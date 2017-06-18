U Have To Have A Little Luck

.

BROOKLYN Mich. (June 18, 2017) – Though Martin Truex Jr. finished sixth in Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway the final result wasn’t met with contentment with the Furniture Row Racing driver, who won the first two stages and had the dominant car until late-race inside lane restarts spoiled his chance of a victory.

Truex’s Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones finished 13th.

“Without a shadow of a doubt our No. 78 Auto-Owners Insurance Toyota was the best car out there,” said Truex. “But inside lane restarts at the end just killed us. Unlike the outside lane we just couldn’t get going each time we restarted in the inside lane. It stinks when you have to race that way.”

Race winner Kyle Larson concurred with Truex when he told the media in post-race interviews, “The (No.) 78 was the class of the field.”

Truex’s blue Auto-Owners Toyota was in control of the race, but when the caution came out on Lap 151 of 200 he restarted fifth after taking four tires and fuel. The four drivers ahead of him took two tires.

“Probably should have taken two tires that last time we pitted – we took four,” noted Truex. “That killed us. Just wrong lane on the restart every single time all day long and couldn’t use the best car to win.”

In each of the final four cautions Truex found himself in the inside lane. His car never could get going on those restarts and it was a handful just to hold his restarting position.

“Just in a bad spot and nothing you can do about it,” said Truex, who led 62 laps. “You have to have a little luck on your side and we didn’t today.”

Truex picked up 20 championship points and two playoff bonus points for winning the first two stages. However, he did drop to second in overall driver points to Kyle Larson, who has a five-point margin over Truex. The Stage wins were Truex’s series’ leading ninth and 10th of the season. His 20 playoff bonus points also rank No. 1.

A loose wheel on the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota Camry early in the race forced Jones to pit early and play catch up the rest of the afternoon. A long shot pit strategy by crew chief Chris Gayle saw Jones make consecutive right-side tire only stops in the second half of the race, running the final 108 laps on the same left-side tires. Jones moved up to second on the Lap 151 restart before dropping back to 13th at the checkered flag.

“Yeah, just a long day overall,” said Jones, a native of Byron, Mich. “Just never quite had the car we really needed. We were fighting just being free and as the day went on we never really fixed that issue and that loose wheel early kind of got us pinned in a strategy we didn’t want to be in. Had a lot of laps – I think we had 86 laps on our left side tires – and just couldn’t quite get it there at the end.”

Jones, who was the highest finishing rookie in the Michigan race, is 16th in overall driver points.(DF/FRR/pr 6/18/17)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race Number 15

Uofficial Race Results for the 49Th Annual Firekeepers Casino 400 – Sunday, June 18, 2017

Michigan International Speedway – Brooklyn, MI – 2 Mile Paved

Total Race Length – 200 Laps – 400 Miles

1 – 42 Kyle Larson

2 – 24 Chase Elliott

3 – 22 Joey Logano

4 – 11 Denny Hamlin

5 – 1 Jamie McMurray

6 – 78 Martin Truex Jr.

7 – 18 Kyle Busch

8 – 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9 – 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

10 – 48 Jimmie Johnson

11 – 20 Matt Kenseth

12 – 41 Kurt Busch

13 – 77 Erik Jones

14 – 4 Kevin Harvick

15 – 31 Ryan Newman

16 – 2 Brad Keselowski

17 – 6 Trevor Bayne

18 – 47 AJ Allmendinger

19 – 43 Darrell Wallace Jr.

20 – 13 Ty Dillon

21 – 5 Kasey Kahne

22 – 27 Paul Menard

23 – 95 Michael McDowell

24 – 19 Daniel Suarez

25 – 21 Ryan Blaney

26 – 14 Clint Bowyer

27 – 3 Austin Dillon

28 – 32 Matt DiBenedetto

29 – 38 David Ragan

30 – 83 Corey LaJoie

31 – 72 Cole Whitt

32 – 34 Landon Cassill

33 – 23 Ryan Sieg

34 – 15 Reed Sorenson

35 – 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

36 – 37 Chris Buescher

37 – 10 Danica Patrick

