(07-29-2017 Dacono, CO) Erie’s own Chris Eggleston and North Carolina transplant Preston Peltier thrilled the CNS fans with a fierce battle for the win in the Lincoln Tech Careers that Build America 100 lap feature event. Eggleston captured the Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model win by using lapped traffic to perfection in the late stages of the race to get by Peltier. Adam Deines won his second straight Galitz Trucking Mod Coupe feature while Kyle Clegg swept the night’s events in the Legend Car division. The Super Stocks and Pure Stocks were combined for a wild and crazy feature event which was won by Chris Cox in the Super Stocks and Natalie Phelps in the Pure Stocks.

Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

While only 13 Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models showed up for the 100 lap Lincoln Tech Careers that Build America race there was no shortage of drama and action in the race. #11 Darren Robertson and #08 Jace Hansen started on the front row and are 1 and 2 in the championship point standings. When the green flag dropped Hansen took a slight lead on Robertson while #22 Chris Eggleston and #48 Preston Peltier seemed content to cruise in 3rd and 4th.

Hansen settled into a groove and led the first 25 laps with only slight pressure from Robertson.

Coming off his big win at Evergreen Speedway Peltier appeared to be conserving his tires as was Eggleston who finished last in the fast dash signaling he might have the freshest set of tires in the group.

Eggleston and Peltier pulled up and Robertson’s bumper and passed the 11 car with Eggleston low and Peltier high. It wasn’t long after that when Eggleston went low on Hansen to take the lead and once again Peltier went high to snag 2nd place.

Hansen and Robertson settled into 3rd and 4th knowing that neither Eggleston nor Peltier are a threat in the points race. #12 Bruce Yackey and son #32 Brett Yackey were comfortably running in 5th and 6th but well behind the lead pack. At the halfway mark of the race Eggleston was still leading but 10 laps later Peltier made a move to the outside and edged into the top spot. Peltier appeared to be running extremely strong on the high groove but started to develop a push coming out of turn 4 allowing Eggleston to once again battle for the lead.

As the leaders approached lapped traffic coming out of turn 2 Eggleston used the occasion to perfection as he went low on Peltier to retake the lead. Peltier was not going down with a fight as he fought for the lead until the very end. Eggleston appeared to have the clear advantage in turns 1 and 2 while Peltier would make a run on the 22 in turns 3 and 4. But when the dust settled and the checkered flag flew it was Chris Eggleston winning the caution-free 100 lap Super Late Model feature. Peltier settled for second but ran a fantastic race thrilling the fans battling for the win.

Robertson padded his points lead by taking 3rd place but Hansen is still within striking distance as he finished 4th in the feature. The Yackey’s took 5th and 6th Bruce and Brett respectively.

The Super Late Models race next on Saturday August 12th.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson

DASH: #32 Brett Yackey

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 16.389

Galitz Transportation Mod Coupes

Cris Muhler returned to the CNS oval in his rocket fast #95 Mod Coupe setting quick time and winning the fast dash. Muhler also executed one of the most amazing moves in memory at the track but more on that later. In the 20 lap feature #1 Tom Adler took the early lead but was quickly overcome by #3d Adam Deines, Muhler, #90 Frank Denning III and #34 Randy Whitman.

Deines wanted to pull away from the field in his second ever Mod Coupe race but this time around Muhler was right by his side battling for the top position. Lap after lap the top two cars traded the lead as they ran next to one another. Late in the race coming out of turn four Muhler slid high and lightly tagged the back of Deines nerf bar sending himself spinning down the front straight. That’s when Cris made one of the most amazing moves CNS fans had ever witnessed. Without skipping a beat Muhler went sideways dirt track style into the infield barely missing a golf cart and flying over the DEMOX hills only to return to the speedway on the back straight. It was if Cris never lifted the throttle determined to continue which he did only losing one position to Frank Denning in the 90d. With their hearts in their throats the large CNS crowd cheered for Muhler in appreciation of the amazing bit of driving.

Adam Deines would go on to take the win his 2nd in as many tries with Frank Denning III in 2nd place. Muhler settled for 3rd but stole the show with his daring move as well as winning the fast dash and setting quick time.

The Mod Coupes return to action for the King of the Wing Sprint Car show on Saturday August 19th.

FEATURE: #3d Adam Deines

FAST DASH: #95 Cris Muhler

QUICK TIME: #95 Cris Muhler 16.454

Legend Cars

Kyle Clegg has been having a championship style season so far in 2017 and in most Legend Car feature events he has had to work his way to the front after starting deep in the field. But on this night Clegg had a rare pole position starting spot and did not waste his opportunity leading every lap and taking home the victory. Clegg swept the night’s events in the Legend cars winning the feature, fast dash, and setting quick time with a 18.727.

Behind Clegg it was a battle all night long between #48 Cody Dempster, #15 Danny Medina, #06 Mike Gallegos, and #21 Ryan Jones.

