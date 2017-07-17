(07-15-2017 Dacono, CO) Colorado National Speedway fans were treated to one of the best Super Late Model races in recent memory on Whelen Engineering Lights it Up night. Chris Eggleston made a dramatic late race move to the front using the high groove to take home his third win of the year. In the Grand American Modifieds Ed Vecchiarelli was victorious while Ricky Otts from Texas dominated the Supermodified division.

Gillet Vet Clinic Super Late Models

In one of the best Gillet vet Clinic Super Late Model races in a long time Erie’s own Chris Eggleston made a late race pass on #11 Darren Robertson and race leader #08 Jace Hansen to snag his 3rd win of the 2017 season. For most of the race it was a battle between Hansen and Robertson but in the closing stages of the race Eggleston found some grip on the high groove and was able to sneak past both of them for the dramatic heart-stopping win.

With over half the season in the books the points battle between Robertson and Hansen is really heating up. Hansen finished 2nd in the feature besting Robertson who settled for third but Robertson won the fast dash therefore maintaining his 14 point lead over Hansen in the standings.

The Super Late Models return to action on Saturday July 29th for a special 100 lap feature event.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #11 Darren Robertson

DASH: #82 Michael Scott

SUNOCO Race Fuel Grand American Modifieds

Darin Clark out of Cheyenne Wyoming was the early leader in the SUNOCO Fuels Grand American Modifieds but former champ #44 Justin Case soon took over the top spot. An excellent battle for 2nd place ensued as both Vecchiarelli’s #48 Eddie and #18 Ed Sr. came up through the field to thrill the fans.

Once Ed Sr. passed his son Eddie the two of them soon overcame Case for the race lead and the battle between father and son was on.

Ed Senior was on the top of his game as he took his third feature win of the 2017 season. Second place was awarded to #44 Justin Case from Brighton while #51 Joe Mares Jr from Aurora took home third. #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli settled for 4th with #24 Chad Guilford from Highlands Ranch taking 5th.

FEATURE: #18 Ed Vecchiarelli

FAST DASH: #48 Eddie Vecchiarelli

Supermodifieds

New Caney Texas’s Ricky Otts was unstoppable in the Supermodified division as he swept the night’s events in dominating fashion. Ricky easily won the fast dash and then proceeded to crush the field in the feature event. #33 Chris Sheil took home second place while #11 Tom Adler was 3rd.

FEATURE: #13 Ricky Otts

FAST DASH: #13 Ricky Otts

Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks (UNOFFICIAL)

The first couple laps of the Great Scott’s Eatery Super Stocks was about as wild as can be with 3 and even 4 wide racing in a mad dash for position. Chris Cox in the #49 Ford began to pull away from the field leaving a 4 car battle for second place between #99 Nic Brinlee, #43 Kody Vanderwal, #3 Michael Cox and #51 Jax Hughes.

Brinlee separated himself from the 2nd place battle and began to track down the leader. With just two laps to go Brinlee pulled up alongside Cox and the two cars battled for the win. As the fans moved to the edge of their seats Brinlee made the move to the front on the final corner of the final lap. The fantastic finish was one of the best of the season as Brinlee picked up his first feature win of 2014 while Chris Cox settled for 2nd place. Michael Cox took 3rd, Vanderwal 4th and Jax Hughes grabbed another top 5 finish.

FEATURE: #99 Nic Brinlee

FAST DASH: #99 Nic Brinlee

DASH: #60 Jonathan Lindberg

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

3. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

4. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

5. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

6. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

7. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

8. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

9. 22X Mark Jones Denver

10. 34K Kody Vanderwal (R) LaSalle

11. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

12. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

13. 2 Royal Scott (R) Platteville

Grand American Modifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 18 Ed Vecchiarelli Brighton

2. 44 Justin Case Brighton

3. 51 Joe Mares Jr Aurora

4. 48 Eddie Vecchiarelli Brighton

5. 24 Chad Guilford HIghlands Ranch

6. 13 Darin Clark Cheyenne

7. 44s Clint Schubert Calhan

8. 85 Donald Cole (R) Dacono

9. 19 John Fortner Pueblo West

Supermodifieds

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 13 Ricky Otts* New Caney TX

2. 33 Chris Sheil

3. 11 Tom Adler

4. 40 Harry Stone

5. 34 Randy Whitman* Ft. Collins

6. 1 Rick Vosit

7. 18 Cody Curry

Super Stocks (UNOFFICIAL)

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 99 Nicholas Brinlee Broomfield

2. 49 Chris Cox Lochbuie

3. 3 Michael Cox Englewood

4. 43 Kody Vanderwal LaSalle

5. 51 Jax Hughes Lakewood

6. 60 Jonathan Lindberg

7. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

8. 82E James Larsen Pueblo

9. 32 Cody Milan (R) Ft. Collins

10. 02 Darrell Smith Littleton

11. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

12. 06 Jeffrey Dempewolf Hudson

13. 45 Rebecca Simpson Colo Springs

14. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

15. 24x Aaron Masters (R)

16. 55 Damian Lockhart Arvada

17. 19 Shelby Cortese Thornton

18. 1 Makayla Grote Greeley

19. 21R Robert Hoard (R) Cheyenne