Event by Dean Hackworth and Darron Arnold.

After an off week, it’s the WSDCA Dwarf Car Nationals on August 4th and 5th. The two day event will feature Dwarf Cars both days. On the 4th, the JOAT Labs Hornets will be part of the show. The Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars, Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites and OTRO Hardtops will race on Saturday. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Bailey Hibbard, Shane Forte. Scramble (6 Laps)-Jake Wheeler. Main Event (25 Laps)-Results Not Available At Press Time

Late Models

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Mike Linder. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Nathan Augustine. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Dees, Dustin Knight, Dave Foote, Nathan Augustine, Kristy Grout.

IMCA Modifieds

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Albert Gill, Jeff Faulkner. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jesse Bailey. Main Event (25 Laps)-Albert Gill, Matt Duste, Zach Fettinger, Ray Kniffen Jr., Shane Everson.

Mini Stocks

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Michael Johnson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Steve Goetz. Main Event (20 Laps)-Michael Johnson, Steve Goetz, Kristopher Mix, Dillen Lausen, David Steele.

SODCA Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Chad Cardoza, Fred Hay. A Dash (4 Laps)-Chad Cardoza. B Dash (4 Laps)-Cody Peters. Main Event (20 Laps)-Josh King, Brock Peters, Cody Peters, Randy Slater, Fred Hay.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Jamie Britton. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Bill Trotter. Main Event (15 Laps)-Jamie Britton, Bill Trotter, Kevin Lowell, Bruce Wilkerson, Jimmy Del Castille.

Pro Stocks

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Jeffrey Hudson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jeffrey Hudson. Main Event (15 Laps)-Jeffrey Hudson, Dean Hackworth, Darron Arnold.