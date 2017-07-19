Wife Amy says’ NO

.

By now all of you have read/heard that Dale Earnhardt Jr. was going to retire from NASCAR CUP racing, however he left it open to pursing racing at some lower level events like XFINITY and maybe even Camping World Truck. Understand racing is what Jr. does for employment, and enjoys doing, so now the twisting turning point of reality.

After winning the pole for the Daytona Coke Zero 400 qualified Jr. to run in the 2018 Daytona Clash. JR was asked if he would participate, his response to having one more shot at Daytona was as predictable as any racer would be, right. Now remember JR. is just returning this year after taking most of 2016 off for a concussion, also remember that the injury was sever enough the JR. decided to donate his brain to medical research for future study on brain injuries. Now also remember that JR. is a newlywed and now must consider what other feelings may be involved. Racing is a dangers sport at any level, so when JR appeared to throw wife Amy under the bus, her reasons make a lot more sense. Read the tweet between Jeff Gluck and Amy Earnhardt

