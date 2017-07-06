Cheffey, Johnson, Peters Win Firecracker Challenge At Siskiyou Speedway

Yreka, CA…July 4…On the night on which we celebrated our nation’s birth, three racers celebrated their first feature victories of the season Tuesday night at Siskiyou Motor Speedway. The Firecracker Challenge offered the fans a chance to see a great night of racing and a big fireworks display after the final checkered flag flew. Colton Cheffey was winless this season, but he collected a big $704 victory in the IMCA Sport Modified Main Event. Meanwhile, Michael Johnson won his first career McDonald’s Mini Stocks Main Event, while Cody Peters was a first time winner in the SODCA Dwarf Car division. Dr. Scott Lenz remains perfect in Outlaw Pro Stock point races this year as he won another 20 lap Main Event.

Colton Cheffey led the pack with four IMCA Sport Modified Main Event wins last year, but he had been shut out of the win column after ten races this year. Despite some bad luck, Cheffey still entered the night ranked third in points. Cheffey had his hands full holding off Doug Franklin and reigning champion Jimmy Lipke down the stretch, but he stayed smooth and grabbed a well earned victory. Randy Wright finished a strong fourth ahead of Ryder Boswell, Keith Brown Jr., championship contender D.J. Bottoms, Jack Waldon III, Donovan Rodgers and Wyatt Westphall. R. Boswell and Franklin were eight lap heat race winners, while Hamilton won the four lap Trophy Dash.

Ethan Killingsworth entered the night on a roll with three straight McDonald’s Mini Stock Main Event wins. It looked like business as usual for young Killingsworth as he joined point leader Marilyn Yawnick in winning an eight lap heat race, and he followed that up with another four lap Trophy Dash triumph. However, Killingsworth saw an abrupt end to his night before a lap of the Main Event had been completed. He was caught up in a front stretch crash and hit the wall. Yawnick’s night ended before the race hit the halfway mark. This opened the door for a pair of Medford stars to battle for their first win as proud new father Kristopher Mix and Michael Johnson ran closely. Mix got sideways on the back stretch and lost the lead Johnson. Johnson drove a great race for his first win. 2014 champion Mike Whitaker and Mix were lead lap finishers in second and third, respectively. Hunter Magnan won a good battle with Jason Frost for his best effort in fourth as Amber Waldon was the final driver to take a checkered flag in sixth.

Since taking the wheel of his father Brock’s championship car, Cody Peters has been knocking on the door to victory in the SODCA Dwarf Car division. After back to back seconds in Medford, Peters raced to a clean sweep of his eight lap heat race, the six lap A Dash and the 20 lap Main Event. The Main Event win was a close battle between C. Peters, B Dash winner Chad Cardoza and ageless veteran Fred Hay. With the two long time competitors giving him all he could handle, C. Peters scored a hard fought victory. Cardoza was a close second ahead of Hay, heat winner Ryan Smith, Mason Lewman, Brock Peters, Joe Sanders, Randy Slater and Paul Haslow.

Scott Flowers was again the class of the field in winning his sixth Outlaw Pro Stock Main Event. To date, he’s won all of the group’s point races. This time, Lenz was shut out in the preliminaries. Scott Flowers won his eight lap heat race and the four lap Trophy Dash, while 2015 champion Jeffrey Hudson won the other heat race. Once Lenz got the lead in the Main Event, he set a rapid pace and pulled away to a straightaway advantage over Hudson. Johnny Cobb, Flowers and Brian Hammond completed the lead lap finishers in the rapidly run event.

The speedway is dark on Saturday night, but there is a special Monday race on July 10th. It’s the opening race of the WST Sprint Car Speedweek Series. Joining the Sprint Cars that night will be the IMCA Sport Modifieds. For further information, go to siskiyoumotorspeedway.com.