Medina had come from his 9th place starting spot to eventually snag 2nd place but on a late race restart he lost several positions and ended up finishing a disappointing 6th. Dempster showed he is one of the young drivers to watch as he grabbed 2nd place which is his highest ever finish in the Legends division at CNS. Gallegos took an impressive 3rd place, #30 Darrell J Stewart was 4th and the final spot in the top 5 went to #21 Ryan Jones.

It should be noted that the race was shortened due to an extensive cleanup for a wreck involving #16 Travis Roe who made heavy contact with the back stretch wall. Travis was taken from the racing surface in the ambulance but just as a precaution. Sadly Travis’s car suffered major damage in the incident.

The Legends return to action on Saturday August 5th.

FEATURE: #66 Kyle Clegg

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #03 Darrell Stewart

QUICK TIME: #66 Kyle Clegg 18.727

Super Stocks & Pure Stocks

Some people say the Indy 500 is the “greatest spectacle in racing” but that’s only because they have never seen the CNS Super Stocks and Pure Stocks combine to run a massive feature event reminiscent of the old days when 50 jalopies would take the track at the same time. As you might imagine with 31 cars taking the green flag this race had it’s share of spills and thrills.

Chris Cox didn’t waste much time coming from 7th to pass #14 Scott Miller with 15 laps to go. From that point on his only challenge was navigating the massive amount of traffic that made I-25 at rush hour appear tame.

At the finish the top three cars to cross the line were all Super Stocks: #49 Chris Cox, #14 Scott Miller, #60 Jonathan Lindberg. Yet in 4th place was Pure Stock driver #98 Natalie Phelps which was an impressive feat beating so many Super Stocks to the finish. The final car in the top five was #82e James Larsen.

The Super Stocks return to action on Saturday August 12th while the Pure Stocks return next weekend Saturday August 5th.

COMBINED FEATURE (Top Super Stock): #49 Chris Cox

COMBINED FEATURE (Top Pure Stock): #98 Natalie Phelps

Super Stock FAST DASH: #49 Chris Cox

Pure Stock FAST DASH: #7 David Robinson

Super Stock QUICK TIME: #49 Chris Cox 20.05

Pure Stock QUICK TIME: #7 David Robinson 20.267

Witthar Racing Trains

Driver Robert Davey and brakeman Dave Smith won their first ever Witthar Racing Trains feature by keeping their noses clean and staying out of trouble for the entirety of the race. Race favorite Wally Wall managed a 2nd place finish running with not one, not two, but three flat tires on the lead car of his train. The #5 Hearse Train settled for 3rd after contact with Wall’s 86 train on the final lap.

FEATURE: “No 1” Robert Davey and Dave Smith

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 48 Preston Peltier

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

5. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

6. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

7. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

8. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

9. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

10. 22X Mark Jones Denver

11. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

12. 19W Troy Witthar Eastlake

Mod Coupe

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3d Adam Deines Longmont

2. 90 Frank Denning III Arvada

3. 95 Chris Muhler

4. 34 Randy Whitman Ft Collins

5. 45 Carl Vair Golden

6. 44X Frank Denning Sr

7. 20 David Schmidt Westminster

8. 1 Tom Adler Longmont

9. 5 Jason Bunt Littleton

Super Stock and Pure Stock combined

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

2. 14 Scott Miller Brighton

3. 60 Jonathan Lindberg (R)

4. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

5. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

6. 1 Brandon Dimmick Woodland Park

7. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne

8. 24x Aaron Masters (R)

9. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

10. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

11. 3% Will Alvarado (R)* Ft Lupton

12. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

13. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

14. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

15. 21 Christopher Nelson Arvada

16. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

17. 13 Issac Slinker Greeley

18. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

19. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

20. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

21. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

22. 54 Zach Trujillo

23. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

24. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

25. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

26. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

27. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

28. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

29. 51 Joseph Dike

30. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

31. 22D Robert Davey Erie

32. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

33. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

2. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

3. 06 Mike Gallegos Aurora

4. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

6. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

7. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

8. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

9. 51 AJ Canda Castle Rock

10. 32 Blair Cooper Arvada

11. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

12. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

13. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

14. 25A Michael Anderson

15. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

16. 13 Jason Hulvey (R) Thornton

17. 97 Bill Blevins* Arvada

18. 2 Floyd Whiting (R) Lochbuie

19. 34 Al Matthews Frederick

20. 88 Paul Himler Erie

21. 81 Keven Haas (R) Greeley

22. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

23. 33x Dean Kallas Golden

24. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

25. 9 Terry McBride Edgewater

DNS 17 BreAnn Adkison Cheyenne

DNS 08H Joel Hansen

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 1 Robert Davey Dave Smith

2. 86 Last Call Jared and Terri

3. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra

4. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna

5. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

6. 01 Lorne Lee Sandra Lee

7. 13 Crazy Train Taylor and Stephanie