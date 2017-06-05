Scelzi, Long Score Second Wins At Antioch Speedway

Antioch, CA…June 3…Gio Scelzi won the 30 lap King Of The West Sprint Car Main Event Saturday night at Antioch Speedway. This was the sixth race of the tour, and Scelzi became the first repeat winner with his victory. Scelzi won the Sprint Car championship in Hanford last year and is making a challenge for the King Of The West title this season. D.J. Netto paced the first four laps before Scelzi raced by on the outside to grab the lead. Reigning champion Kyle Hirst lost the third spot to Cory Eliason. Scelzi set a rapid pace up front, but his straightaway lead was wiped out by a lap 25 yellow flag for Jarrett Soares. Scelzi charged back out front on the restart and led the rest of the way for the impressive victory. Netto settled for second ahead of Eliason, Hirst and Willie Croft. Hirst was a double winner with six lap Trophy Dash and ten lap heat race victories. Netto won the other heat.

Chris Long collected his second All Star Series Hobby Stock win of the year. Three time champion Kimo Oreta led a lap before spinning in Turn 4 and collecting Chris Bennett for a yellow flag. This put Long into the lead over Cameron Swank and Brent Curran. Long led through a series of yellow flags with Swank battling closely with Curran for second. Trophy Dash winner Curran’s run came to an end late with brake issues. As Long went on to win ahead of Swank, Gene Haney won a drag race back to the line with Oreta for third. Frank Furtado rounded out the Top 5 finishers. Haney, Oreta and Swank won eight lap heat races.

All Star Series racing continues this Saturday night with the Winged 360 Sprints, B Modifieds, Limited Late Models, Dwarf Cars and Hobby Stocks. It was also announced that due to a scheduling conflict, Kenny Wallace will not be at the June 24th race. For further information, gp to www.antiochspeedway.com.

Race Results

King Of The West Sprint Cars

Fast Time-Cory Eliason 12.245. Trophy Dash-Kyle Hirst, D.J. Netto, Bud Kaeding. Heat 1-Kyle Hirst, Cory Eliason, Gio Scelzi. Heat 2-D.J. Netto, Bobby McMahan, Bud Kaeding. Main Event-Gio Scelzi, D.J. Netto, Cory Eliason, Kyle Hirst, Willie Croft, Mitchell Faccinto, Bobby McMahan, Bud Kaeding, Sean Watts, Bill Aton.

All Star Series Hobby Stocks

Heat 1-Gene Haney, Chris Long, Lori Brown. Heat 2-Kimo Oreta, Brent Curran, Frank Furtado. Heat 3-Cameron Swank, Chris Sorensen, Randy Metzler. Trophy Dash-Brent Curran, Cameron Swank, Chris Sorensen. Main Event-Chris Long, Cameron Swank, Gene Haney, Kimo Oreta, Frank Furtado, Chris Bennett, Lori Brown, Billy Garner, Randy Metzler, Anthony Vigna.