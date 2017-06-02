Starting Line Up , Dover the Monster Mile

.

photo credit: Ron Olds

Truex Jr. Qualifies 2nd, Jones 7th at the Monster Mile

DOVER, Del. (June 2, 2017) – Martin Truex, Jr. equaled his best qualifying run of the season, second, and Furniture Row Racing teammate Erik Jones qualified eighth for Sunday’s AAA 400 Drive for Autism at Dover International Speedway.

Truex will start the race in the No. 78 Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota Camry on the outside of the front row and Jones will line up the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota Camry on the inside of Row 4.

Truex missed out on the pole position to Kyle Busch by a mere 11 one-thousandths-of-a-second with a third-round lap of 22.659 seconds at 158.877 mph. Busch ran at 22.648 at 158.94.

Truex’s second-round lap (22.748 at 158.256) was fifth fastest and he was second fastest in the first round with a lap of 22.665 at 158.835. It was his 10th top-10 qualifying effort in the first 13 races.

“You’ve got be aggressive at this place,” said Truex, a two-time winner at Dover. “You’ve got to charge and I just overcharged entry into (turn) three by a hair and lost a little time there. But all in all it was a good day for the Furniture Row/Denver Mattress Toyota and excited to be here in Dover. Hopefully, we can continue with the way we’ve been running here the past few years.”

Jones ran a lap of 22.831 at 157.680 mph in the third and final qualifying session. He commented on the team radio after crossing the finish line that the handling of the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota Camry was tight in Turns 3 and 4. He was fourth in the second session (22.738 at 158.325) and eighth at the conclusion of the first (22.766 at 158.131). It was Jones’ fourth top-10 qualifying effort of the season.

“I didn’t think our lap was going to be good enough for the pole, but I thought we had a top-five starting spot,” said Jones. “The 5-hour ENERGY Toyota was really good getting through Turns 1 and 2 and then, in Turns 3 and 4, I tried to get a little bit more and got too tight. It is what it is. You try to get all you can and sometimes you get a little bit too much.” (D.H/FRR/pr 6/2/17)

Starting Line Up

Dover International Speedway

Provided by NASCAR Statistics – Fri, June 02, 2017 @ 05:13 PM Eastern

48th Annual AAA 400 Drive For Autism

1- 18 Kyle Busch

2- 78 Martin Truex Jr.

3 -19 Daniel Suarez

4- 20 Matt Kenseth

5- 42 Kyle Larson

6- 41 Kurt Busch

7- 77 Erik Jones

8- 2 Brad Keselowski

9- 3 Austin Dillon

10- 11 Denny Hamlin

11- 88 Dale Earnhardt Jr.

12- 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

13- 31 Ryan Newman

14- 48 Jimmie Johnson

15- 21 Ryan Blaney

16- 24 Chase Elliott

17- 6 Trevor Bayne

18- 4 Kevin Harvick

19- 1 Jamie McMurray

20- 5 Kasey Kahne

21- 13 Ty Dillon

22- 14 Clint Bowyer

23- 27 Paul Menard

24- 47 AJ Allmendinger

25- 32 Matt DiBenedetto

26- 22 Joey Logano

27- 34 Landon Cassill

28- 95 Michael McDowell

29- 37 Chris Buescher

30- 43 Regan Smith

31- 10 Danica Patrick

32- 23 Gray Gaulding

33- 38 David Ragan

34- 83 Ryan Sieg

35- 72 Cole Whitt

36- 15 Ross Chastain

37- 66 Timmy Hill(

38- 51 Cody Ware

39- 33 Jeffrey Earnhardt

.