Decker, Grier, Clymens Win At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…July 22…Jeff Decker charged to victory in the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the third win in a row and fourth of the season for Decker, who has taken control of the point lead in a bid for his third championship at the track. As the previous winner, Decker started back in the fifth row, but that didn’t present too much of a problem for him as he quickly worked his way to the front of the pack. As Decker sped to the victory, heat race winner David Newquist earned a season best second ahead of two time Petaluma champion Paul Guglielmoni. Chester Kniss and Dennis Souza rounded out the Top 5 finishers.

Bryan Grier picked up the win in the 20 lap All Star Series Wingless Spec Sprint feature. This was the second win of the season for the 2014 Watsonville Spec Sprint champion. Grier made a three wide move on the opening lap of the race to move past both Brandon Burd and point leader Alan Miranda. Grier led all the way to win the non stop event. Previous winner Bob Newberry started back in the fifth row, but he was already third behind Miranda by lap five. A lap later, Newberry took over second, and he chased Grier the rest of the way for the runnerup finish. Miranda settled for third ahead of heat race winner Shannon Newton and Burd.

Trevor Clymens returned to the winner’s circle in the 20 lap B Modified Main Event. This was the fourth win of the season for the reigning champion. At times, Clymens had to fight off Jimmy Ford, who was piloting the Marty Burdine car. However, Clymens was up to the challenge as he scored a well earned victory. After spinning early in the race, point leader K.C. Keller was on a mission to get back to the front. Mark Garner spun from third after a close battle with Ford for second. The lap 16 restart saw Keller run the high line behind Clymens and into second. Keller finished second ahead of Ford, Todd Gomez and Doff Cooksey.

Gene Haney won the 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. The win actually came after a post race technical inspection resulted in the disqualification of apparent Top 2 finishers Michael Cooper and Brent Curran. Haney was driving a great race as he battled Melissa Myers. Haney won the battle against the two time Hobby Stock champion for the third place finish. That became first after post race tech, and Myers ended up second. Chris Bennett stalled at the end of the back stretch on the last lap, forcing the leaders to take evasive action entering Turn 3. This opened the door for Jordan Swank to make a last turn pass on Ken Rhodes for what would be a third place finish. Chris Sorensen finished fifth.

David Teves won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. This was the fourth time this season that the Teves team has won at Antioch this season as both David and son Adam have two victories. D. Teves is the 2015 Antioch champion and 2016 SBDCA champion, and he was driving his new car. He was chased across the line by Petaluma racer Matt Hagerman. Point leader Mike Corsaro had a solid night in third, followed by David Rosa and Jenna Frazier.

The All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Cars are back in action this Saturday, along with Wingless Spec Sprints, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

DIRTcar Late Model

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Paul Guglielmoni, David Newquist. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeff Decker, David Newquist, Paul Guglielmoni, Chester Kniss, Dennis Souza, Kimo Oreta, Shawn DeForest, Andrew Hynes, Joey Olschowka.

Wingless Spec Sprint

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Bill Cornwell, Shannon Newton. Main Event (20 Laps)-Bryan Grier, Bob Newberry, Alan Miranda, Shannon Newton, Brandon Burd, Bill Cornwell, Robert Floyd, Rick Panfili, Roy Fisher, Dennis Furia Jr.

B Modified

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Fred Ryland, Trevor Clymens. Main Event (20 Laps)-Trevor Clymens, K.C. Keller, Jimmy Ford, Todd Gomez, Doff Cooksey, Mark Garner, Chuck Golden, Kevin Brown, Mike Merritt, Dwayne Short.

Hobby Stock

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Melissa Myers, Chris Sorensen. Main Event (20 Laps)-Gene Haney, Melissa Myers, Jordan Swank, Ken Rhodes, Chris Sorensen, Billy Garner, Chris Bennett, Tyler Bickford, Rick Foster, George Silva.

Dwarf Car

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Brandon Anderson, David Teves. Main Event (20 Laps)-David Teves, Matt Hagerman, Mike Corsaro, David Rosa, Jenna Frazier, Mario Marquez, David Michael Rosa, Brian Gray, Chris Becker, Devan Kammermann.