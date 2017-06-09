NAPA/Toyota 150 at CNS Stat Advance

The NASCAR K&N Pro Series West season hits the halfway mark with the NAPA/Toyota 150 at Colorado National Speedway in Dacono, Colorado, on Saturday, June 10. Below is a look at the NAPA/Toyota 150 and some of the selected participants.

NAPA/Toyota 150 Race Setup:

• Chris Eggleston of Erie, Colorado, returns to his home track fresh off his second win of the season at California’s Orange Show Speedway and trailing defending NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion Todd Gilliland — his Bill McAnally Racing teammate — by 11 points in the series standings.

• Gilliland, of Sherrills Ford, North Carolina, is a third-generation driver who won four straight races prior to the stop at Orange Show.

At Colorado National Speedway:

History:

• This will be the series’ 15th visit to the .375-mile, progressively banked oval.

• The 14 previous K&N Pro Series West races at Colorado have produced 11 different race winners and 12 different pole winners.

• Mike Duncan, Eric Holmes and Chris Eggleston are the only drivers with multiple wins at Colorado.

• Eric Holmes and Dylan Kwasniewski, with two each, are the only drivers with more than one pole award at Colorado.

• The races in 2008, 2011, 2013 and 2015 were all won from the pole. Steve Portenga came from the deepest in the field to win, charging from 14th to take the victory in 2001.

Notebook:

• Mike Chase won the inaugural NASCAR K&N Pro Series West race at Colorado on May 20, 1995.

• Colorado has been won from the pole four times, most recently Ryan Partridge in 2015, and nine times from the front row.

Colorado National Data:

Race: #7 of 14 overall

Race Date: Saturday, June 10, 8:30 p.m. MT

Track Layout: .375-mile progressively banked paved oval

Banking/Corners: 6-12 degrees

Banking/Straights: 4 degrees

Race Length: 150 laps (56.25 miles)

Qualifying/Race Data:

2016 Winner: Chris Eggleston

2016 Pole Sitter: Todd Gilliland

1-lap Qualifying Record: Brian Ickler, Chevrolet, 16.452 seconds (82.057 mph), June 2, 2007.

150-lap Race Record: Derek Thorn, Ford, 50 minutes and 32 seconds (66.788 mph), July 27, 2013.

Category Leaders at Colorado National:

Wins

Mike Duncan … 2

Eric Holmes … 2

Chris Eggleston … 2

Mike Chase …1

Paulie Harraka … 1

Ron Hornaday Jr. … 1

Dylan Kwasniewski … 1

Ryan Partridge … 1

Steve Portenga … 1

Greg Pursley … 1

Derek Thorn … 1

Poles

Eric Holmes … 2

Dylan Kwasniewski … 2

Garrett Evans … 1

Butch Gilliland … 1

Todd Gilliland … 1

Brian Ickler … 1

Scott Lynch … 1

Luis Martinez Jr … 1

David Mayhew … 1

Ryan Partridge … 1

Sean Woodside … 1

Derek Thorn … 1

Laps Completed

Brett Thompson … 1148

Jack Sellers … 1408

Greg Pursley … 905

Eric Holmes … 903

Daryl Harr … 863

Laps Led

Eric Holmes … 325

Chris Eggleston … 210

Mike Chase … 172

Greg Pursley … 168

Ryan Partridge … 152

Dylan Kwasniewski … 149

Derek Thorn … 148

Todd Gilliland … 45

Selected Driver Highlights:

Nicole Behar (No. 33 Custom Welding & Fabrication Toyota)

• Currently sits fourth in the K&N Pro Series West standings with one top five and five top 10s in five starts this season.

• Finished a career-best second at California’s Irwindale Event Center in 2015.

• One of only three drivers with at least five top-10 finishes this season.

• Finished 10th in the final series standings in 2015, her only full season with the series.

• Finished ninth in 2015 in her only career start at Colorado.

Chris Eggleston (No. 99 Platinum Filters Toyota)

• Has seven career K&N Pro Series West wins with 25 top fives and 28 top 10s in 37 career starts.

