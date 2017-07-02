Elliott, Barraza Win At Southern Oregon Speedway

White City, Oregon…July 1…Trent Elliott won the 20 lap Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Southern Oregon Speedway. It’s been a few seasons since Elliott has been at the speedway, but he was hooked up on the Jim Rodgers prepared three-tenths mile clay oval. Elliott led the race from the start, leaving the battle for second. Trophy Dash winner Nathan Augustine held second until spinning in Turn 2 for a lap three caution flag. Reigning champion Bob Dees held second on the restart, but Dustin Knight raced underneath him in Turn 2 of the fifth lap. However, Elliott drove a flawless race and scored the impressive victory ahead of Knight, Dees, Augustine and Kristy Grout.

Kyler Barraza won his second 25 lap Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Car Main Event. After winning the four lap Scramble, David Hibbard took the early lead in the Main Event. For most of the race, Hibbard looked like he was headed for the victory. However, slower traffic entered his path with two laps to go, allowing Barraza to slip under him for the lead in Turn 4. Barraza sped to the crowd pleasing victory from there as D. Hibbard settled for second. Bailey Hibbard was third, followed by Merissa Henson and Calvin Hibbard.

Steve Goetz erased his bad early season luck with an impressive 20 lap Mini Stock Main Event victory. The 2013 Mini Stock champion, Goetz grabbed the lead on a complete restart and led all the way. Goetz was challenged early by Michael Johnson before Johnson and Kris Mix tangled on the back stretch on lap six. Goetz had pressure from point leader David Steele and then previous feature winner Gary Anderson late in the race. However, Goetz drove a great race and took the checkered flag ahead of Anderson, Johnson, Dillen Lausen and Steele.

Zack Nelson won his first career JOAT Labs Hornets Main Event. In what was an eventful race, reigning champion Tim Hedges took the lead from David Coggins on lap two and held it until trouble in traffic in Turn 2 cost him the lead to Trophy Dash winner Jason Stoutenburgh on lap nine. Coggins also worked his way into second as Hedges was forced high by the slower car. As Coggins and Stoutenburgh were working their way down the back stretch on lap 16, contact sent Stoutenburgh spinning into the infield. Coggins was shown the black flag when he crossed the line, and Hedges was the leader again. T. Hedges was leading until Zack Nelson passed him for for the win at the checkered flag. Stoutennburgh recovered in third, followed by Jenna Hedges and Ashton Hedges.

Dr. Scott Lenz won his second 20 lap Pro Stock Main Event at the speedway. Lenz earlier won the heat race and Trophy Dash for a clean sweep. Lenz chased Miles Deubert for three laps before making his pass for the lead. Once in front, Lenz built a good lead in winning ahead of Deubert and Tom Hackworth.

Jamie Britton swept the OTRO Hardtops heat, Trophy Dash and 20 lap Main Event. Britton bolted ahead at the waving of Tom Hood’s green flag and was able to buid a good lead by the checkered flag. Mark Minter won a good battle with Bruce Wilkerson for second as Bill Trotter and Rick Maguire rounded out the Top 5.

Racing resumes next week with Kendall Oil Sprint Cars back in action along with IMCA Sport Modifieds, Mini Stocks, Valley Stor-All Late Model Lites, JOAT Labs Hornets and SODCA Dwarf Cars. There is also Outlaw Kart racing on the small track on Friday night. For further information, go to www.southernoregonspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Kendall Oil Winged Sprint Cars

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-David Hibbard. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Kyler Barraza. Scramble (4 Laps)-David Hibbard. Main Event (25 Laps)-Kyler Barraza, David Hibbard, Bailey Hibbard, Merissa Henson, Enrique Jaime.

Late Models

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-Trent Elliott, Dustin Knight. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Nathan Augustine. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trent Elliott, Dustin Knight, Bob Dees, Nathan Augustine, Kristy Grout.

Mini Stocks

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-David Steele, Michael Johnson. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Bob Burkett. Main Event (20 Laps)-Steve Goetz, Gary Anderson, Michael Johnson, Dillen Lausen, David Steele.

JOAT Labs Hornets

Heat Winners (6 Laps)-David Coggins, Jason Stoutenburgh. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jason Stoutenburgh. Main Event (20 Laps)-Zack Nelson, Tim Hedges, Jason Stoutenburgh, Jenna Hedges, Ashton Hedges.

Pro Stocks

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Scott Lenz. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Scott Lenz. Main Event (20 Laps)-Scott Lenz, Miles Deubert, Tom Hackworth.

OTRO Hardtops

Heat Winner (6 Laps)-Jamie Britton. Trophy Dash (4 Laps)-Jamie Britton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jamie Britton, Mark Minter, Bruce Wilkerson, Bill Trotter, Rick Maguire.