Wiesz, Papenhausen, Busby Win Antioch Speedway Features

Antioch, CA…Colby Wiesz won the 25 lap All Star Series Winged 360 Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. Wiesz is a three time Marysville champion, and he became the fourth different winner in five races. Wiesz and Jake Haulot were eight lap heat race winners, and the Main Event lineup put them both on the front row. Wiesz charged into the lead at the start and built a good lead. A yellow flag for a stalled Emily Williams with about ten laps to go bunched the field, but Wiesz resumed his rapid pace on the restart to collect the victory. Burt Foland Jr. made his move around Marissa Polizzi for third with six laps to go. Second place Haulot had problems on the last lap and fell back. That shuffled the lineup further as Wiesz won ahead of Foland, Polizzi, Adam Brenton and Haulot.

Richard Papenhausen scored the victory in the 20 lap DIRTcar Late Model Main Event. The reigning champion joined 2015 champion Jeff Decker in winning an eight lap heat race. Papenhausen hit his stride down the stretch and became the third different winner of the season. Decker was a strong second, while David Newquist had his best finish of the season in third. Chester Kniss and Shawn DeForest rounded out the Top 5 and lead lap finishers.

Scott Busby won an ugly A Modified Main Event that was cut a few laps short of its scheduled 20 lap distance. With his second win of the season, the five time champion joins J.D. Willis at the top of the track’s All Time Main Event Winner’s List with 72 victories. Busby survived all of the spins and tangles and avoided the mechanical gremlins that have plagued him all season to get the win. Danny Wagner had an impressive night that netted him second in the Main Event and a heat race win. Point leader Bobby Motts Jr. also won a heat race and enjoyed a third place feature finish, followed by Sean O’Gara and Anthony Slaney. Nick DeCarlo won the other eight lap heat race.

Kimo Oreta won his second Limited Late Model race in the Sun Drop Racing #15 car. Oreta won his eight lap heat race and started eighth in the Main Event. Jim Freethy was the early leader, but Oreta made an impressive charge into the lead by lap eight. Heat race winner and incoming point leader Mark Garner got around Freethy for second. However, Oreta brought it home to a well earned victory ahead of Garner, Freethy, Jeff Kendrick and John Farrell.

Danny Wagner returned and won the 20 lap Dwarf Car Main Event. The two time division champion is competing in both A Modifieds and Dwarf Cars this year and doing well in both classes. After joining Mike Corsaro as an eight lap heat race winner, Wagner wasted little time getting the Main Event lead. Corsaro made good ground in his bid to win the championship as he settled into second. Wagner proved to be too fast to catch as he won ahead of Corsaro. Adam Teves came back from a spin to finish third ahead of David Rosa and Jeff Fitch. The race had a red flag when Roberto Monroy rolled his car.

Racing resumes next week with a $1,000 to win A Modified race on the schedule. DIRTcar Late Models, B Modifieds, Hobby Stocks and Dwarf Cars are also on the schedule. For further information, go to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Unofficial Race Results

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Jake Haulot, Colby Wiesz. Main Event (25 Laps)-Colby Wiesz, Burt Foland Jr., Malissa Polizzi, Adam Brenton, Jake Haulot, Steve Jaquith, Aaron Miller, Jesse Colwell, Art McCarthy, Jason Paniagua.

DIRTcar Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Jeff Decker. Main Event (20 Laps)-Richard Papenhausen, Jeff Decker, David Newquist, Chester Kniss, Shawn DeForest, Joey Olschowka Jr., Mike Hynes, Rob Norris, Dennis Souza, Kimo Oreta.

A Modifieds

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Nick DeCarlo, Danny Wagner, Bobby Motts Jr. Main Event (20 Laps)-Scott Busby, Danny Wagner, Bobby Motts Jr., Sean O’Gara, Anthony Slaney, Michael Paul Jr., Trevor Clymems, Nick DeCarlo, John MacDougall, Trent Wentworth.

Limited Late Models

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner. Main Event (20 Laps)-Kimo Oreta, Mark Garner, Jim Freethy, Jeff Kendrick, John Farrell, John Evans, Mike Gustafson, Lori Brown, Chad Hammer, Jon Haney.

Dwarf Cars

Heat Winners (8 Laps)-Danny Wagner, Mike Corsaro. Main Event (20 Laps)-Danny Wagner, Mike Corsaro, Adam Teves, David Rosa, Jeff Fitch, David Michael Rosa, Devan Kammermann, David Teves, Chris Becker, Justin Winter.