Garner, Sorensen Score Thrilling Victories At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…July 15…Mark Garner won the 20 lap All Star Series B Modified Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. It was Garner’s first victory in this division as he remains in the championship hunt in both B Modifieds and Limited Late Models. Marysville ace Jerry Bartlett shared the front row with Garner for the Main Event, and Bartlett raced into the early lead. Bartlett’s lead was shirt lived as he pushed wide in Turn 2 and hit the wall for a caution flag on lap two. Garner found himself leading the restart, and the race would not see another yellow flag. With reigning champion Trevor Clymens and Doff Cooksey right on his bumper, Garner drove a flawless race and earned the victory ahead of Clymens, Cooksey, incoming point leader K.C. Keller and Marysville point leader Phillip Shelby.

Chris Sorensen won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. Sorensen was rebounding from another broken transmission for what would be his third win of the season. The 2010 champion had a bit of luck on his side. Billy Garner paced the early laps ahead of Ricky Foster. Foster went by Garner on the back stretch to lead lap seven, but it was Cameron Swank motoring past Foster for the lead a lap later as Garner got a bit out of shape exiting Turn 2. Sorensen took over second on lap nine, but Swank held a straightaway advantage over the slightly smoking Sorensen. Swank held nearly a half lap lead as he took the white flag, but he had a right rear flat tire. Sorensen raced by in the final turn for the unlikely win. Swank was a disappointed second as heat winner Brent Curran, Garner and Chris Bennett made up the remainder of the Top 5.

Jeff Decker won the 20 lap DIRTCar Late Model Main Event. The win was the third of the year for Decker, and he increased his point lead by quite a bit after heat winner Richard Papenhausen scratched from the Main Event with motor problems. Decker charged very quickly from the back of the pack in a race that was filled with heavy attrition. Decker brought it home to victory with Jeff Olschowka a season best second ahead of heat winner Shawn DeForest, Dennis Souza and Kimo Oreta.

Bob Newberry won the 20 lap Wingless Spec Sprint Main Event. This was the second win of the season for Newberry, who is a past division champion and also a past Top 5 point competitor in both A Modifieds and Street Stocks at the speedway. Newberry started back in the third row as James East set the early pace. Alan Miranda was an early second ahead of Brian Grier, but Grier had second by lap six. Newberry was third when a lap 11 caution flag flew. Newberry began to make his move in the last five laps as he took second from Grier on lap 15. Newberry pressured East pretty hard until making his winning pass on lap 17. Newberry sped to the satisfying victory from there, followed by East, Grier, Miranda and Shannon Newton.

Mike Corsaro won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. The incoming point leader needed a good night following his heat race rollover last week that put an early end to his evening. Corsaro shared the from row with surprise visitor Buddy Olschowka, who is usually racing up at Placerville and Marysville. Olschowka gave it his usual great effort, but Corsaro was not to be denied his second win of the season. Olschowka settled for second ahead of Jenna Frazier, David Rosa and Devan Kammermann.

Racing resumes next weekend with Wingless Spec Sprints, DIRTcar Late Models, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars all on the schedule.

Unofficial Race Results

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Shawn DeForest. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Jeff Olschowka, Shawn DeForest, Dennis Souza, Kimo Oreta.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Megan Ponciano, Chuck Golden. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mark Garner, Trevor Clymens, Doff Cooksey, K.C. Keller, Phillip Shelby.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brent Curran, Michael Cooper. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Cameron Swank, Brent Curran, Billy Garner, Chris Bennett.

Wingless Spec Sprints

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Shannon Newton, Bob Newberry. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bob Newberry, James East, Bryan Grier, Alan Miranda, Shannon Newton.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chuck Conover, Kevin Miraglio. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mike Corsaro, Buddy Olschowka, Jenna Frazier, David Rosa, Devan Kammermann.