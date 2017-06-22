In front of a capacity crowd, the stars all aligned for many competitors that claimed the special taste of victory in the winner’s circle at the Marcie Schultz Memorial Night at the Races that was held at Lincoln County Raceway on Tuesday. The quartet of Jesse Taylor, Austin Svoboda, Casey Woken and Brady Bencken all cherished the trip to the winner’s circle for their efforts on the oval.

Starting from the outside of the front row, Ft. Morgan’s Jesse Taylor wasted no time in finding the cushion and riding that cushion all the way to the checkered flag in the IMCA Modified Feature. Taylor led all 25 laps of the feature and was able to hold off the charges of all challengers. Coming forward from his third row starting position, Eddie Belec of Arvada, Colorado wasted no time in putting himself into a podium finishing position. Belec was able to hold onto that position and show great consistency to earn the runner-up accolades. Trying to work the top and bottom grooves, Anthony Roth of Columbus was able to show some versatility with his hotrod to earn the third place finish when the checkered flag was waved.

In the featured event of the evening with 36 IMCA Northern Sport Modifieds assembling for the jackpot race of the night, it was Austin Svoboda of David City that was the last one standing in the winner’s circle. Svoboda started on the outside of the front row and it didn’t take the young gun very long to find the groove that allowed for his hotrod to shine in the limelight. Svoboda was able to finish strong to claim the memorable victory. Showing great patience and perseverance was the formula for success for Jarred Hackler of Hastings in finishing second overall in the feature event. Hackler started the feature in the third row and was able to work through traffic with ease to put the pressure of Svoboda during the waning laps. Hometown favorite Zach Schultz of North Platte was in contention from the onset in hopes of getting to ‘park it’ in the winners circle on the memorial night. Schultz started in the second row and was able to display great consistency throughout the 25 lap main event to cross the finish line in third place overall. Dakota Sproul of Ellis, Kansas and Trent Roth of Columbus were the top two contenders for the hard charger accolades, as they finished fourth and fifth after advancing to the main event from the B features.

The third time was the charm for the Norton Nightmare Casey Woken in winning the Special event for IMCA Stock Cars during Nebraskaland Days. Woken of Norton, Kansas had finished second in this race twice and with the stars all aligned, Woken was able to roll a winner in crossing the finish line first after leading all 25 laps of the feature after starting in the inside of the second row. It took a lot of handy work behind the wheel of his hotrod with the assistance of some caution flags that bunched the field of competitors and allowed reigning Nebraskaland Days champion Jason Rogers of Selden, Kansas to be in contention near the end as he started in the sixth row. Rogers was right at Woken’s back bumper for many of the final laps in hopes of making the pass for the win. Rogers was forced to settle with runner-up honors as he wasn’t able to beat Woken to the finish line on the final lap. Colin Heim of Hoxie, Kansas started in the fifth row and was able to go ‘elbows up’ to throughout the feature event to snare a third place finish for his efforts.

Starting on the front row, getting the lead early and never looking back, Brady Bencken of Oakley, Kansas was the victor in the IMCA Hobby Stock Feature event despite the heavy hitters that were on his heels throughout the spotlighted event. Runner-up finisher Brendyn Nordyke of Holly, Colorado had Bencken in his sites throughout the feature event, he just wasn’t able to work his magic to get past the hotshoe to take the lead. Tathan Burkhart of Hays, Kansas was among the early contenders that battled for the podium positions throughout the feature. Burkhart was able to finish strong and be in the right place at the right time to earn show accolades, finishing third.

(Unofficial Results)

–IMCA Modified Feature: 1. 05-Jesse Taylor; 2. 3b-Eddie Belec; 3. 60iv-Anthony Roth; 4. XII-Jay Steffens; 5. 3rw-Ronnie Wallace; 6. 50-Cale Osborn; 7. 50c-Colton Osborn; 8. 34jw-Cole Hodges; 9. 11h-Henry Henderson; 10. 4p-Dave Pederson; 11. 848-Troy Douglas; 12. 67m-Mikey Dancer; 13. 51b-Brett Gartrell; 14. 7-Justin Gregg; 15. 67eh-Alex Fletcher; 16. 17j-Jeremy Frenier; 17. 97m-David Murray Jr.

Heat Race Winners: 60iv-Roth; 3b-Belec; 17j-Frenier.

–IMCA Northern Sport Modified Feature: 1. 16-Austin Svoboda; 2. 00-Jarred Hackler; 3. 55z-Zach Schultz; 4. 08-Dakota Sproul; 5. 14T-Trent Roth; 6. 55d-Dillon Schultz; 7. 78-Brian Cross; 8. 4d-Danny Concelman; 9. 74-Steven Lewis; 10. 62-Ronnie Hulse; 11. 3-Gary Long; 12. 9-Monte Nordyke; 13. 38-Jeremy Gnat; 14. 16j-Justin Svoboda; 15. 30-Taylor Metz; 16. 5-Ken Eckhoff; 17. 12j-Kerry Jones; 18. 88j-Jacob Olmstead; 19. 40-CJ Pfannenstiel; 20. 0hp-Bryan Herrick; 21. 20m-Mark Leiting; 22. 15k-Jamey Kennicutt; 23. 18c-Ryan Moser; 24. 33-Dustin Daniels.

Heat Race Winners: 16-A. Svoboda; 16j-Justin Svoboda; 12j-Kerry Jones; 15k-Jamey Kennicutt.

–IMCA Stock Car Feature: 1. 35jw-Casey Woken; 2. 37-Jason Rogers; 3. 6-Colin Heim; 4. 5d-Travis Demilt; 5. 24w-Casey Werkmeister; 6. 11k-Kyle Clough; 7. 1-Chris Heim; 8. 71-Andrew Dillenburg; 9. 24-Bob Chalupa; 10. 09h-Bob Hoing; 11. 32m-Michael Brunswig; 12. 42w-Kyle Werkmeister; 13. 75-Dan Eller; 14. 19-Dana Morgan; 20. 90-Allen Zimmerman; 21. 47-Russ Small Jr. ; 22. 16w-Jeff Whiting; 23. 72h-Jim Hagan; 24. 45-Mikey Dancer; 25. 03-Ben Arvdahl; 26. 6x-Jason Schoenberger.

Heat Race Winners: 16w-Whiting; 35jw-Woken; 24w-Werkmeister.

–IMCA Hobby Stock Feature: 1. 711-Brady Bencken; 2. 9-Brendyn Nordyke; 3. 250-Tathan Burkhart; 4. R89-Nate Refior; 5. 98z-Zach Olmstead; 6. 3m-Brent Moss; 7. 83-Jeff Ware; 8. 22w-Brady Weinman; 9. 5150-Josh Barnhart; 10. 15r-Robbie Kosmacek; 11. 72b-Jacob Hagan; 12. 5-Chuck Ledbetter; 13. 88m-TC McKain; 14. 12t-Tanner Jones; 15. 99m-Allyn Myers; 16. 1-Tanner Clough; 17. 2w-Luke Wassom; 18. 7s-Scott Gibson.

Heat Race Winners: 15r-Kosmacek; 98z-Olmstead.