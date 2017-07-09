Brian Yackey, Deines, Mander, and the Wall Brothers Win at CNS

(07-08-2017, Dacono CO) It was a night of firsts at Colorado National Speedway on Galitz Transportation You Call We Haul Night as Adam Deines jumped in the number 3 Mod Coupe for the very first time and won the feature event leading all 20 laps. Tyler Mander from Evans Colorado won his first ever Pure Stock feature as he made a white flag lap pass on Thornton’s Sam Messerli. Brian Yackey won his second straight feature event in the Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models and Jereme Wall’s win streak in the Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s was extended yet again.

Quaker Steak and Lube Late Models

Youngster Brian Yackey won his second straight Quaker Steak and Lube Late Model feature event after hunting down Gering Nebraska’s Derek Smith in the 31 car late in the race. Smith had passed #9 Brent Cave after an early race restart for a crash involving #6 Jason Sharp in turn 4.

Smith built what seemed to be an insurmountable lead on the field but after a great battle between Cave, #17 Paul Deines and #33 Bear Lynch, Yackey took over 2nd place and began to reel in the 31 car. With seven laps remaining Yackey went to the outside of Smith and powered to the front.

Yackey snagged his second straight feature win and now has a 14 point lead over Derek Smith in the championship standings as Smith crossed the line in 2nd place. Lynch was happy with his 3rd place finish considering they had to rebuild the car after a crash last weekend. Lynch’s car appeared to be a bit ill handling so the top 3 finish was a success. Brent cave took 4th and Paul Deines was the final car in the top 5.

FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

FAST DASH: #22 Brian Yackey

DASH: #16 Steve Mills

QUICK TIME: #31 Derek Smith 17.900

Galitz Transportation Mod Coupes

Ron O’Neil had to miss the Mod Coupe race due to personal reasons so Pro Truck driver Adam Deines jumped in the #3 car and promptly smoked the field to take the win in his first ever Galitz Transportation Mod Coupe feature event. Deines led from flag to flag with #55 Gary Land and #34 Randy Whitman trailing behind to settle for 2nd and 3rd place.

FEATURE: #3d Adam Deines

FAST DASH: #55 Gary Land

QUICK TIME: ​#34 Randy Whitman 16.479

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

In what was clearly the best race of the night the Lincoln College Pure Stocks thrilled the crowd with a feature race that had no less than 3 different leaders in the final two laps of the race. #7 David Robinson was leading and appeared to be on route to the victory until #99s Sam Messerli who made a daring pass for the lead with just 3 laps to go. Messerli’s run to the front was even more impressive considering he started way back in 11th position.

But the race wasn’t over yet as #03 Tyler Mander who had been running in the top 3 all night made a move of his own to the front to steal the lead. Messerli was determined and tried a last corner pass to regain the lead but couldn’t quite pull it off as Mander went on win his first ever Super Stock feature event.

Messerli settled for 2nd and Robinson 3rd. #31 Michael Mathiesen came in 4th and #99R Ryan Raley Jr. was the final car in the top 5.

FEATURE: #03 Tyler Mander

FAST DASH: #03 Tyler Mander

DASH: #02 Chan Raley

QUICK TIME: #98 Natalie Phelps 20.462

Chick-Fil-A Figure 8s

Since September 25th 2015 Jereme Wall has one every Chick-Fil-A Figure 8 feature except one. Tonight was no exception as once again Wall came from the back to win the race. However on Wall’s journey from the back to the front he did encounter some serious resistance from none other than his brother Jared who did everything in his power to keep Jereme out of winner’s circle. Bumping, pushing, banging, Jared tried it all but Jereme eventually got bye and took home the win.

Behind both Wall’s third place went to #4 Sean Smith from Greeley, 4th was #17 Harry Livermore Jr. from Denver and 5th went to #2 Jeremy Jackson from Lakewood.

FEATURE: #15 Jereme Wall

FAST DASH: #15 Jereme Wall

Witthar Racing Trains

As dominant as Jereme Wall is in the Figure 8 division his brother Jared “Wally” Wall is equally dominant in the Withar Racing Trains division. Wall and his brakeman Terri Pugilese start well behind the field and blaze a trail to the front thrilling the fans. Wall and Pugilese have now won four straight feature events and hold a 22 point lead on the Crazy Train in the championship point standings.

FEATURE: #86 Last Call Train (Wally Wall & Terri Pugilese)

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 31 Derek Smith Gering

3. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

4. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

5. 17 Paul Deines Frederick

6. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

7. 60 Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

8. 16 Steve Mills

9. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

10. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

11. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

12. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

13. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

2. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

3. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

4. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

5. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

6. 86 Tim Coate Littleton

7. 77 Michael Merchant* LaSalle

8. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

9. 9 Darin Wainwright Littleton

10. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

11. 82 Justin Karrol LaSalle

12. 51 Joseph Dike

13. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

14. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

15. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

16. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

17. 54 Zach Trujillo

18. 22 Jay Hill

19. 85 Ryan Bourassa Greeley

20. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

21. 66 Tyler Van Den Elzen Greeley

22. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

23. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

Mod Coupes

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 3d Adam Deines Longmont

2. 55 Gary Land

3. 34 Randy Whitman Ft Collins

4. 48 Michael Cox Englewood

5. 20 David Schmidt Westminster

Figure 8s

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 15 Jereme Wall Commerce City

2. 52 Jared Wall Commerce City

3. 4 Sean Smith Greeley

4. 17 Harry Livermore Jr. Denver

5. 2 Jeremy Jackson (R) Lakewood

6. 11 Joe Gastineau Centennial

7. 27 Luke Zike Morrison

8. 12 Harvey Webb Jr Longmont

9. 50 Justin McKeachie Aurora

10. 81 Dave Smith

Trains

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 86 Last Call

2. 1 Robert Davey Dave S

3. 311 Bipolar Express Cassie and Glenna

4. 26 Slam Trak Fri and RyRy

5. 01 Lonnie Watkins Richard Villers

6. 8 Anger Management Kelly and Nic

7. 13 Crazy Train

8. 7 Cole Train Nate Cole and Brent Cave

9. 5 Hearse Train Alex and Alegra