(06-17-2017, Dacono CO) Hot off his thrilling NAPA/Toyota 150 NASCAR Pro Series West win Chris Eggleston followed up with a dramatic win in the Super Late Models and in the Legend Cars. It was the Gilpin Casino Father’s Day NASCAR Knockout and there was not one but two Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model feature events on a overcast night at Colorado National Speedway. Darren Robertson won the other Super Late Model feature in commanding fashion and added to his point lead. Brian Yackey in the #22 car won his first ever Quaker Steak & Lube Late Model feature event while Natalie Phelps took her second straight Pure Stock feature.

Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Models

A determined Darren Robertson in the #11 Gillett Vet Clinic Super Late Model powered his way past #6 Dominic Ursetta on route to an easy victory in the first of two feature events for the Gilpin Casino Father’s Day NASCAR Knockout. The only car within a straightaway of Robertson was the #22 of Chris Eggleston who finished 2nd followed by #9 Justin Simonson and #58 Kyle Ray.

In the second feature event things became much more unpredictable. #9 Justin Simonsson bolted out to a huge lead early leaving #12 Bruce Yackey who started on the pole in the dust. Darren Robertson was going for the sweep but ended up spinning down the front straight. Amazingly Darren kept going and the race remained green although Darren lost valuable track position. Robertson would ultimately battle back for a 6th place finish and the points lead in the division.

For most of the race it looked like a walk in the park for Simonson who was cruising all alone out front with #84 Matt Zwingleberg a distant 2nd. With just 15 laps to go #27 Roger Avants and #74 Dan Savage made contact in turn 2 and brought out the caution flag. On the restart the field dove into turn 1 and in the apex of the corner #58 Kyle Ray made contact with Simonson sending the leader spinning into the turn 2 wall. Sadly for Simonson his night was done as his car was removed on the back of a tow truck. Ray headed to the pits under caution and joined the rear of the field.

The race was now Zwingleberg’s to lose but on the subsequent restart he lost air pressure in tire and had to pull off ending his night.

On the final restart it was #6 Dominic Ursetta and #22 Chris Eggleston out front. Clearly Ursetta had been holding something back as he rocketed to the front. But on the final lap in turn 2 Eggleston nudged Dominic just enough to make him back off the throttle as the 22 car slipped by. Ursetta wasn’t going down easy as he tried the same move on Eggleston in the final corner and it almost worked! However at the line it was Eggleston just barely ahead of Ursetta in what was one of the most exciting finishes for the Super Late Models this season. #42 Mark Neff finished a very impressive 3rd and Kyle Ray came from the rear to snag 4th place. The final car in the top 5 was the #08 of Jace Hansen.

FEATURE 1: #11 Darren Robertson

FEATURE 2: #22 Chris Eggleston

Quaker Steak & Lube Late Models

Brian Yackey won his first ever Late Model feature event in impressive fashion as he came from 7th starting position to take the checkered flag. Yackey had to find his way around some of CNS’s best including #31 Derek Smith who set quick time and #3 Wade Grove who started on the pole. But perhaps Yackey’s biggest challenge was getting around #11 Aaron Paulsen who led the early part of the race. Yackey and Paulsen battled for the top spot trading it back and forth several times until Yackey ultimately pushed out front for good.

#33 Bear Lynch who had an equally impressive run finished 2nd after starting in 9th followed by #98 Lee Kemmit, #11 Aaron Paulsen and #31 Derek Smith.

FEATURE: #22 Brian Yackey

FAST DASH: #33 Bear Lynch

DASH: #60 Rick Duckworth

QUICK TIME: #31 Derek Smith 17.915

Lincoln College Pure Stocks

Cheyenne Wyoming’s Natalie Phelps won her second straight Lincoln College Pure Stock feature by coming from her 3rd place starting spot to cruise to a seemingly easy win. Phelps did get a little pressure from both #03 Tyler Mander and #7 David Robinson who finished 2nd and 3rd. #99s Sam Messerli and #00x Jake Fitzgerald rounded out the top 5.

FEATURE: #98 Natalie Phelps

FAST DASH: #98 Natalie Phelps

DASH: #07 Joseph Hilton

QUICK TIME: #7 David Robinson 20.285

Legend Cars

With the Legend cars this season it’s like Déjà vu every week except in a good way. #22 Chris Eggleston, #66 Kyle Clegg, and #15 Danny Medina thrill the crowd week in and week out battling for the top spot. The Gilpin Casino Father’s Day NASCAR Knockout was no exception as these 3 drivers once again put on a show for the fans.

Eggleston led most of the race but with just 5 laps to go Clegg was able to steal the lead briefly from the 22 car. However Chris grabbed it right back as the three driver’s battled for position as they also navigated lapped traffic. Eggleston took the win with Clegg and Medina close behind. #25 Adam Pechman was 4th and Ryan Jones in the #21 car was 5th.

