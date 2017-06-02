R.J. JOHNSON WINS 5TH STRAIGHT SALUTE TO INDY AT CANYON SPEEDWAY PARK

MAY 31, 2017… After running second the previous night, R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) won Sunday’s finale of the “Salute to Indy” at Canyon Speedway Park. Starting fifth, Johnson took the lead from “The Bull” Tye Mihocko on the fourth lap, but lost the top spot the “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. nine laps later. Johnson rebounded and regained the lead on lap twenty-eight to claim his second Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Car win of the season. Jake Swanson, Mihocko, Michael Curtis, and Chris Bonneau followed Johnson to the checkered flags.

Piloting Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, R.J. Johnson scored his fifth consecutive win of the Memorial Day Classic. Earlier in the program, Johnson ran second to Andy Reinbold in his heat race and placed second out of twenty racers in passing points. The four-time champion left Canyon Speedway Park with a 30-point lead with four heat race victories, two Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, one semi-main win, two hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 54 feature laps led.

After running third in Saturday’s USAC/CRA 410 show in Perris, California, Jake Swanson (Anaheim, California) took second in the “Salute to Indy” from eighth. Making his first start in the Team AZ #34 Western Premier Hauling / Performance Plus RSS, Swanson finished third in his heat race and ranked eighth in passing points. The 2012 USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year is tied with Brian Hosford for eighteenth in the point chase with one heat race victory and three top-10 finishes.

“The Bull” Tye Mihocko (Peoria, Arizona) led the opening three laps before taking third at Canyon Speedway Park. Racing the family owned #5 Property Solutions by Dave Wilson / Futuristic Designs Spike, Mihocko ran second to Nick Aiuto in his heat race and placed sixth in passing points. “The Bull” heads to the June 10th San Tan Valley event ranked fifth in the standings with five top-10 finishes.

Michael Curtis (Cottonwood, Arizona) had another solid night at Canyon Speedway Park with a fourth place finish after starting seventh. Driving Kevin Turner & Greg Wheeler’s #11C DAR Racing / JT Engineering XXX, Curtis scored fourth in his heat race and placed seventh in passing points. At press time, Michael is tenth in the point standings with one heat race victory, one hard charger award, and four top-10 finishes.

Chris Bonneau (Phoenix, Arizona) charged from ninth to claim fifth in the “Salute to Indy.” Piloting his #78 Priced Right Auto Sales / Competition Suspension Inc. XXX, Bonneau took third in his heat race and was ninth in passing points. The veteran driver is ninth in championship points with one heat race victory, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, four top-10 finishes, and 9 feature laps led.

Dustin Cormany (Peoria, Arizona) earned the night’s hard charger award / “best passing job” by taking eighth from seventeenth. Driving Bob Price’s #4 RSS Industries / Bishop Racing Engines RSS, Cormany ran fifth in his heat race and placed fifteenth in passing points. In limited starts, Dustin is twenty-third in the point chase with two top-10 finishes.

For the second night in a row, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) earned the night’s Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award. Racing the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis ran second to Matt Lundy in his heat race, led fifteen laps, and ran sixth in the “Salute to Indy.” To date, the five-time Arizona champion is second in points with two feature wins, three heat race victories, three Beaver Stripes Passing Master Awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 63 feature laps led in the campaign.

Matt Lundy (Phoenix, Arizona) won his first 8-lap heat race of the campaign. Driving Jack Yeley’s #2 Oshweken Speedway / CDI entry, Lundy was seventh in passing points and claimed seventh in the feature. As this writing goes to press, Matt is eighth in the point standings with two hard charger awards and four top-10 finishes to his credit.

Andy Reinbold (Gilbert, Arizona) won the night’s second 8-lap heat race. Piloting the Reinbold / Underwood #19 AME Electrical / Ross Equipment Rentals Spike, Reinbold was fifth in passing points and scored eighteenth in the “Salute to Indy.” To date, the 2008 Hank Arnold Memorial winner is eleventh in points with two heat race victories and three top-10 finishes.

Nick Aiuto (Maricopa, Arizona) raced to victory in the night’s third heat race. Racing his #27 Hughey & Phillips / Bob Bondurant Driving School Eagle, Aiuto ranked fourth in passing points and scored fifteenth at Canyon Speedway Park. At press time, Nick sits fourth in championship points with three heat race victories, one Beaver Stripes Passing Master Award, and five top-10 finishes on the season.

The Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will return to San Tan Valley’s Arizona Speedway on Saturday, June 10th. The event will also feature IMCA Modifieds, Sport Mods, and Pure Stocks. For more event and ticket information, visit www.arizonaspeedway.net or call 480.926.6688.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS:

May 28, 2017 – Peoria, Arizona – Canyon Speedway Park – “Salute to Indy”

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps)

1. Matt Lundy (#2 Yeley), 2. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Massey), 3. Brent Yarnal (#29B Yarnal), 4. Dillon Tanner (#92 Tanner), 5. Matt Rossi (#02 Rossi), 6. Asa Kesterson (#18 Kesterson), 7. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps)

1. Andy Reinbold (#19 Reinbold/Underwood), 2. R.J. Johnson (#51 Martin), 3. Chris Bonneau (#78 Bonneau), 4. Shon Deskins (#20 Deskins), 5. Mike Martin (#98 Lundy), 6. Dalton Gabbard (#77 Gabbard), 7. Cody Batten (#71B Holloway). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps)

1. Nick Aiuto (#27 Aiuto), 2. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 3. Jake Swanson (#34 Grau), 4. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 5. Dustin Cormany (#4 Price), 6. Cody Sickles (#14 Simington).

FEATURE: (30 laps – With Starting Positions)

1. R.J. Johnson (5th), 2. Jake Swanson (8th), 3. Tye Mihocko (1st), 4. Michael Curtis (7th), 5. Chris Bonneau (9th), 6. Charles Davis Jr. (6th), 7. Matt Lundy (4th), 8. Dustin Cormany (15th), 9. Shon Deskins (12th), 10. Asa Kesterson (17th), 11. Brent Yarnal (10th), 12. Cody Sickles (18th), 13. Cody Batten (20th), 14. Dalton Gabbard (16th), 15. Nick Aiuto (3rd), 16. Dillon Tanner (11th), 17. Bruce St. James (19th), 18. Andy Reinbold (2nd), 19. Mike Martin (14th), 20. Matt Rossi (13th). NT

—————————-

**Rossi flipped during the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-3 Mihocko, Laps 4-12 Johnson, Laps 13-27 Davis, Laps 28-30 Johnson.

HARD CHARGER: Dustin Cormany (15th to 8th)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Charles Davis Jr.