Cheffey, Yawnick, Burkett Victorious At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…July 22…Colton Cheffey won the 20 lap IMCA Sport Modified Main Event Saturday night at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. This was the fourth straight win for Cheffey as he continues to roll. Cheffey also won the four lap Trophy Dash. Last week, Ryder Boswell won the dash, only to fall out of the Main Event early. This time around, Boswell ran strong and was in contention for the win. Cheffey brought it home to victory, while Boswell was a season best second. Point leader D.J. Bottoms held off Randy Wright for a third place finish. Jack Waldon III had another good showing in fifth, followed by reigning champion Jimmy Lipke, 2015 champion Colter Boswell, Isaac Sanders, Matt Sanders and Gary Foster. Wright held off the challenges of Cheffey to win his eight lap heat race and prevent a Cheffey clean sweep. R. Boswell won his heat race ahead of Lipke.

Marilyn Yawnick scored a convincing 20 lap McDonald’s Mini Stock feature victory. The reigning champion and current point leader had three seconds and three thirds going into the night, but this was her first win of the season. Yawnick steadily pulled away from the pack in the rapidly run event, and she beat Ethan Killingsworth by about a straightaway at the checkered flag. Terry Kendrick ran a solid race in third, while Mike Frost was a season best fourth. Guy Morris, Amber Waldon, Mike Whitaker and Jason Frost completed the finishing order. Killingsworth held off Whitaker for the eight lap heat race win, while Kendrick won a close race with Yawnick for the four lap Trophy Dash victory.

Bob Burkett won the 20 lap Late Model Lite Main Event. Burkett is the current point leader at Medford as well as the 2016 Medford Mini Stock champion, and he won the Main Event at his home track last week. Reigning division champion Lee Doty looked impressive as he won the four lap Trophy Dash in front of Charlie Eaton. Burkett was also running strong as he held off Doty to win an exciting eight lap heat race. Up until lap 14, Doty was looking like he could win the Main Event. Unfortunately, Doty’s race ended early and he was scored fifth. Doty’s 15.078 was the fastest time of the night in the Main Event, but Burkett had a fast lap of 15.168. Burkett was chased in the Main Event by Charlie Eaton, Bill Spencer and Greg Arnold, all of the lead lap. Eric Aos was scored sixth, followed by his son, Dusty Aos. Eaton won the other heat race ahead of E. Aos.

When racing resumes on August 26th, the Outlaw Pro Stocks will be a part of the show along with IMCA Sport Modifieds, McDonald’s Mini Stocks and IMCA Modifieds. For further information, go to www.siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.