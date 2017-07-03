DeCarlo, Decker, Gomez Win Antioch Speedway Main Events

Antioch, CA…July 1…Nick DeCarlo scored the victory in the 25 lap All Star Series A Modified Main Event at Antioch Speedway. The two time Petaluma Speedway champion was also the winner of the New Year’s Bash this year, and his win on Saturday night paid $1,000. DeCarlo started on the sixth row outside, right behind Scott Busby. Championship contender Mike Salazar had his motor problems worked out and led the early laps. On his way to the front, Busby got caught up in a Raymond Lindeman spin and had to pit with a flat tire. DeCarlo made his way to the front, and Busby wasn’t far behind him. DeCarlo and Busby had a good battle with DeCarlo coming out ahead. Busby settled for second. Salazar was a solid third as Eric Berendsen and Trevor Clymens rounded out the Top 5.

Jeff Decker won the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event. The incoming point leader had a front row start for the race and was impressive in victory. As Decker was driving to his second win of the season, reigning champion Richard Papenhausen was making a late charge to the front. Rookie Kimo Oreta won his first heat race earlier in the evening and managed to beat Papenhausen back to the line in a good race for second. David Newquist and Chester Kniss rounded out the Top 5.

Todd Gomez returned and won his second 20 lap B Modified Main Event. Gomez is a past Street Stock champion at the track, and this was his second win of the season. Gomez had a front row start and at one time had a straightaway advantage wiped out by a yellow flag for a Doff Cooksey spin. Gomez continued to lead the way and would score an impressive victory. Cooksey battled back to beat heat winner K.C. Keller to the line for second. Chuck Golden and Mark Garner completed the Top 5.

Point leader Chris Long won an eventful 20 lap Hobby Stock Main Event. It was the third win of the season for Long. The race started out with heat race winner Frank Furtado building a straightaway advantage before a yellow flag bunched the field. Anthony Vigna gained the lead on the restart, but his hopes of winning ended with a blown motor. Furtado got caught up in that, and Long had the lead over Dave Lincoln. Contact sent Lincoln spinning, and Long was starting to smoke late in the race. Heat race winner Robert Niven gave Long all the pressure he could handle, but Long prevailed at the checkered flag. Niven was a career best second, followed by Brent Curran, Gene Haney and Jordan Swank.

Point leader Mike Corsaro won his first 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event of the season. Corsaro spun early on and had to restart in the back. Devan Kammermann made a pit stop with a flat tire, and David Michael Rosa led Brandon Anderson early on. Corsaro made a charge through the pack and was quickly up to second. The leaders hit lapped traffic, allowing Corsaro to take the lead. Charlie Correia brought out a yellow flag with five laps remaining. Corsaro had pressure from Rosa, but he would not be denied the impressive victory. Anderson finished a season best third, followed by Chuck Connover and Kammermann.

Racing Resumes next week with the Jerry Hetrick Memorial A Modified race. Also on the card will be the Wingless Spec Sprints, DIRTcar Late Models, Limited Late Models, Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars and Bay Area Hardtops. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Race Results

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Shawn DeForest, Kimo Oreta. Main Event (20 Laps)-Jeff Decker, Kimo Oreta, Richard Papenhausen, David Newquist, Chester Kniss.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Anthony Slaney, Michelle Paul. Main Event (25 Laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Scott Busby, Mike Salazar, Eric Berendsen, Trevor Clymens.

B Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-K.C. Keller, Todd Gomez. Main Event (20 Laps)-Todd Gomez, Doff Cooksey, K.C. Keller, Chuck Golden, Mark Garner.

Hobby Stocks

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Chris Sorensen, Robert Niven, Frank Furtado. Main Event (20 Laps)-Chris Long, Robert Niven, Brent Curran, Gene Haney, Jordan Swank.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Mario Marquez, Chuck Connover. Main Event (20 Laps)-Mike Corsaro, David Michael Rosa, Brandon Anderson, Chuck Connover, Devan Kammerman.