FEATURE: #22 Chris Eggleston

FAST DASH: #66 Kyle Clegg

DASH: #03 Darrell L Stewart

QUICK TIME: #22 Chris Eggleston 18.737

OFFICIAL RESULTS

Super Late Models

FEATURE 1

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

2. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

3. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

4. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

5. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

6. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

7. 42 Mark Neff Westminster

8. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

9. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

10. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

11. 2W AJ Warren (R) Mead

12. 25f Brandon Farrington Tuscon AZ

13. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

14. 74 Dan Savage Aurora

15. 28 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

16. 22X Mark Jones Denver

17. 19D Robert Davey Erie

18. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

19. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

20. 2 Royal Scott (R) Platteville

21. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

22. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

23. 39 Jack Nugent Longmont

DNS 80 Ray Daniels Monument

FEATURE 2

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 6 Dominic Ursetta Arvada

3. 42 Mark Neff Westminster

4. 58 Kyle Ray Littleton

5. 08 Jace Hansen Broomfield

6. 11 Darren Robertson Westminster

7. 12 Bruce Yackey Greeley

8. 25f Brandon Farrington Tuscon AZ

9. 32 Brett Yackey Greeley

10. 82 Michael Scott (R) Cheyenne

11. 2W AJ Warren (R) Mead

12. 28 Dan Alamaa Colorado Springs

13. 27 Roger Avants Littleton

14. 22X Mark Jones Denver

15. 19D Robert Davey Erie

16. 14A Alejandro Ortiz (R) Denver

17. 25 Monty Skinner Black Hawk

18. 84 Matt Zwingleberg Parker

19. 9 Justin Simonson Wheatridge

20. 74 Dan Savage Aurora

21. 2 Royal Scott (R) Platteville

22. 91 Chris Atkinson Cheyenne

DNS 80 Ray Daniels Monument

DNS 39 Jack Nugent Longmont

Late Models

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Brian Yackey (R) Greeley

2. 33 Bear Lynch Arvada

3. 98 Lee Kemmit Brighton

4. 11 Aaron Paulsen Pueblo West

5. 31 Derek Smith Gering

6. 17 Paul Deines Frederick

7. 3 Wade Grove Thronton

8. 44 Tom Powers Castle Rock

9. 9 Brent Cave (R) Thornton

10. 88 Brent Miller Brighton

11. 60 Rick Duckworth (R) Arvada

12. 16 Steve Mills

13. 20 Marcus Lowe Lakewood

14. 30 Jan Oxley Ft Lupton

15. 28 Alan Carter Commerce City

16. 29 Rayshawn Carter Commerce City

17. 6 Jason Sharp Fountain

18. 27 Wendi Lewis Johnstown

19. 53 William Peruti (R) Westminster

DNS 82 Paul Green (R) Arvada

Legend Cars

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 22 Chris Eggleston Thornton

2. 66 Kyle Clegg Westminster

3. 15 Danny Medina Colorado Springs

4. 25 Adam Pechman Morrison

5. 21 Ryan Jones Arvada

6. 3 Wayne Barlock Jr Peyton

7. 30 Darrell J Stewart Arvada

8. 48 Cody Dempster Parker

9. 6 Scotty Scott Arvada

10. 05 Nick Cooper Loveland

11. 46 Zach Witherwax Arvada

12. 1w Jereme Wall Commerce City

13. 03 Darrell L Stewart Arvada

14. 32 Blair Cooper Pueblo

15. 16 Travis Roe Thronton

16. 51 AJ Canada Castle Rock

17. 19 Larry Pachello Arvada

18. 17 BreAnn Adkison Cheyenne

19. 26 Chris Brunker Lakewood

20. 2 Floyd Whiting Lochbuie

21. 08K Krystal Faulkingham (R) Westminster

22. 57 Adam Osborne (R) Fountain

23. 13 Jason Hulvey (R)* Thornton

DNS 23 Austyn Radosta Pueblo

Pure Stocks

Pos No. Name Hometown

1. 98 Natalie Phelps Cheyenne

2. 03 Tyler Mander Evans

3. 7 David Robinson Johnstown

4. 99S Sam Messerli Thornton

5. 00x Jake Fitzgerald Longmont

6. 8 David Lewis Firestone

7. 31 Michael Mathiesen Dacono

8. 82 Justin Karrol (R) La Salle

9. 07 Joseph Hilton Wheatridge

10. 02 Chan Raley Thornton

11. 51 Joseph Dike

12. 38 Jesse Davis Thornton

13. 06 Brian DeBauche (R) Denver

14. 52 Chad Southerland Commerce City

15. 99R Ryan Raley Jr Thornton

16. 22 Jay Hill

17. 29G Justin Griffin Greeley

18. 3 Brian Lengvenas Thornton

DNS 86 Tim Coate Littleton

DNS 97 Jay Sandoval Commerce City