• Was the 2015 series champion with Bill McAnally Racing.

• Has won two of the last three races at Colorado (2014, 2016), where he is a former track champion in the Legends division and a multi-time feature winner in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Super Late Models.

• Has led 210 total laps at Colorado with two wins, three top fives, three top 10s and an average finishing position of 4.0 in four starts.

• One of only two drivers this season to finish inside the top 10 in all six races.

Todd Gilliland (No. 16 NAPA Auto Parts Toyota)

• Won six of 14 races last season with 11 top fives and 13 top 10s en route to the K&N Pro Series West championship, becoming the youngest champion in NASCAR touring series history at 16 years, five months, and joined his grandfather Butch Gilliland as a K&N West champion (1997).

• Won the first five pole awards of the season and four straight races — California’s Kern County Raceway Park, Irwindale (twice) and Washington’s Spokane County Raceway.

• Has five top fives and six top 10s in six races this season to lead the point standings by 11 over Chris Eggleston.

• Finished second after winning the pole at Colorado last season in his only career start at the track.

• Was named to the 2017 NASCAR Next class in May.

Derek Kraus (No. 19 Carlyle Tools/NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota)

• Made his K&N Pro Series debut with the East at Florida’s New Smyrna Speedway and finished third.

• Sits third in the current series standings with three top fives and four top 10s through six races.

• Finished a career-best second at Kern County in March.

• This will be his first series start at Colorado.

Julia Landauer (No. 6 Sunrise Ford/Eibach Springs/Lucas Oil Ford)

• Finished fourth in the final standings last season to become the highest finishing female driver in K&N Pro Series West history.

• Sits eighth in the current series standings with three top 10s in six races.

• Finished sixth at Colorado last season in her only career start at the track.

Blaine Perkins (No. 21 Four Star Fruit Chevrolet)

• Is seventh in the current standings with three top 10s in six races this season.

• Posted a career-best finish of fifth last season at Colorado in his only previous series start at the track.

• Crew chief Steve Portenga won at Colorado as a driver in 2001, one of his seven career K&N Pro Series West wins.

Michael Self (No. 9 Sinclair Ford)

• Despite missing the season opener, ranks 10th in the current standings with two top fives and five top 10s in five starts.

• Has six career K&N Pro Series West wins, including two at both Brainerd and Iowa.

• Finished fourth at Colorado in 2012 for his best finish at the track in four starts there.

Todd Souza (No. 13 Central Coast Cabinets Toyota)

• Finished a season-best third in the most recent race at Orange Show for his fourth career top five.

• Sits ninth in the current standings with one top five and three top 10s in six starts this season.

• Finished eighth in his only career start at Colorado in 2010.

• Only career win in 46 series starts came at Utah Motorsports Campus in 2008.

Will Rodgers (No. 7 Solvang Brewing Company Ford)

• Competed in six races a year ago and is running for the K&N Pro Series West Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award this season.

• Ranks fifth in the overall standings with four top fives and four top 10s in six races this year.

• Posted a career best finish of third at Kern County in March.

Kody Vanderwal (No. 32 Trident Processes/Billtrite & Signs/Becker Safety Supply Ford)

• Jumped from ninth to sixth in the K&N Pro Series West standings with a career-best finish of fourth in the most recent race at Orange Show.

• Has one top five and four top 10s in six starts as a rookie this season.

• Finished eighth in his series debut at the season opener in Tucson.

• Has never competed at Colorado.

Up To Speed:

• The 2017 season is the 64th for the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

• The 2017 schedule features 14 races at 12 different tracks across the United States.

• Third-generation driver Todd Gilliland won the season opener last year at Irwindale Speedway, the first of two straight wins to open the year.

• Todd Gilliland, who won the first five poles of the season, swept the Twin 100s at Irwindale in March as part of a stretch of four straight wins.

• Chris Eggleston won the season opener at Tucson and the most recent event at Orange Show, and he is the defending win