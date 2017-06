NASCAR TV Schedule – June 15 – 18 -CNS/Michigan/Gateway

.

Monster Energy Cup

XFINITY

Camping World Truck

Special Interest –

TIME LISTED – Mountain Standard (MST)

Michigan – Gateway Motorsports Park

Thursday, June 15 –

5:00 p.m – K&N Series Race: Colorado National Speedway, NBCSN

Friday, June 16

9:00 a.m – Cup Practice at – FS2

10:30 a.m – XFINITY Practice – FS2

1:00 p.m – XFINITY Final Practice – FS2

2:00 p.m – Cup Qualifying – FS2

(R) 7:30 p.m Cup Qualifying – FS1

Saturday, June 17

(R) 5:00 a.m – Cup Qualifying – FS1

7:00 a.m – Cup Ppractice – FS2

8:00 a.m – XFINITY Qualifying – FS2

10:00am – Cup Final Practice – FS2

11:00 a.m – XFINITY Pre-race – FS1

11:30 a.m – NASCAR XFINITY – Michigan 250 – FS1

5:00 p.m – Camping World Truck Qualifying – FS1

6:00 p.m – Camping World Truck Pre-race – FS1

6:30 p.m – Camping World Truck – Gateway 200 – FS1

Sunday, June 18

Noon – Cup Pre-race – FS1

1 p.m – Cup – FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan – FS1

.