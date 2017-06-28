URSS Rebels Set To Join SSN for IMCA/Racesaver Battle at Belleville

The United Rebel Sprint Series and the Sprint Series of Nebraska will combine for a duel sanctioned show at the famous Belleville Highbanks in Belleville Ks on Monday July 3rd to begin a 4 race in 7 day Summer Sizzler Week for the United Rebel Sprint Series. The NCRA late models will also be on hand for this holiday weekend barn burner.

With this being the first ever meeting between the two IMCA/Racesaver sanctioned groups, look for the best of the best to be on hand as Rebel regulars Zach Blurton, Steven Richardson, JD Johnson, Jed Werner, Ty Williams, Brian Herbert and many more will battle it out with SSN’S best, Tyler Drueke, Toby Chapman, Adam Gullion, Matt Richards, Stu Snyder, Jason Martin and a host of other top notch racers as they vie for the $1000 winners share with $250 to start the A Main.

This will be the first night of a 4 race Summer Sizzler Tour that visits Thomas Co. Speedway in Colby, KS on Friday July 7th, Lincoln Co. Raceway in North Platte NE on Saturday July 8th and finishes up at the Lexington Speedway in Lexington, NE on Sunday July 9th. Over $3000 dollars in points money will be distributed among the top 5 in total points for the 4 race series with money also going to the Hard Charger Award and longest tow.

We want to thank all our sponsors: Myers Engines, Hilker Trucking, Evans Buildings, Downey Drilling, Colby Automotive, Bottle Gallery, S&W Supply, Commercial Sign, Wagoner & Sons, Colby Country Trader Gun Shop, Momentum Suspensions, Destiny Trucking and Big Boyz Toy Storage for all their support.

